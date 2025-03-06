How Is Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Software – Infrastructure Stocks?

With a market cap of $122 billion, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is a global cybersecurity provider. Based in Santa Clara, California, the company offers cybersecurity platforms and services help secure enterprise users, networks, clouds and endpoints by delivering cybersecurity backed by artificial intelligence and automation.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks”, and Palo Alto Networks definitely fits that description. The multinational cybersecurity company delivers precise threat detection and swift response, minimizing false positives and enhancing security effectiveness.

Active Investor:

However, the cybersecurity solutions provider declined 12.7% from its 52-week high of $208.39, recorded on Feb. 19. In the last three months, shares of Palo Alto Networks have fallen 8.6%, outpacing the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 12.6% decrease.

In the long term, PANW has risen 1.3% on a YTD basis, beating XSW’s 7.6% decline. In addition, PANW also gained 26.6% over the last 52 weeks, whereas XSW increased 18.1% in the same period.

PANW has mostly been trading above its 200-day moving averages since last year. Also, the stock stayed above its 50-day moving average during the period despite some fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Palo Alto Networks rose 2.6% on Feb. 13 after the company raised its full-year revenue forecast to between $9.1 billion and $9.2 billion. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.81 and revenue of $2.3 billion. Strong enterprise demand for AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and key strategic partnerships, including a multi-year project with IBM UK, further supported investor optimism.Shares of Palo Alto Networks rose 2.6% on Feb. 13 after the company raised its full-year revenue forecast to between $9.1 billion and $9.2 billion. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.81 and revenue of $2.3 billion. Strong enterprise demand for AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and key strategic partnerships, including a multi-year project with IBM UK, further supported investor optimism.

In comparison with its rival, Box, Inc. (BOX) has lagged behind PANW over the last 52 weeks, gaining 18.9%. But, shares of BOX have risen 2.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing Palo Alto Networks.

Despite the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. PANW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 47 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, PANW is trading below the mean price target of $213.64.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.