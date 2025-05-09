How Much Is Warren Buffett’s Social Security Check?

When you think of who receives Social Security benefits, billionaires don’t likely come to mind. Though anyone who has been part of, and paid taxes into, the workforce for 30 plus years has benefits due, it doesn’t mean there isn’t a scale.

After all, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act in 1935, he stated, “We can never insure 100% of the population against 100% of the hazards and vicissitudes of life, but we have tried to frame a law which will give some measure of protection to the average citizen and to his family against the loss of a job and against poverty-ridden old age.”

Social Security was intended to keep people out of poverty — something that most billionaires are in no danger of. Even so, Warren Buffett and other high-net worth individuals are eligible for the maximum amount from the Social Security program. Keep reading to find out how big Buffett’s Social Security check is.

Claiming Social Security

While you can begin receiving Social Security benefits as early as age 62, your benefit will be reduced by as much as 30% if you choose to partake. To receive your maximum Social Security benefit, you’ll need to wait until your full retirement age, or even better, wait until age 70. The Social Security Administration (SSA) considers full retirement age to be 66 or 67, depending on the year you were born.

For the record, Warren Buffett is currently 94 and way beyond full retirement age. Assuming he waited until full retirement age to receive his Social Security check, he would be receiving 100% of his monthly benefit. However, if he waited until he was 70 to start receiving benefits, he would receive more because the Social Security Administration incrementally increases your benefit amount for each year you delay receiving your full benefits up to age 70.

For people born in 1929-1930, full retirement age was 65, according to the SSA. But delaying to age 70 would equal a monthly benefit 22.5% higher.

How the SSA Determines Your Monthly Benefit

According to the SSA, this is how it arrives at your (and Warren Buffett’s) monthly benefit:

Bases your benefit on your lifetime earnings

Adjusts your actual earnings to account for changes in average wages since the year the earnings were received

Calculates your average adjusted monthly earnings during the 35 years in which you earned the most

Applies a formula to these earnings and arrives at your basic benefit

How Big Is Buffett’s Social Security Payment?

To figure out how big Warren Buffett’s Social Security check is, GOBankingRates used the Social Security Administration’s Quick Calculator:

First, it asks for the person’s birthdate, which, in Warren Buffett’s case, is August 30, 1930.

Next, it asks for earnings in the current year. Buffett’s salary was estimated at about $100,000 last year. (Social Security is just based on salary and not someone’s net worth, which for Buffett is estimated to be upward of $165.7 billion.)

The calculator allows you to see the estimated benefit in today’s dollars or inflated future dollars. Inflated future dollars was selected.

Buffett’s estimated monthly Social Security check in January 2025 would be $5,108, accounting for inflation and future increases or earnings.

What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit?

If you’re wondering if Warren Buffett’s billionaire status somehow makes him eligible to receive the maximum benefit the SSA offers, the answer is no. The maximum Social Security benefit is based on someone who waits until age 70 to retire; however, to be fair, Buffett is well qualified for this requirement. Either way, Buffett is quite set up for a comfortable retirement.

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

