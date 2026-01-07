How Oddity Tech Could Break Out in 2026

Key Points

The beauty and wellness industry operates largely on an old-economy model in which manufacturers sell products wholesale to retailers that are then responsible for figuring out how best to sell them. However, Oddity Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) has aimed to adopt a different business model that incorporates e-commerce with a tech-forward approach to obtaining and cultivating customer relationships. With signs of early success, Oddity looks like it has found a winning strategy that could pay dividends for years to come.

The first two articles in this series on Oddity focused on the state of the beauty industry and the way in which Oddity has generated strong financial performance through its efforts. This final article concentrates on what the future could bring for Oddity and its shareholders if the company can sustain its momentum and reach its full potential as it takes its place as the second stock in the new Voyager Portfolio.

Letting data drive the flywheel

Oddity has built its direct-to-consumer platform in a way that takes maximum advantage of different types of data to generate positive effects for its business. Through online and mobile channels, Oddity collects information from site visitors that informs how it approaches each interaction with consumers. On the product side, Oddity's data provides insights on what new products are most likely to be successful. Over time, Oddity uses its sales results to explore opening entirely new brands to target new groups of customers. And by evaluating each customer's experience, Oddity is able to improve operational efficiency and find new pathways for user acquisition.

The results have been encouraging. Oddity has generated greater customer loyalty more quickly over time, thanks to impressive repeat-business rates. Moreover, the success of its newer products and brands show how the company has been able to extract greater shareholder value from the data it has collected.

A Methodiq approach to future growth

The latest strategic move from Oddity opens up fertile new ground for the company. In November 2025, Oddity launched its Methodiq telehealth platform. Methodiq was designed to offer a new approach to how consumers deal with dermatological health issues through treatments for acne, hyperpigmentation, and eczema. With tens of millions of Americans suffering from each of these ailments, Methodiq's goal is to offer a superior alternative to ineffective over-the-counter drugstore treatments and costly and inconvenient visits to dermatology clinics and physicians.

Methodiq will take full advantage of Oddity's capabilities in AI-powered skin analysis and computer vision-based tracking. With 28 core products including proprietary, AI-discovered ingredients from biotech subsidiary Oddity Labs in Boston, Methodiq will offer over 100 personalized treatment plans that should meet the needs of millions of users. As co-founder/CEO Oran Holtzman sees it, Methodiq represents the next stage of evolution for Oddity's business, and the platform should provide substantial long-term growth potential for the company.

Why the Voyager Portfolio is investing in Oddity

Many investors feel most comfortable investing in what they know. I've now broken that rule twice with the Voyager Portfolio. It's quite possible that I'll never use an Oddity product.

However, there's ample opportunity to profit from the consumer habits of others. Investing in tobacco stocks, for instance, has been highly lucrative for dividend investors regardless of whether they smoke. Coffee stock shareholders benefit from long lines of caffeine connoisseurs even if they don't partake themselves.

Tens of millions of people have beauty routines that rely on the kinds of products that Oddity makes. Tens of millions more suffer from skin-related medical conditions that Oddity's Methodiq could help resolve. Most importantly, the consumers most likely to take advantage of Oddity's platforms are already used to paying premium prices for beauty products. That opens up what could be huge growth opportunities for Oddity down the road.

Accordingly, the Voyager Portfolio will invest in Oddity Tech stock as soon as disclosure and trading restrictions allow. I'll be fascinated to see whether Oddity's solid growth turns into more favorable shareholder returns in 2026.

