Investors have enjoyed great runs in the equities and fixed-income markets, but with traditional assets hitting new record highs, investors are more susceptible to greater downside risks. Investors may consider options-based strategies to help mitigate that potential downside and better manage their future risks.

In the upcoming webcast, How Options-Based Strategies May Provide Protection, Ben Jones, Senior Index Strategist, Nasdaq; and Rohan Reddy, Research Analyst, Global X ETFs, will highlight various options-based ETF strategies that may help financial advisors diversify a traditional stock and bond portfolio to meet any challenges ahead.

For example, the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) follows the CBOE Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 Index. The ETF offers covered call exposure to the popular Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX). Suppose you want to maintain exposure to tech and the broader Nasdaq-100. In that case, QYLD is a great vehicle where it invests in stocks within the Nasdaq 100 Index and then writes at-the-money Nasdaq index options against the equity portfolio. The options’ premium received will increase with volatility. This can potentially benefit investors as they will receive a higher monthly dividend and the potential for a higher buffer of protection to the downside in the event of a market selloff.

Covered call strategies can potentially augment a portfolio during periods of heightened volatility. The covered-call options allow an investor to hold a long position in an asset while simultaneously writing or selling call options on the same asset.

Traders would typically employ a covered-call strategy when they have a neutral view of the markets over the short term and just gather income from the option premium. While these buy-write ETFs may not produce any phenomenal price returns compared to the broader equities markets, their underlying option strategy helped them generate outsized yields.

Global X has recently augmented its suite of options-based ETF strategies to include protective put funds. For example, the Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (XTR) seeks to offer passive investment results that correspond to the underlying index, the Cboe S&P 500 Tail Risk Index. This index measures the performance of a protective put strategy that is applied to the underlying stocks of the S&P 500 Index.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) seeks to offer passive investment results that correspond to the underlying index, the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Protective Put 90 Index. This index measures the performance of a protective put strategy that is applied to the underlying stocks of the Nasdaq 100 Index.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) seeks to offer passive investment results that correspond to the underlying index, the Nasdaq-100 Monthly Net Credit Collar 95-100 Index. This index measures the performance of an options collar strategy that is applied to the Nasdaq 100 Index, using a mix of short (sold) call options and long (purchased) put options.

Additionally, the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG), which debuted last September, tracks the CBOE Nasdaq-100 Half BuyWrite V2 Index. That may sound like a complex name for an index, but QYLG’s strategy is straightforward. The fund splits its investments between the Nasdaq 100 and covered calls.

