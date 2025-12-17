How the OneStep Partnership Could Drive Growth for ZBH Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH recently inked an exclusive collaboration agreement with OneStep, the FDA-listed digital fall prevention and mobility intelligence platform. The collaboration is aimed at delivering a comprehensive set of mobility data to further empower surgeons to track recovery progress more effectively following joint replacement surgery.

ZBH Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, Zimmer Biomet shares slipped 1.6% yesterday. On a promising note, the collaboration underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing innovations that help surgeons safely and efficiently tackle complex clinical problems. We expect the news to help enable a rebound in ZBH stock’s performance.

Zimmer Biomet has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 8.3% compares favorably with the industry 0.2% yield. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.2%.

Details on ZBH’s Collab With OneStep

The collaboration will use OneStep's gait and mobility analytics that are captured on both iPhone and Android smartphones and integrate the data directly into Zimmer Biomet's mymobility Care Management Platform for orthopedic surgery patients. Users of mymobility will have access to daily, objective insights across their joint replacement journey, from surgical preparation through recovery using their smartphones. The integration enables remote assessment of gait and functional mobility powered by OneStep's clinically validated technology, delivered seamlessly through the mymobility app.

For investors’ note, Zimmer Biomet’s mymobility Care Management Platform provides a guided orthopedic patient experience, including education, surveys, check-ins, messaging, and video-guided post-operative exercises, among other features — all supported by automation, data, and insights that enable surgeons to monitor patients’ recovery progress.

Significance of ZBH’s Collab With OneStep

OneStep's gait and mobility integration supports Zimmer Biomet's broader connected care strategy, which links technology, data and digital tools across the patient journey. Powered by analysis of more than 1 million gait cycles every day, OneStep's mobility intelligence provides one of the world's largest real-world mobility datasets. By embedding OneStep’s mobility intelligence, Zimmer Biomet enhances its ability to monitor recovery trends, quantify patient function, and support clinicians in tailoring rehabilitation programs using objective, real-world insights.

Industry Prospects Favor ZBH

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global joint replacement market size was valued at $17.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $25.4 billion by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders, osteoporosis and lower extremity conditions is driving the market for joint replacement.

Another Development by ZBH

Last month, Zimmer Biomet received FDA 510(k) clearance for its ROSA Knee with OptimiZe, an enhanced version of its ROSA Knee System. The system offers a more customized experience for surgeons to help deliver accurate and reproducible outcomes in robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery.

ZBH Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, ZBH shares have lost 15.9% compared to the industry’s 0.5% growth.

ZBH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zimmer Biomet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Illumina ILMN and Omnicell OMCL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ 2025 EPS have increased 5.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 92.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 1.1% growth. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Illumina shares have lost 9.4% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have increased 0.9% to $4.71 in the past 30 days. ILMN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 6.7%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 15.5%.

Omnicell’s shares have lost 13.9% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have increased 8.3% to $1.70 in the past 30 days. OMCL’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 38.7%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 41.7%.

