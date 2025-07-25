How Much Upper-Middle-Class Families Earn in Every State

Curious as to how much money upper-middle-class families earn in your state? GOBankingRates has analyzed what the highest and lowest end of this income looks like for two-, three- and four-person families.
For this study, GOBankingRates assumed these families earn one and a half to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. Each median income was multiplied by 1.55557 for the lower limit and by two for the upper limit.
Take a look at how much upper-middle-class families earn across America.
Alabama
- Upper-middle-class income range (2-person family): $111,116 to $142,862
- Upper-middle-class income range (3-person family): $127,053 to $163,352
- Upper-middle-class income range (4-person family): $153,534 to $197,400
Alaska
- 2-person family: $151,845 to $195,228
- 3-person family: $175,657 to $225,844
- 4-person family: $200,123 to $257,300
Arizona
- 2-person family: $130,036 to $167,188
- 3-person family: $148,286 to $190,652
- 4-person family: $167,975 to $215,966
Arkansas
- 2-person family: $103,900 to $133,584
- 3-person family: $120,981 to $155,546
- 4-person family: $140,437 to $180,560
California
- 2-person family: $151,596 to $194,908
- 3-person family: $171,241 to $220,166
- 4-person family: $199,336 to $256,288
Colorado
- 2-person family: $159,702 to $205,330
- 3-person family: $183,963 to $236,522
- 4-person family: $215,850 to $277,520
Connecticut
- 2-person family: $159,932 to $205,626
- 3-person family: $191,719 to $246,494
- 4-person family: $238,143 to $306,182
Delaware
- 2-person family: $144,428 to $185,692
- 3-person family: $160,947 to $206,930
- 4-person family: $196,155 to $252,198
Florida
- 2-person family: $120,611 to $155,070
- 3-person family: $136,669 to $175,716
- 4-person family: $160,321 to $206,126
Georgia
- 2-person family: $124,337 to $159,860
- 3-person family: $141,992 to $182,560
- 4-person family: $172,257 to $221,472
Hawaii
- 2-person family: $150,895 to $194,006
- 3-person family: $180,159 to $231,632
- 4-person family: $209,111 to $268,856
Idaho
- 2-person family: $123,674 to $159,008
- 3-person family: $143,092 to $183,974
- 4-person family: $163,712 to $210,486
Illinois
- 2-person family: $138,696 to $178,322
- 3-person family: $165,585 to $212,894
- 4-person family: $199,330 to $256,280
Indiana
- 2-person family: $121,627 to $156,376
- 3-person family: $141,600 to $182,056
- 4-person family: $167,309 to $215,110
Iowa
- 2-person family: $131,144 to $168,612
- 3-person family: $151,889 to $195,284
- 4-person family: $183,261 to $235,620
Kansas
- 2-person family: $130,696 to $168,036
- 3-person family: $147,213 to $189,272
- 4-person family: $175,653 to $225,838
Kentucky
- 2-person family: $108,966 to $140,098
- 3-person family: $127,301 to $163,672
- 4-person family: $156,994 to $201,848
Louisiana
- 2-person family: $106,420 to $136,824
- 3-person family: $122,677 to $157,726
- 4-person family: $152,659 to $196,274
Maine
- 2-person family: $126,367 to $162,470
- 3-person family: $156,336 to $201,002
- 4-person family: $183,658 to $236,130
Maryland
- 2-person family: $167,094 to $214,834
- 3-person family: $198,563 to $255,294
- 4-person family: $239,739 to $308,234
Massachusetts
- 2-person family: $164,644 to $211,684
- 3-person family: $204,977 to $263,540
- 4-person family: $258,153 to $331,910
Michigan
- 2-person family: $122,649 to $157,690
- 3-person family: $150,647 to $193,688
- 4-person family: $182,068 to $234,086
Minnesota
- 2-person family: $148,314 to $190,688
- 3-person family: $184,521 to $237,240
- 4-person family: $223,998 to $287,996
Mississippi
- 2-person family: $97,999 to $125,998
- 3-person family: $112,528 to $144,678
- 4-person family: $133,325 to $171,416
Missouri
- 2-person family: $121,367 to $156,042
