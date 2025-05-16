How To Network Your Way Into Your Next Big Promotion

If there’s a notable influencer in your field, you follow them. You even screenshot their LinkedIn posts and save their TikToks. There’s no professional article or industry magazine you’re not eager to get your hands on. And you’re no stranger to taking on extra assignments — above and beyond is your starting point. All of this hard work has one clear endgame: You want a new title, as well as the responsibilities and salary that come with it.

Read Next: Suze Orman: 6 Crucial Steps To Take Control of Your Financial Destiny

Check Out: Use This Checklist to See if Your Family Is Financially Secure

However, hard work alone is often not enough to get your next big promotion. You’ve got to be visible to the movers, shakers and decision-makers at your company. That requires networking. For heads-down, get-the-work-done personality types, this can be a challenge. You might not know quite how to begin.

Fortunately, learning to network isn’t as intimidating as it may seem.

Increase Your Visibility

You might feel like you’ll break out in hives if you have to start randomly messaging people with impressive titles on LinkedIn. Relax — you don’t have to. The easiest way to start networking is by increasing your visibility within your company. Speak up in meetings. Volunteer for cross-functional projects or special assignments that will get you noticed by leadership.

You can also start smaller by highlighting your wins to your current manager and colleagues. Did a co-worker or client praise your work? Forward the message to your boss. Attend a conference? Offer to share your takeaways with your department.

Don’t be shy about sharing what you’re doing to get even better at your job; it could be a crucial step to your next one. Even small moves like these help build your confidence and teach you how to talk about your impact.

For You: Financial Confidence Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Say Thinking About Their Future Keeps Them up at Night

Build Industry and Internal Connections

While you’re becoming more visible at work, it’s just as important to grow your external network. Find conferences or professional events in your area — or even via virtual meetups. These spaces can help you develop new relationships in your field.

Through these connections, you might find a mentor who can guide you in refining the skills you need to reach the next rung on your professional ladder. Or you might meet someone who can introduce you to an influential person at your company.

You don’t have to wait for the next formal networking event, either. See if your company has an internal employee resource group (ERG). These groups exist to help people grow their leadership skills and meet up with peers in different departments, giving them the chance to meet colleagues and senior staff they otherwise wouldn’t have a chance to work with.

Know How To Pitch Yourself

When you hear the term “pitch yourself,” you might picture Peggy Olson standing in a boardroom delivering a flawless presentation. Or maybe you think you need a bulleted list of your latest accomplishments stored in your Notes App. You don’t need to do either. Remember, networking is more about having genuine conversations than delivering a speech.

Think of it this way: Prepare a few talking points about what you love most about your work and what you want to do more of. Talking about what excites you will help you naturally “light up,” putting your best, most passionate face forward. Sincere enthusiasm is contagious. Showing your passion can help you come across as both confident and dedicated — so the next time an opportunity arises, you naturally come to mind as a potential candidate.

Keep Things Reciprocal

You wouldn’t appreciate someone “picking your brain” for advice or a recommendation without ever offering anything in return — so you definitely don’t want to be that person to someone else. Treat every networking interaction, whether you’re chatting at a professional mixer or attending an internal workshop, as a chance to build a two-way relationship.

Being of service helps you build your reputation as a team player and leader-in-the-making. Every interaction sharpens your interpersonal skills. Remember: That colleague you help with a spreadsheet shortcut today might be the one who brings your name up for a high-visibility project tomorrow.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Network Your Way Into Your Next Big Promotion

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.