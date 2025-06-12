How The Parts Add Up: IWS Headed For $146

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $145.53 per unit.

With IWS trading at a recent price near $130.19 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.79% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI), Globus Medical Inc (Symbol: GMED), and Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS). Although BBWI has traded at a recent price of $26.26/share, the average analyst target is 56.38% higher at $41.07/share. Similarly, GMED has 42.95% upside from the recent share price of $60.80 if the average analyst target price of $86.92/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting VSTS to reach a target price of $8.18/share, which is 32.50% above the recent price of $6.17. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BBWI, GMED, and VSTS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF IWS $130.19 $145.53 11.79% Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI $26.26 $41.07 56.38% Globus Medical Inc GMED $60.80 $86.92 42.95% Vestis Corp VSTS $6.17 $8.18 32.50%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

