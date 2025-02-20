How The Parts Add Up: PNQI Targets $56

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (Symbol: PNQI), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $56.20 per unit.

With PNQI trading at a recent price near $50.82 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.58% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PNQI's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Global-E Online Ltd (Symbol: GLBE), Trip.com Group Ltd (Symbol: TCOM), and 1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS). Although GLBE has traded at a recent price of $50.90/share, the average analyst target is 20.17% higher at $61.17/share. Similarly, TCOM has 14.83% upside from the recent share price of $66.68 if the average analyst target price of $76.57/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FLWS to reach a target price of $9.50/share, which is 11.11% above the recent price of $8.55. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GLBE, TCOM, and FLWS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF PNQI $50.82 $56.20 10.58% Global-E Online Ltd GLBE $50.90 $61.17 20.17% Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM $66.68 $76.57 14.83% 1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. FLWS $8.55 $9.50 11.11%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

