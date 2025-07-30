How Is Navitas Shaping the Future of SiC Power?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS offers a robust and expanding line of silicon carbide (SiC) products through its GeneSiC brand, enabling high-voltage, high-efficiency, and high-reliability performance across diverse applications in electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI) datacenters, energy storage and industrial systems.

In June 2024, Navitas launched its new Gen 3 ‘Fast’ SiC metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) family, available in 650V and 1200V variants, with trench assisted planar architecture. These devices support power densities up to 138 watts per cubic inch and efficiencies above 97%, making them ideal for high-power AI data center power supply units (PSUs), EV chargers and energy storage systems.

In April 2025, Navitas unveiled a new portfolio of 1200V SiCPAK power modules, integrating GeneSiC MOSFETs with advanced epoxy-resin potting technology. These new modules feature superior reliability and thermal performance, with significantly lower thermal resistance and improved moisture resistance.

Furthermore, in May 2025, Navitas launched its AEC Plus qualified SiC MOSFETs packaged in the compact HV T2Pak format. These SiC MOSFETs come with enhancements such as extended dynamic stress testing, 200 degree Celsius maximum junction temperature capability, and industry-leading 6.45mm creepage within a 14*18.5mm footprint.

These offerings reflect Navitas’ evolving SiC roadmap, with enhanced power density, thermal stability and qualification standards. Additionally, real-world adoption in mass-market EVs with Changan Automobile and collaborative R&D with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like VREMT (a subsidiary of Geely) demonstrates readiness and momentum in scaling with the fast growing SiC product market.

Recent Advancements by Navitas ’ Global Competitors

Wolfspeed WOLF has significantly advanced its leadership in silicon carbide (SiC) technology with several groundbreaking innovations. In January 2025, the company launched its Gen 4 SiC MOSFET platform, covering voltage classes from 750V to 2300V. Wolfspeed also accelerated its transition to 200mm SiC wafer production, supported by a multi-year wafer supply deal with Infineon Technologies AG. Additionally, the company introduced new 2300V SiC power modules targeting renewable energy and industrial drives.

ON Semiconductor ON achieved several notable advancements in silicon carbide (SiC) technology that reinforced its position in automotive, industrial and renewable sectors. For instance, in January, the company acquired the Silicon Carbide Junction Field-Effect Transistor (SiC JFET) technology business, including the United Silicon Carbide subsidiary, from Qorvo. It also introduced the first generation of its 1200V SiC MOSFET-based SPM 31 intelligent power modules (IPMs) to deliver the highest energy efficiency and power density in the smallest form factor.

NVTS Stock Outperforms Industry & Benchmark

Shares of Navitas have surged 110% over the past year, outperforming the industry and the S&P 500 composite’s growth of 50.3% and 17.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Navitas ’ Expensive Valuation

NVTS stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 17.39X, significantly higher than the industry average of 7.47X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVTS Consensus Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVTS’ 2025 and 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVTS’ Zacks Rank

NVTS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wolfspeed (WOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.