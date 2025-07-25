How Much Upper-Middle-Class Families Earn in Every State

Curious as to how much money upper-middle-class families earn in your state? GOBankingRates has analyzed what the highest and lowest end of this income looks like for two-, three- and four-person families.

For this study, GOBankingRates assumed these families earn one and a half to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. Each median income was multiplied by 1.55557 for the lower limit and by two for the upper limit.

Take a look at how much upper-middle-class families earn across America.

Alabama

Upper-middle-class income range (2-person family): $111,116 to $142,862

$111,116 to $142,862 Upper-middle-class income range (3-person family): $127,053 to $163,352

$127,053 to $163,352 Upper-middle-class income range (4-person family): $153,534 to $197,400

Alaska

2-person family: $151,845 to $195,228

$151,845 to $195,228 3-person family: $175,657 to $225,844

$175,657 to $225,844 4-person family: $200,123 to $257,300

Arizona

2-person family: $130,036 to $167,188

$130,036 to $167,188 3-person family: $148,286 to $190,652

$148,286 to $190,652 4-person family: $167,975 to $215,966

Arkansas

2-person family: $103,900 to $133,584

$103,900 to $133,584 3-person family: $120,981 to $155,546

$120,981 to $155,546 4-person family: $140,437 to $180,560

California

2-person family: $151,596 to $194,908

$151,596 to $194,908 3-person family: $171,241 to $220,166

$171,241 to $220,166 4-person family: $199,336 to $256,288

Colorado

2-person family: $159,702 to $205,330

$159,702 to $205,330 3-person family: $183,963 to $236,522

$183,963 to $236,522 4-person family: $215,850 to $277,520

Connecticut

2-person family: $159,932 to $205,626

$159,932 to $205,626 3-person family: $191,719 to $246,494

$191,719 to $246,494 4-person family: $238,143 to $306,182

Delaware

2-person family: $144,428 to $185,692

$144,428 to $185,692 3-person family: $160,947 to $206,930

$160,947 to $206,930 4-person family: $196,155 to $252,198

Florida

2-person family: $120,611 to $155,070

$120,611 to $155,070 3-person family: $136,669 to $175,716

$136,669 to $175,716 4-person family: $160,321 to $206,126

Georgia

2-person family: $124,337 to $159,860

$124,337 to $159,860 3-person family: $141,992 to $182,560

$141,992 to $182,560 4-person family: $172,257 to $221,472

Hawaii

2-person family: $150,895 to $194,006

$150,895 to $194,006 3-person family: $180,159 to $231,632

$180,159 to $231,632 4-person family: $209,111 to $268,856

Idaho

2-person family: $123,674 to $159,008

$123,674 to $159,008 3-person family: $143,092 to $183,974

$143,092 to $183,974 4-person family: $163,712 to $210,486

Illinois

2-person family: $138,696 to $178,322

$138,696 to $178,322 3-person family: $165,585 to $212,894

$165,585 to $212,894 4-person family: $199,330 to $256,280

Indiana

2-person family: $121,627 to $156,376

$121,627 to $156,376 3-person family: $141,600 to $182,056

$141,600 to $182,056 4-person family: $167,309 to $215,110

Iowa

2-person family: $131,144 to $168,612

$131,144 to $168,612 3-person family: $151,889 to $195,284

$151,889 to $195,284 4-person family: $183,261 to $235,620

Kansas

2-person family: $130,696 to $168,036

$130,696 to $168,036 3-person family: $147,213 to $189,272

$147,213 to $189,272 4-person family: $175,653 to $225,838

Kentucky

2-person family: $108,966 to $140,098

$108,966 to $140,098 3-person family: $127,301 to $163,672

$127,301 to $163,672 4-person family: $156,994 to $201,848

Louisiana

2-person family: $106,420 to $136,824

$106,420 to $136,824 3-person family: $122,677 to $157,726

$122,677 to $157,726 4-person family: $152,659 to $196,274

Maine

2-person family: $126,367 to $162,470

$126,367 to $162,470 3-person family: $156,336 to $201,002

$156,336 to $201,002 4-person family: $183,658 to $236,130

Maryland

2-person family: $167,094 to $214,834

$167,094 to $214,834 3-person family: $198,563 to $255,294

$198,563 to $255,294 4-person family: $239,739 to $308,234

Massachusetts

2-person family: $164,644 to $211,684

$164,644 to $211,684 3-person family: $204,977 to $263,540

$204,977 to $263,540 4-person family: $258,153 to $331,910

Michigan

2-person family: $122,649 to $157,690

$122,649 to $157,690 3-person family: $150,647 to $193,688

$150,647 to $193,688 4-person family: $182,068 to $234,086

Minnesota

2-person family: $148,314 to $190,688

$148,314 to $190,688 3-person family: $184,521 to $237,240

$184,521 to $237,240 4-person family: $223,998 to $287,996

Mississippi

2-person family: $97,999 to $125,998

$97,999 to $125,998 3-person family: $112,528 to $144,678

$112,528 to $144,678 4-person family: $133,325 to $171,416

Missouri

2-person family: $121,367 to $156,042

