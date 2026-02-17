How Palantir Is Becoming an AI Giant

Key Points

Palantir got its start working with the U.S. intelligence community to assist in government efforts to fight terrorism.

Palantir's data analytics platforms developed valuable insights for users to follow in both the public and private sectors.

The rise of AI has led to new features from Palantir to make its software easier to use.

In the past 25 years, software capabilities have advanced at a breakneck pace. The sheer amount of information that businesses, government agencies, and other entities have gathered encompasses the personal and professional lives of billions of people around the world. Despite the volume of data one has to go through in order to come up with valuable insights, computing technology has demonstrated an uncanny ability to stay one step ahead of the flood of data.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is a much-misunderstood company. Some of that is by design, given the fact that the technology company works closely with parts of the federal government that require the highest levels of secrecy in their operations. Yet by unearthing new applications for data analytics and artificial intelligence, Palantir has captured the attention of the investing world. That makes it a good candidate for consideration in my Voyager Portfolio, and this three-part series will look more closely at Palantir's business, financials, and future prospects. In this first installment, you'll learn more about how Palantir got to where it is today and what it has achieved in more than 20 years since its founding.

Putting information to work

Palantir's overarching mission is to help its clients make better use of the information at their disposal to make better decisions. Founded in 2003, Palantir's initial work centered on helping U.S. intelligence agencies investigate and plan operations promoting counterterrorism.

Palantir has developed four primary software platforms, with each building on the successes of the ones that came before. Palantir Foundry is the core platform for data operations, providing the key functionality for data management, systematic mapping, workflow development, and data analytics. Apollo concentrates largely on the underlying infrastructure that helps Palantir deliver the results of its efforts to platform users, including when new upgrades become available that enhance functionality.

More advanced platforms have come into the limelight more recently. Palantir Gotham has become the central clearinghouse for mission management for defense and intelligence operations among the U.S. and its allies. Gotham integrates with Palantir's other platforms to generate useful insights in many spheres, including not just defense and intelligence but also disaster relief.

Palantir's newest offering, AIP, puts artificial intelligence to use to beef up the suggestions that its data analytics engines make. Specifically, through the use of large language models, AIP is able to simplify business processes for workers through more intuitive interactions. At the same time, AIP is increasingly using AI agents to allow human operators to delegate tasks and concentrate on their highest priorities.

Recent wins for Palantir

Palantir has been able to do some amazing things for its clients. Some of the highlights from its most recent 2025 fourth-quarter financial report include the following:

The U.S. Navy's deployment of Palantir's ShipOS has resulted in huge efficiency gains, including cutting submarine schedule planning for its Electric Boat project from nearly a week to just 10 minutes, and conducting a material review of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in less than an hour.

Palantir just unveiled its American Tech Fellowship for Veterans, which gives its AIP access to the battlefield experience of veterans, servicemembers, and reservists in a 12-week intensive program.

In the commercial sector, Palantir just announced a partnership with Accenture (NYSE: ACN)

And overseas, Palantir is working with Korea's HD Hyundai to improve its shipbuilding, refining, construction equipment, robotics, and electric systems operations.

How Palantir has turned its tech prowess into cold hard cash

Palantir's success hasn't just made it a key player in the tech industry. It has also helped the company produce impressive financial results. The second article in this three-part series on Palantir will dig more into the rising tech star's business numbers, with an eye toward providing context for evaluating its long-term prospects.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $260 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2028 $280 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

