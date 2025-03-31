How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in Every State

The only time the financial status of the top 1% of Americans doesn’t induce envy is during tax season. Not only does the top 1% pay taxes, but new data from GOBankingRates has uncovered that the super wealthy pay in aggregate anywhere from a few billion to more than $100 billion in taxes.
GOBankingRates was able to determine these figures by analyzing individual tax returns by state as well as a number of additional factors sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included.
Editor’s note: Dollar amounts originally were listed incorrectly as millions. They have been corrected to billions.
Key Findings
- The top 1% in Wyoming pay the highest share of taxes in the United States. The top 1% pay 54.7% of all federal income taxes in the state, which amounts to about $2.5 billion in total.
- Neither California nor Hawaii appear in the top 10 states for highest total income tax share. Besides Wyoming, the top 10 states include Florida (53.6%), Nevada (51.1%), New York (46.3%), Texas (44.5%), Connecticut (43.9%), Montana (42.9%), Arkansas (42.2%) Utah (41.2%) and Tennessee (41%).
- The total income tax for the 1% is more than $50 billion in four states. From highest to lowest, these states include California ($122 billion), Florida ($96 billion), Texas ($81 billion) and New York ($79 billion).
In order of states with the highest to lowest tax share percentage, here’s where the 1% pay the most in taxes.
1. Wyoming
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 54.7%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.1%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,460,940,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 2,611
2. Florida
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 53.6%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $96,264,565,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 105,101
3. Nevada
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 51.1%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,010,104,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 14,754
4. New York
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 46.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.6%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $79,488,609,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 91,840
5. Texas
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 44.5%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $81,990,700,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 128,130
6. Connecticut
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 43.9%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 28.1%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $16,284,881,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,917
7. Montana
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.9%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,690,156,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 5,101
8. Arkansas
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.2%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,814,153,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,198
9. Utah
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.2%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $7,477,634,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 13,991
10. Tennessee
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,547,566,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,531
11. South Dakota
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 40.5%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,020,508,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 4,062
12. Louisiana
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.7%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,806,423,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,593
13. California
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.6%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $122,452,981,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 175,045
14. Illinois
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.4%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.0%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $32,677,874,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 56,794
15. Georgia
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $21,001,340,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,220
16. Mississippi
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,297,109,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 11,731
17. Idaho
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,392,957,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 8,145
18. Massachusetts
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.3%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,646,912,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 32,795
19. Arizona
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.3%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,438,918,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 31,872
20. Oklahoma
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.8%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.6%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,622,529,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,106
21. Missouri
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,481,163,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,898
22. South Carolina
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.1%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $8,867,845,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 23,203
23. Nebraska
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,704,671,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 8,660
24. Alabama
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 36.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.9%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,778,809,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 20,185
25. Kansas
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.8%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,066,051,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,643
26. Wisconsin
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,024,109,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 27,293
27. Indiana
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.1%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,518,818,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,120
28. New Hampshire
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.4%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,946,877,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 6,796
29. North Carolina
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,037,365,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,525
30. Pennsylvania
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.1%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,128,752,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 58,541
31. Michigan
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.5%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $16,650,121,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 45,218
32. Ohio
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.6%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.5%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $18,842,538,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 53,103
33. Colorado
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.5%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,894,687,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 27,685
34. North Dakota
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.4%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,521,767,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,431
35. Kentucky
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,451,182,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,395
36. New Jersey
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.8%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,899,308,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 43,042
37. Rhode Island
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.6%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,150,700,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 5,224
38. Hawaii
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.6%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,455,554,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 6,472
39. Iowa
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,813,252,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 13,821
40. Virginia
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.9%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,239,261,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 39,103
41. Minnesota
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.6%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.3%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,524,941,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,423
42. New Mexico
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.3%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,380,544,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 9,310
43. Washington
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.1%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $20,012,467,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 35,597
44. Vermont
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,078,255,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,123
45. Maine
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.5%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,976,671,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 6,618
46. Maryland
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.5%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.5%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $12,675,749,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 29,040
47. Delaware
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.4%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,326,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 4,726
48. Oregon
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.4%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.9%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,773,041,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 19,053
49. West Virginia
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,747,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 7,316
50. Alaska
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 26.4%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.2%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,016,945,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,223
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest tax share percentage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in Every State
