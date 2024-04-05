How Options-Based Strategies May Help Boost Yields When Interest Rates Fall

With markets anticipating additional rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, investors are facing declining yields from traditional fixed-income products, particularly shorter-maturity bonds. In the 12 months following a rate cut, yields on the 2-Year Treasury have historically declined by -1.07%, and by -0.34% on the 10-Year Treasury, according to analysis from BlackRock.

As more accommodative monetary policy takes hold, risk assets generally become more attractive. However, with significant uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election and mounting conflict in the Middle East, investors are navigating a complex landscape. Options-based strategies, such as covered calls, allow investors to maintain equity market exposure while potentially generating additional income, offering a balanced approach to income replacement.

Tapping into Income Potential

Covered calls strategies are designed to help income seekers participate in the upside potential of the equity market and enhance their return potential, all while working to mitigate risk. These strategies involve selling call options on stocks you already own, essentially agreeing to sell your shares at a predetermined price (the strike price) in exchange for an upfront payment (the options premium). By selling options regularly, investors can create a supplemental income stream that helps to offset lower yields from cash or bond investments. In addition, the options premiums can offset potential downside losses in an uncertain market environment.

Make Volatility Your New Best Friend

In addition to the income element, covered call strategies can serve as valuable tools for navigating uncertain markets, including during rate cut cycles. A study by Northern Trust found that in the three months leading up to a rate cut, volatility was consistently above average, peaking at 22.5% in the month before the cut—well above the typical level of around 15%. Although volatility gradually declined after the rate cut, it remained elevated for the entire year that followed. On top of this, the geopolitical landscape has added another layer of uncertainty for investors as we await the results of the U.S. presidential election and navigate heightened tensions in the Middle East.

While market volatility can be unnerving for some investors, it’s a boon for covered call strategies. Increased volatility can lead to higher option premiums, offsetting potential downside losses and providing a steady income stream.

Conclusion

Options-based strategies are an interesting tool to consider in low interest rate environments because they can supplement lost yield with higher option premiums, especially during periods of increased market volatility. They can provide a valuable income source when traditional returns fall short.

Disclosure

Options trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Options trading requires a thorough understanding of complex financial instruments and strategies, including market volatility, price fluctuations, time decay, and other factors that can affect an option’s value. Investors should carefully consider their financial situation, investment experience, and risk tolerance before engaging in options trading.