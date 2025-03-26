How Much Of Your Portfolio Should Be Invested in Cryptocurrencies?

When it comes to a risky asset class like cryptocurrencies, the best wisdom on how much of your portfolio to allocate is often hard to get a handle on. If you're a more conservative investor, dabbling at all can seem frightening. If, on the other hand, you're more of a daredevil type, the risk is that you'll let your enthusiasm for chasing high returns overshadow your sense of discretion, to your detriment.

Fortunately, there are a few pieces of information that will help clarify exactly what how much is reasonable for you to invest in crypto. Let's take a look.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

This survey suggests that crypto is more favored than before

In January 2025, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) conducted a survey of 352 decision-making institutional investors -- major asset managers, venture capital (VC) funds, family offices, private banks, and hedge funds, all of which control large amounts of capital. The survey pertained to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, and a large majority of the respondents managed more than $1 billion in assets.

Per the data, 85% of the respondents increased their capital allocated to digital assets last year, suggesting that the asset class is viewed as having favorable growth prospects. That supports the idea that investors with an average risk tolerance should probably be willing to increase their allocations somewhat as well, especially if they're capable of holding on to their purchases for the long term, when upside will have enough time to play out fully.

What's more, in 2025, 59% of these institutional investors are planning to allocate at least 5% of their total assets under management (AUM) to cryptocurrencies. Only 8% said that they planned to allocate less than 1% of their portfolios to the asset class. A full 26% reported that they would plan to put as much as 10% of their AUM into crypto. Even five years ago, these figures would have been unthinkable. It's clear that cryptocurrencies are no longer a frontier asset. They're mainstream, and in widespread adoption, even among a very conservative and often risk-averse set.

But where does that leave investors who aren't at the helm of multi-billion-dollar portfolios? And which cryptocurrencies are even worth holding in your portfolio'?

A couple of other figures are a helpful guide here. 97% of the investors in the survey held Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). 34% held XRP, and 30% held Solana. Most other altcoins were significantly less popular.

There's no need to take on more risk than you're comfortable with

It's very reasonable for most investors to allocate 1% of their portfolio just to Bitcoin, and then to commit some additional capital to the best altcoins like XRP and Solana if they want to take a bit more risk. Topping out at a total allocation of 5% to cryptocurrencies as a group isn't a half-bad idea, but more than that is where it starts to get a bit hairy if you don't have a strong stomach for volatility, or risk in general. If you're a super-aggressive investor, perhaps an allocation of as much as 10% is acceptable, but it's not for the faint of heart.

Remember, you probably aren't going to have the same tolerance for risk or volatility as a hedge fund. It's better to accept that up front, rather than to have a crisis later on after taking risks that are beyond what's sustainable. There are returns to be made in this asset class, but that doesn't mean they are psychologically easy to attain.

On that note, don't allow fear of missing out (FOMO) to dictate your investments. If you're approaching retirement or think that there's a chance you'll need to use your money within the next few years, opt for a smaller allocation to crypto rather than a larger one, and tread very carefully regarding whether you invest in altcoins at all.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $314,847 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,848 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $524,186!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.