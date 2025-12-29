How Much Will $1 in Bitcoin Be Worth in 2030?

Key Points

Bullish price targets for Bitcion in 2030 range from $500,000 to over $1 million.

If Bitcoin grows that much, a $1 investment today could be worth $5.75 or more in a few years.

Although you won't get rich from $1 in Bitcoin, you could do well if you dollar-cost average into it.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gave up all its gains in 2025 last month, and it's currently down 6% on the year (as of Dec. 24). But these bull and bear cycles are common with the crypto market. If you take a long-term view, Bitcoin's performance looks much better. It's up 421% over the last three years, well ahead of the S&P 500's 80% return.

While cryptocurrencies are volatile, this also means they have the potential to explode in value, turning even small investments into much larger amounts. With that in mind, let's consider what a $1 Bitcoin investment today could be worth in 2030.

Price projections for Bitcoin in 2030

There have been a range of predictions for what Bitcoin will be worth at the end of the decade. British bank Standard Chartered projects that Bitcoin's price will reach $500,000 in 2030. Multiple prominent figures, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Block CEO Jack Dorsey, have expressed their belief that it could reach $1 million or more. Ark Invest founder, CEO, and chief investment officer Cathie Wood has a price target of $1.2 million for the leading cryptocurrency.

These are all bullish predictions, and they aren't exactly set in stone. Standard Chartered and Cathie Wood have both adjusted their price targets downwards recently due to the decline in Bitcoin's price.

Another option is to examine Bitcoin's past performance. It had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 93% from August 2011 to November 2025. If it averages that annual return over the next four years, it will be worth $1.2 million, exactly what Wood is now predicting.

How much $1 of Bitcoin could be worth in 2030

Bitcoin currently has a price of about $87,000. If it grows to between $500,000 and $1 million in 2030, then a $1 investment in Bitcoin today would be worth anywhere from about $5.75 to $11.50.

It's also possible that Bitcoin will achieve only modest growth or even decline over the next few years. Despite its success, Bitcoin remains a risky and volatile asset. While I think it's likely Bitcoin continues to increase in value, I wouldn't bet the farm on it. That's why Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies generally shouldn't make up more than 5% of your portfolio.

You won't get rich from $1 in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is past the stage where a $1 investment will become a large amount of money. The only cryptocurrencies that could do that are much smaller coins, and it takes quite a bit of luck to pick out which of these will succeed, as most don't.

However, you can build a crypto portfolio on a reasonable budget. One approach to consider is dollar-cost averaging, where you invest a consistent amount into cryptocurrencies you like at regular intervals. For example, you could invest $100 per week or month. This is a good way to establish a solid position in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies over time. Just make sure to invest only what you can afford to lose and keep the majority of your portfolio in stocks, bonds, and other more-stable assets.

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Block. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.