$121,367 to $156,042 3-person family: $144,540 to $185,836

$144,540 to $185,836 4-person family: $169,913 to $218,458

Montana

2-person family: $125,411 to $161,242

$125,411 to $161,242 3-person family: $140,073 to $180,092

$140,073 to $180,092 4-person family: $168,121 to $216,154

Nebraska

2-person family: $133,717 to $171,920

$133,717 to $171,920 3-person family: $154,110 to $198,140

$154,110 to $198,140 4-person family: $183,809 to $236,324

Nevada

2-person family: $125,615 to $161,504

$125,615 to $161,504 3-person family: $142,404 to $183,090

$142,404 to $183,090 4-person family: $156,616 to $201,362

New Hampshire

2-person family: $155,894 to $200,434

$155,894 to $200,434 3-person family: $202,936 to $260,916

$202,936 to $260,916 4-person family: $237,348 to $305,160

New Jersey

2-person family: $158,864 to $204,252

$158,864 to $204,252 3-person family: $200,837 to $258,218

$200,837 to $258,218 4-person family: $249,319 to $320,552

New Mexico

2-person family: $110,949 to $142,648

$110,949 to $142,648 3-person family: $115,851 to $148,950

$115,851 to $148,950 4-person family: $136,573 to $175,592

New York

2-person family: $138,055 to $177,498

$138,055 to $177,498 3-person family: $167,677 to $215,584

$167,677 to $215,584 4-person family: $207,837 to $267,218

North Carolina

2-person family: $121,538 to $156,262

$121,538 to $156,262 3-person family: $138,337 to $177,860

$138,337 to $177,860 4-person family: $170,152 to $218,766

North Dakota

2-person family: $143,781 to $184,860

$143,781 to $184,860 3-person family: $161,267 to $207,342

$161,267 to $207,342 4-person family: $202,085 to $259,822

Ohio

2-person family: $122,251 to $157,178

$122,251 to $157,178 3-person family: $147,458 to $189,588

$147,458 to $189,588 4-person family: $178,257 to $229,186

Oklahoma

2-person family: $113,743 to $146,240

$113,743 to $146,240 3-person family: $127,364 to $163,752

$127,364 to $163,752 4-person family: $146,125 to $187,874

Oregon

2-person family: $134,857 to $173,386

$134,857 to $173,386 3-person family: $163,669 to $210,430

$163,669 to $210,430 4-person family: $191,376 to $246,054

Pennsylvania

2-person family: $129,247 to $166,174

$129,247 to $166,174 3-person family: $161,575 to $207,738

$161,575 to $207,738 4-person family: $195,494 to $251,348

Rhode Island

2-person family: $147,107 to $189,136

$147,107 to $189,136 3-person family: $178,657 to $229,700

$178,657 to $229,700 4-person family: $210,661 to $270,848

South Carolina

2-person family: $116,725 to $150,074

$116,725 to $150,074 3-person family: $134,653 to $173,124

$134,653 to $173,124 4-person family: $159,511 to $205,084

South Dakota

2-person family: $133,765 to $171,982

$133,765 to $171,982 3-person family: $147,435 to $189,558

$147,435 to $189,558 4-person family: $172,952 to $222,366

Tennessee

2-person family: $116,627 to $149,948

$116,627 to $149,948 3-person family: $136,576 to $175,596

$136,576 to $175,596 4-person family: $159,811 to $205,470

Texas

2-person family: $127,533 to $163,970

$127,533 to $163,970 3-person family: $142,197 to $182,824

$142,197 to $182,824 4-person family: $168,443 to $216,568

Utah

2-person family: $137,420 to $176,682

$137,420 to $176,682 3-person family: $164,153 to $211,052

$164,153 to $211,052 4-person family: $183,039 to $235,334

Vermont

2-person family: $139,886 to $179,852

$139,886 to $179,852 3-person family: $169,451 to $217,864

$169,451 to $217,864 4-person family: $204,796 to $263,308

Virginia

2-person family: $149,999 to $192,854

$149,999 to $192,854 3-person family: $181,472 to $233,320

$181,472 to $233,320 4-person family: $216,483 to $278,334

Washington

2-person family: $156,694 to $201,462

$156,694 to $201,462 3-person family: $186,201 to $239,400

$186,201 to $239,400 4-person family: $216,710 to $278,626

West Virginia

2-person family: $103,099 to $132,554

$103,099 to $132,554 3-person family: $126,426 to $162,546

$126,426 to $162,546 4-person family: $146,839 to $188,792

Wisconsin

2-person family: $132,422 to $170,256

$132,422 to $170,256 3-person family: $161,752 to $207,966

$161,752 to $207,966 4-person family: $191,565 to $246,296

Wyoming

2-person family: $130,609 to $167,924

$130,609 to $167,924 3-person family: $154,457 to $198,586

$154,457 to $198,586 4-person family: $178,636 to $229,674

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey 5-year data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person upper-middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines the middle class as making two-thirds (66.66%) to double (200%) the national median income. In order to find out how much an upper-middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 1.55557 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 8, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Upper-Middle-Class Families Earn in Every State

