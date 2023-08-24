News & Insights

How Overvalued Is the S&P 500?

August 24, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by editorial@vettafi.com (ETF Trends) for ETF Trends

3EDGE Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO/CIO Steve Cucchiaro focus on the importance of valuation. How important is valuation when making investment decisions, and how much do valuations matter? On a historical basis, how overvalued is the S&P 500 index? How should investors think about positioning their portfolios in this environment?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

