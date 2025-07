How Much Upper-Class Families Earn in Your State

Upper-class families with households of four or more members earn substantially more money than their smaller counterparts. According to a recent GOBankingRates study, four-person upper-class households earn a minimum of $171,000 in every state.

To determine how much upper-class families earn in each state, GOBankingRates analyzed key data, including every state’s household median income and the median incomes for two-, three- and four-person households. Using the definition of middle-class income and upper-class income, the minimum upper-class income was calculated by doubling the median household income in each state.

Here’s how much upper-middle class families with two-, three- and four-person households earn in every state.

Alabama

Household median income: $62,027

$62,027 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $142,862

$142,862 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $163,352

$163,352 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $197,400

Alaska

Household median income: $89,336

$89,336 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $195,228

$195,228 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $225,844

$225,844 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $257,300

Arizona

Household median income: $76,872

$76,872 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $167,188

$167,188 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $190,652

$190,652 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $215,966

Arkansas

Household median income: $58,773

$58,773 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $133,584

$133,584 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $155,546

$155,546 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $180,560

California

Household median income: $96,334

$96,334 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $194,908

$194,908 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $220,166

$220,166 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $256,288

Colorado

Household median income: $92,470

$92,470 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $205,330

$205,330 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $236,522

$236,522 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $277,520

Connecticut

Household median income: $93,760

$93,760 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $205,626

$205,626 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $246,494

$246,494 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $306,182

Delaware

Household median income: $82,855

$82,855 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $185,692

$185,692 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $206,930

$206,930 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $252,198

Florida

Household median income: $71,711

$71,711 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $155,070

$155,070 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $175,716

$175,716 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $206,126

Georgia

Household median income: $74,664

$74,664 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $159,860

$159,860 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $182,560

$182,560 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $221,472

Hawaii

Household median income: $98,317

$98,317 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $194,006

$194,006 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $231,632

$231,632 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $268,856

Idaho

Household median income: $74,636

$74,636 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $159,008

$159,008 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $183,974

$183,974 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $210,486

Illinois

Household median income: $81,702

$81,702 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $178,322

$178,322 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $212,894

$212,894 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $256,280

Indiana

Household median income: $70,051

$70,051 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $156,376

$156,376 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $182,056

$182,056 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $215,110

Iowa

Household median income: $73,147

$73,147 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $168,612

$168,612 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $195,284

$195,284 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $235,620

Kansas

Household median income: $72,639

$72,639 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $168,036

$168,036 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $189,272

$189,272 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $225,838

Kentucky

Household median income: $62,417

$62,417 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $140,098

$140,098 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $163,672

$163,672 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $201,848

Louisiana

Household median income: $60,023

$60,023 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $136,824

$136,824 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $157,726

$157,726 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $196,274

Maine

Household median income: $71,773

$71,773 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $162,470

$162,470 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $201,002

$201,002 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $236,130

Maryland

Household median income: $101,652

$101,652 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $214,834

$214,834 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $255,294

$255,294 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $308,234

Massachusetts

Household median income: $101,341

$101,341 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $211,684

$211,684 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $263,540

$263,540 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $331,910

Michigan

Household median income: $71,149

$71,149 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $157,690

$157,690 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $193,688

$193,688 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $234,086

Minnesota

Household median income: $87,556

$87,556 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $190,688

$190,688 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $237,240

$237,240 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $287,996

Mississippi

Household median income: $54,915

$54,915 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $125,998

$125,998 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $144,678

$144,678 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $171,416

Missouri

Household median income: $68,920

$68,920 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $156,042

$156,042 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $185,836

$185,836 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $218,458

Montana

Household median income: $69,922

$69,922 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $161,242

$161,242 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $180,092

$180,092 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $216,154

Nebraska

Household median income: $74,985

$74,985 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $171,920

$171,920 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $198,140

$198,140 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $236,324

Nevada

Household median income: $75,561

$75,561 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $161,504

$161,504 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $183,090

$183,090 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $201,362

New Hampshire

Household median income: $95,628

$95,628 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $200,434

$200,434 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $260,916

$260,916 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $305,160

New Jersey

Household median income: $101,050

$101,050 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $204,252

$204,252 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $258,218

$258,218 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $320,552

New Mexico

Household median income: $62,125

$62,125 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $142,648

$142,648 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $148,950

$148,950 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $175,592

New York

Household median income: $84,578

$84,578 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $177,498

$177,498 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $215,584

$215,584 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $267,218

North Carolina

Household median income: $69,904

$69,904 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $156,262

$156,262 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $177,860

$177,860 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $218,766

North Dakota

Household median income: $75,949

$75,949 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $184,860

$184,860 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $207,342

$207,342 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $259,822

Ohio

Household median income: $69,680

$69,680 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $157,178

$157,178 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $189,588

$189,588 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $229,186

Oklahoma

Household median income: $63,603

$63,603 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $146,240

$146,240 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $163,752

$163,752 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $187,874

Oregon

Household median income: $80,426

$80,426 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $173,386

$173,386 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $210,430

$210,430 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $246,054

Pennsylvania

Household median income: $76,081

$76,081 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $166,174

$166,174 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $207,738

$207,738 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $251,348

Rhode Island

Household median income: $86,372

$86,372 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $189,136

$189,136 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $229,700

$229,700 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $270,848

South Carolina

Household median income: $66,818

$66,818 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $150,074

$150,074 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $173,124

$173,124 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $205,084

South Dakota

Household median income: $72,421

$72,421 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $171,982

$171,982 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $189,558

$189,558 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $222,366

Tennessee

Household median income: $67,097

$67,097 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $149,948

$149,948 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $175,596

$175,596 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $205,470

Texas

Household median income: $76,292

$76,292 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $163,970

$163,970 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $182,824

$182,824 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $216,568

Utah

Household median income: $91,750

$91,750 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $176,682

$176,682 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $211,052

$211,052 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $235,334

Vermont

Household median income: $78,024

$78,024 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $179,852

$179,852 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $217,864

$217,864 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $263,308

Virginia

Household median income: $90,974

$90,974 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $192,854

$192,854 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $233,320

$233,320 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $278,334

Washington

Household median income: $94,952

$94,952 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $201,462

$201,462 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $239,400

$239,400 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $278,626

West Virginia

Household median income: $57,917

$57,917 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $132,554

$132,554 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $162,546

$162,546 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $188,792

Wisconsin

Household median income: $75,670

$75,670 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $170,256

$170,256 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $207,966

$207,966 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $246,296

Wyoming

Household median income: $74,815

$74,815 2-person family minimum upper-class income range: $167,924

$167,924 3-person family minimum upper-class income range: $198,586

$198,586 4-person family minimum upper-class income range: $229,674

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the income a household needs to earn to be considered upper class. First, GOBankingRates found data for each state from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, including total households and total household median income for varying sizes of households. Using the definition of middle-class income and upper-class income, the minimum upper-class income was calculated by doubling the median household income in each state. The states were sorted by median household income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 25, 2025.

