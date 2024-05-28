How Much Will Icahn Enterprises Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) has been a dividend investor's dream. While the exact payout has fluctuated, the company has paid out a steady stream of cash to shareholders since 2005. Right now, the dividend yield is nearly 24%, causing many investors to take note.

But can the company really afford to support a dividend yield of more than 20% in 2024?

Will Icahn Enterprises really pay a 20% dividend this year?

Icahn Enterprises is controlled by legendary investor Carl Icahn. While his investing style can be volatile, he's undeniably one of the best to ever do it. Since 2000, for example, Icahn Enterprises stock has nearly matched the performance of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. That's even considering the fact that Icahn Enterprises stock has lost 55% of its value since the start of 2023.

Carl Icahn is to Icahn Enterprises what Warren Buffett is to Berkshire Hathaway. That is, Icahn invests the firm's money in a variety of business ventures. For decades, instead of retaining all of the profits, he has opted to return capital to shareholders in the form of a quarterly dividend. From 2019 to the middle of 2023, the dividend was $2 per share. It has since been reduced to $1 per share.

If the current dividend policy is retained, Icahn Enterprises will pay out $4 per share in dividends this year. That would cost the company around $1.8 billion based on its current share count.

Will Icahn Enterprises actually follow through on these dividend payments? It's not certain that it can. Note that the company's total market cap is only $7.5 billion. That's higher than its net asset value of just $5 billion. The firm does have roughly $2.5 billion in cash on hand, plus another $2.5 billion in restricted cash, so the dividend is still technically viable. But beyond 2024, the company will have a difficult time maintaining the current dividend, barring a sudden increase in the value of its investments.

Should you invest $1,000 in Icahn Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Icahn Enterprises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Icahn Enterprises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,342!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 28, 2024

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.