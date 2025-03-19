How NVIDIA is Powering the Future of Smart Mobility

The auto industry is entering the autonomous driving era, and NVIDIA NVDA seems to be at the forefront. As a leader in AI and computing, NVIDIA provides automakers with the tools to develop smarter, safer and more connected vehicles. From driving assistance to factory automation, its technology is shaping the future of mobility. General Motors GM is the latest auto biggie to deepen its partnership with NVIDIA.

General Motors and NVIDIA announced a new deal yesterday under which the automaker will integrate NVIDIA’s advanced computing and AI technologies across vehicle design, production lines, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). GM will also use NVIDIA’s Omniverse platform—including “Omniverse with Cosmos”—to develop custom AI systems for optimizing factory planning and robotics.

Additionally, GM will incorporate NVIDIA DRIVE AGX into its next-generation vehicles, enhancing in-car safety and driver-assistance capabilities. This marks a major step beyond GM’s previous GPU usage, which was primarily focused on AI model training and validation. The move highlights GM's commitment to embedding AI directly into its vehicles.

The Power Behind Smart Mobility

NVIDIA is providing cutting-edge technology to help automakers develop self-driving systems, advanced driver assistance and better in-car experiences. Automakers are leveraging three key NVIDIA platforms to power their innovations.

One of these is NVIDIA DGX Systems, which is used in data centers to train AI models for autonomous driving. Another is NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Cosmos, tools that create digital simulations and synthetic data to refine driving models before real-world testing. The third is NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, an in-vehicle computer that processes real-time data from sensors, making self-driving and driver-assistance features more reliable.

NVDA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Automakers Embracing NVIDIA Tech

Japan’s auto giant Toyota is using NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Orin platform to build the brains behind its future cars. By adopting NVIDIA’s safety-certified DriveOS operating system, Toyota aims to introduce advanced driving assistance technologies.

Volvo Cars and its subsidiary Zenseact are also embracing NVIDIA’s robust computing solutions. Volvo integrates NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX computer into its new electric vehicle models, while Zenseact employs NVIDIA DGX to process and analyze extensive sensor data.

Mercedes-Benz is using NVIDIA Omniverse to create digital twins of its factories. This technology helps design, plan and manage production more efficiently by allowing teams to collaborate in a virtual environment.

Other automakers such as Lucid Motors, Polestar and Rivian are following similar paths, aligning with NVIDIA to elevate their vehicle intelligence.

China’s EV Makers Expand AI Use

China’s BYD Co Ltd BYDDY has deepened its ties with NVIDIA. Initially focused on in-vehicle solutions, BYD now taps into NVIDIA’s cloud infrastructure to develop and train AI applications remotely. Moreover, NVIDIA’s Isaac and Omniverse platforms enable BYD to virtually plan factory operations and configure retail setups.

Li Auto LI employs NVIDIA DRIVE processors to power its software-defined vehicles. By adopting NVIDIA’s dual Orin processors, Li Auto significantly boosts its autonomous driving capabilities. Furthermore, the transition to NVIDIA DRIVE Thor will get LI another step closer to fully autonomous vehicles.

XPeng XPEV has also collaborated with NVIDIA to redefine the driving experience. Using the NVIDIA DRIVE platform, XPEV has developed its advanced driving assistance system, XNGP, which promises secure and intelligent driving.

Since 2014, NIO has integrated NVIDIA technology into its vehicles, transitioning from basic infotainment to sophisticated autonomous driving solutions. Utilizing NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin systems, NIO now offers customers advanced automated driving capabilities, ongoing enhancements and personalized features through continuous over-the-air updates.

These partnerships highlight that automakers are increasingly recognizing the necessity of integrating advanced computing platforms to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Last Word

NVIDIA is shaping the next wave of mobility. By transforming everything from in-car experiences to manufacturing processes, NVIDIA is helping automakers build vehicles that are safer, smarter, and fully connected. As more automakers integrate NVIDIA’s technology, the tech giant’s innovations will pave the way for a new era in driving.

