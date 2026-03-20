How Multi-Year Agreements De-Risk Modine's Growth Story

Modine Manufacturing’s MOD data center cooling business is growing fast. As artificial intelligence infrastructure spending is accelerating, hyperscalers are looking to lock in capacity years in advance. For suppliers like Modine, this is an important shift.

Historically, industrial businesses operated with limited visibility, with demand often tied to cycles and short-term order flows. That is beginning to change now. Modine is seeing a much longer pipeline, and multi-year agreements could take that a step further.

By securing multi-year contracts, Modine can tie future revenues to committed demand. This reduces uncertainty and allows the company to plan production, capacity and capital allocation better. In a business currently investing heavily in new facilities and production lines, that visibility is valuable.

With demand locked in, Modine can better plan pricing, manage input costs and optimize production. While not risk-free, this setup reduces volatility and supports more consistent earnings.

Additionally, Modine is aggressively expanding its manufacturing footprint to meet rising data center demand. While management remains confident that demand will absorb this capacity, long-term agreements provide additional assurance. If capacity is contractually committed, the risk of underutilization drops. These agreements are not just about volume. They are also about who Modine partners with.

The company is prioritizing its largest and most strategic customers, particularly hyperscalers. By aligning capacity with these players, the company is positioning itself as a long-term partner rather than just a supplier. That matters in a market where reliability and scale are critical.

Modine’s long-term agreements are still in the early stages. Nothing has been announced yet. But the direction is clear, and management is working on it. If these deals start to come through, Modine won’t just be riding the AI wave; it will be locking in a meaningful part of that growth.

Competitive Context

As the data center cooling market evolves, competition is also about who can lock in customers for the long term.

Vertiv Holdings VRT looks well placed on that front. It offers a full stack of solutions — from cooling and power to monitoring systems — which makes it a go-to partner for hyperscalers building out entire data centers. That kind of end-to-end offering makes it easier for Vertiv to win large, multi-year deals tied to full projects, rather than just individual components.

Johnson Controls JCI, on the other hand, brings scale and stability. Its global footprint and strong service network make it a dependable partner, especially when it comes to long-term maintenance and lifecycle support. That said, data centers are just one piece of a much larger business, so it may not be as sharply focused on this opportunity as more specialized players.

The Zacks Rundown of MOD Stock

Shares of Modine have gained 32% over the past six months, outperforming the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, Modine trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, above the industry.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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MOD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.