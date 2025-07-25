How Is Navitas Leading AI Data Center Power Platform Expansion?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is expanding its foothold in AI-powered data centers, a rapidly growing market. Per a MarketsandMarkets report, the global AI data center market is predicted to increase from $236.44 billion in 2025 to approximately $933.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 31.6% during the period.

Recently, the company announced a 12-kW power supply unit (PSU) for hyperscale AI data centers with high-power rack densities of 120kW. In May, Navitas collaborated with NVIDIA NVDA to co-develop a new 800V high-voltage DC (HVDC) architecture. NVIDIA’s 800V HVDC approach is designed for next-generation AI data centers, including systems like NVIDIA Rubin Ultra.

Navitas ‘AI Power Roadmap’ was created in 2023, focusing on next-generation AI data center power delivery. The initial PSU was a high-speed, high-efficiency 2.7kW common redundant power supply (CRPS), offering 2 times higher power density and a 30% reduction in energy loss. A 3.2kW CRPS followed, achieving a 40% smaller size than best-in-class, legacy silicon solutions for power-hungry AI and Edge computing. Next was the world’s highest-power-density 4.5kW CRPS, achieving 137W/in3 and an efficiency of over 97%.

In November 2024, Navitas released the world’s first 8.5kW AI data-center PSU powered by gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) that meets 98% efficiency, complying with the Open Compute Project (“OCP”) and Open Rack v3 (ORv3) specifications. Additionally, Navitas created IntelliWeave, a patented new digital control technique.

Recent Developments by NVTS’ Competitors

In March 2025, Texas Instruments TXN introduced a new suite of power-management chips specifically designed to meet the rising demands of AI data centers. One of the highlights was the TPS1685, the industry’s first 48V hot-swap eFuse with integrated power-path protection. This chip enables over 6kW of power delivery per channel while reducing board footprint by 50%, making it ideal for rack-scale AI deployments.

Additionally, the company launched the LMG3650R035, LMG3650R025and LMG3650R070 GaN Power Stages using TOLL packaging. Dell has integrated them into a 1.8kW PSU, achieving over 96% system efficiency. Vertiv is using them in a 5.5kW PSU scalable to 132kW per rack, and Greatwall has adopted TI GaN for its 8kW PSU.

Power Integration POWI is firmly entering the AI data center power space with high-voltage GaN switchers. In late 2024, the company released the 1700V InnoMux 2 GaN switcher IC, achieving over 90% efficiency from a 1kV DC bus, marking a new benchmark in GaN power devices. These high-voltage capabilities are highly relevant to AI data centers seeking compact, efficient power conversion for high-density installations. The company’s next-gen InnoMux 2 lineup is well-aligned with the power demands of rack-scale AI deployments.

NVTS Stock Outperforms Industry & Benchmark

Year to date, shares of Navitas have surged 147.1%, outperforming the industry and the S&P 500 composite’s growth of 14.9% and 6.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Navitas ’ Expensive Valuation

NVTS stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 20.51X, significantly higher than the industry average of 7.47X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVTS Consensus Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVTS’ 2025 and 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVTS’ Zacks Rank

NVTS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