- 3-person family: $144,540 to $185,836
- 4-person family: $169,913 to $218,458
Montana
- 2-person family: $125,411 to $161,242
- 3-person family: $140,073 to $180,092
- 4-person family: $168,121 to $216,154
Nebraska
- 2-person family: $133,717 to $171,920
- 3-person family: $154,110 to $198,140
- 4-person family: $183,809 to $236,324
Nevada
- 2-person family: $125,615 to $161,504
- 3-person family: $142,404 to $183,090
- 4-person family: $156,616 to $201,362
New Hampshire
- 2-person family: $155,894 to $200,434
- 3-person family: $202,936 to $260,916
- 4-person family: $237,348 to $305,160
New Jersey
- 2-person family: $158,864 to $204,252
- 3-person family: $200,837 to $258,218
- 4-person family: $249,319 to $320,552
New Mexico
- 2-person family: $110,949 to $142,648
- 3-person family: $115,851 to $148,950
- 4-person family: $136,573 to $175,592
New York
- 2-person family: $138,055 to $177,498
- 3-person family: $167,677 to $215,584
- 4-person family: $207,837 to $267,218
North Carolina
- 2-person family: $121,538 to $156,262
- 3-person family: $138,337 to $177,860
- 4-person family: $170,152 to $218,766
North Dakota
- 2-person family: $143,781 to $184,860
- 3-person family: $161,267 to $207,342
- 4-person family: $202,085 to $259,822
Ohio
- 2-person family: $122,251 to $157,178
- 3-person family: $147,458 to $189,588
- 4-person family: $178,257 to $229,186
Oklahoma
- 2-person family: $113,743 to $146,240
- 3-person family: $127,364 to $163,752
- 4-person family: $146,125 to $187,874
Oregon
- 2-person family: $134,857 to $173,386
- 3-person family: $163,669 to $210,430
- 4-person family: $191,376 to $246,054
Pennsylvania
- 2-person family: $129,247 to $166,174
- 3-person family: $161,575 to $207,738
- 4-person family: $195,494 to $251,348
Rhode Island
- 2-person family: $147,107 to $189,136
- 3-person family: $178,657 to $229,700
- 4-person family: $210,661 to $270,848
South Carolina
- 2-person family: $116,725 to $150,074
- 3-person family: $134,653 to $173,124
- 4-person family: $159,511 to $205,084
South Dakota
- 2-person family: $133,765 to $171,982
- 3-person family: $147,435 to $189,558
- 4-person family: $172,952 to $222,366
Tennessee
- 2-person family: $116,627 to $149,948
- 3-person family: $136,576 to $175,596
- 4-person family: $159,811 to $205,470
Texas
- 2-person family: $127,533 to $163,970
- 3-person family: $142,197 to $182,824
- 4-person family: $168,443 to $216,568
Utah
- 2-person family: $137,420 to $176,682
- 3-person family: $164,153 to $211,052
- 4-person family: $183,039 to $235,334
Vermont
- 2-person family: $139,886 to $179,852
- 3-person family: $169,451 to $217,864
- 4-person family: $204,796 to $263,308
Virginia
- 2-person family: $149,999 to $192,854
- 3-person family: $181,472 to $233,320
- 4-person family: $216,483 to $278,334
Washington
- 2-person family: $156,694 to $201,462
- 3-person family: $186,201 to $239,400
- 4-person family: $216,710 to $278,626
West Virginia
- 2-person family: $103,099 to $132,554
- 3-person family: $126,426 to $162,546
- 4-person family: $146,839 to $188,792
Wisconsin
- 2-person family: $132,422 to $170,256
- 3-person family: $161,752 to $207,966
- 4-person family: $191,565 to $246,296
Wyoming
- 2-person family: $130,609 to $167,924
- 3-person family: $154,457 to $198,586
- 4-person family: $178,636 to $229,674
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey 5-year data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person upper-middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines the middle class as making two-thirds (66.66%) to double (200%) the national median income. In order to find out how much an upper-middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 1.55557 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 8, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Upper-Middle-Class Families Earn in Every State
