How Is NetApp Capitalizing on Rising All-Flash Adoption?

NetApp, Inc. NTAP is benefiting from the growing adoption of all-flash storage as enterprises modernize their infrastructure and expand AI deployments. The company delivered record all-flash performance for fiscal 2026, with all-flash revenue reaching $4.2 billion, an increase of 11% year over year. Fourth-quarter all-flash revenue was $1.2 billion, up 18% from the prior-year quarter, reflecting strong customer demand for high-performance storage solutions.

Management attributed this momentum to broad adoption across public cloud, all-flash and Keystone offerings as customers continue to modernize infrastructure and scale AI workloads.

AI adoption has emerged as a major driver of all-flash demand. NetApp stated that enterprises are investing in high-performance flash, capacity flash and block storage environments to ensure GPUs remain fully utilized by providing continuous access to large volumes of data. The company noted that approximately 500 AI and data preparation wins were recorded in the fourth quarter alone, bringing the fiscal 2026 total to more than 1,100. Management added that all elements of its flash portfolio performed strongly in enterprise AI deployments, while hybrid flash also gained traction in less demanding AI environments.

NetApp is strengthening its all-flash portfolio through new AI-focused innovations. In fiscal 2026, it introduced AFX and the AI Data Engine, both of which management said are seeing encouraging early customer and partner momentum. The company also enhanced the performance and capabilities of its all-flash arrays and expanded its converged AI solutions to simplify AI infrastructure, eliminate data silos and accelerate data pipelines. Early AFX deployments have secured wins in Neo cloud, financial services, hedge funds and life sciences, while AI Data Engine is helping customers organize large volumes of unstructured data for AI projects.

The company believes cyber resilience is another differentiator for its all-flash offerings. A European aerospace customer selected NetApp’s all-flash arrays in a competitive greenfield deployment, citing their high performance, ransomware protection, cyber resilience capabilities and seamless partner ecosystem integration. NetApp expects enterprise AI activity in fiscal 2027 to be higher compared with fiscal 2026 and has guided revenue in the range of $7.325 billion to $7.575 billion.

Taking a Look at NTAP’s Competitors

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX is well poised to gain from AI-led storage demand, a robust technology roadmap anchored in Mozaic and HAMR and disciplined execution focused on converting demand into profitable growth and long-term value creation. Cloud drives most data center revenue, with Mozaic shipments reaching 75% of top cloud customers, and full qualification expected in the ongoing quarter. It expects stronger FCF throughout 2026, driven by steady demand, efficiency gains and disciplined spending. Management raised its long-term outlook, now expecting at least 20% annual revenue growth over the next few years, driven by strong cloud demand and continued hyperscaler investments in AI infrastructure, with the March quarter marking the 10th straight quarter of cloud-led revenue growth. Fiscal 2026 capex is expected to stay within 4-6% of sales.

Western Digital Corporation WDC is gaining from strength across end markets, riding on AI-led storage needs and multi-year agreements extending through 2028-29. Cloud end market derives a lion’s share of its sales, fueled by strong demand for high-capacity nearline drives and favorable pricing. Higher-capacity drives and solid UltraSMR uptake that improved customer TCO are aiding margins, while strong operating leverage, lower interest costs and tax efficiency are fueling EPS growth. The company is advancing areal density and boosting performance with high-bandwidth drives. It strengthened the balance sheet by selling 5.8 million SanDisk shares, cutting debt by $3.1 billion, leaving $1.6 billion in convertible debt and ending with a $450 million net cash position. Western Digital expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $3.65B, up 40% year over year at the midpoint.

NTAP Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NetApp have gained 34.2% in the past month against the Computer- Storage Devices industry’s growth of 54%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding the price/book ratio, NTAP is trading at 23.16, lower than the sector’s multiple of 23.56.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTAP’s earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised upwards over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NTAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.