How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the Poorest States

Even the poorer states in America have rich people. And, like everyone else, those rich people also have to pay taxes. GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to see what the top 1% pay in taxes.
Here is what the top 1% in the poorest states pay in aggregate.
Mississippi
- % of population below poverty level: 19.1%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,297,109,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 11,731
Louisiana
- % of population below poverty level: 18.9%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.7%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,806,423,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,593
New Mexico
- % of population below poverty level: 18.1%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.3%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,380,544,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 9,310
West Virginia
- % of population below poverty level: 16.6%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,747,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 7,316
Kentucky
- % of population below poverty level: 16.1%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,451,182,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,395
Arkansas
- % of population below poverty level: 16.0%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.2%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,814,153,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,198
Alabama
- % of population below poverty level: 15.6%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 36.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.9%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,778,809,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 20,185
Oklahoma
- % of population below poverty level: 15.3%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.8%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.6%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,622,529,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,106
South Carolina
- % of population below poverty level: 14.2%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.1%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $8,867,845,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 23,203
Tennessee
- % of population below poverty level: 13.8%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,547,566,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,531
Texas
- % of population below poverty level: 13.8%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 44.5%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $81,990,700,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 128,130
Georgia
- % of population below poverty level: 13.5%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $21,001,340,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,220
Ohio
- % of population below poverty level: 13.2%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.6%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.5%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $18,842,538,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 53,103
North Carolina
- % of population below poverty level: 13.2%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,037,365,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,525
Michigan
- % of population below poverty level: 13.1%
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.5%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $16,650,121,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 45,218
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest tax share percentage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.
