Personal Finance

How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in Every State

March 31, 2025 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The only time the financial status of the top 1% of Americans doesn’t induce envy is during tax season. Not only does the top 1% pay taxes, but new data from GOBankingRates has uncovered that the super wealthy pay in aggregate anywhere from a few billion to more than $100 billion in taxes.

Learn More: IRS Updates Earned Income Tax Credit for 2025 — More Families Eligible for Higher Credits

Be Aware: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates was able to determine these figures by analyzing individual tax returns by state as well as a number of additional factors sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included.

Editor’s note: Dollar amounts originally were listed incorrectly as millions. They have been corrected to billions.

Miami downtown aerial view.

Key Findings

  • The top 1% in Wyoming pay the highest share of taxes in the United States. The top 1% pay 54.7% of all federal income taxes in the state, which amounts to about $2.5 billion in total.
  • Neither California nor Hawaii appear in the top 10 states for highest total income tax share. Besides Wyoming, the top 10 states include Florida (53.6%), Nevada (51.1%), New York (46.3%), Texas (44.5%), Connecticut (43.9%), Montana (42.9%), Arkansas (42.2%) Utah (41.2%) and Tennessee (41%). 
  • The total income tax for the 1% is more than $50 billion in four states. From highest to lowest, these states include California ($122 billion), Florida ($96 billion), Texas ($81 billion) and New York ($79 billion).

In order of states with the highest to lowest tax share percentage, here’s where the 1% pay the most in taxes.

Find Out: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

See More: Top 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

1. Wyoming

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 54.7%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.1%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,460,940,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 2,611

Read Next: Can You Write Off Your Home Insurance on Your Taxes?

Destin Florida iStock

2. Florida

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 53.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $96,264,565,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 105,101
Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

3. Nevada

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 51.1%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,010,104,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 14,754
Albany skyline with autumn colored trees in the foreground and rolling, puffy clouds with a blue sky in the background.

4. New York

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 46.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.6%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $79,488,609,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 91,840
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

5. Texas

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 44.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $81,990,700,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 128,130
Yale University campus stock photo

6. Connecticut

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 43.9%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 28.1%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $16,284,881,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,917

View Next: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Cityscape in Bozeman, Montana, USA.

7. Montana

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.9%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,690,156,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 5,101
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

8. Arkansas

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.2%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,814,153,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,198
Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

9. Utah

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.2%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $7,477,634,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 13,991
Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

10. Tennessee

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,547,566,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,531

That’s Interesting: 6 Reasons Your Tax Refund Will Be Higher in 2025

PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

11. South Dakota

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 40.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,020,508,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 4,062
Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

12. Louisiana

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.7%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,806,423,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,593
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

13. California

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $122,452,981,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 175,045
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

14. Illinois

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.4%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.0%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $32,677,874,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 56,794

For You: American Opportunity Tax Credit: What Is It and Who Qualifies?

Augusta, Georgia

15. Georgia

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $21,001,340,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,220
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

16. Mississippi

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,297,109,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 11,731
View of Downtown Boise.

17. Idaho

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,392,957,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 8,145
Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

18. Massachusetts

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.3%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,646,912,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 32,795

Check Out: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

19. Arizona

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.3%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,438,918,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 31,872
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA - April 27, 2018: Daytime view of shops and buildings along S Main Street in the historic Rose District.

20. Oklahoma

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.8%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.6%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,622,529,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,106
Kansas City skyline.

21. Missouri

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,481,163,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,898
ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

22. South Carolina

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.1%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $8,867,845,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 23,203

Explore Next: 10 States With Low Taxes and 10 Low-Cost-of-Living States Retirees Should Target

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

23. Nebraska

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,704,671,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 8,660
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

24. Alabama

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 36.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.9%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,778,809,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 20,185
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

25. Kansas

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.8%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,066,051,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,643
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

26. Wisconsin

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,024,109,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 27,293

Find Out: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Gary is a city in Lake County, Indiana, United States, 25 miles from downtown Chicago, Illinois.

27. Indiana

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.1%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,518,818,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,120
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

28. New Hampshire

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.4%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,946,877,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 6,796
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

29. North Carolina

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,037,365,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,525
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

30. Pennsylvania

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.1%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,128,752,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 58,541
St. Joseph Michigan

31. Michigan

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.5%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $16,650,121,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 45,218

Discover More: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Spring day in Canton, Ohio, USA. A boat in the water, green grass and trees stock photo

32. Ohio

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.5%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $18,842,538,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 53,103
The Bent County Courthouse in Las Animas, Colorado was built in 1889 with a distinctive Italianate design.

33. Colorado

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,894,687,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 27,685
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

34. North Dakota

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.4%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,521,767,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,431
Overlooking the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River.

35. Kentucky

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,451,182,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,395

Try This: 8 Must-Read Personal Finance Books of 2024 for a Fresh Start in 2025

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

36. New Jersey

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.8%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,899,308,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 43,042
Newport, Rhode Island.

37. Rhode Island

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,150,700,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 5,224
Aerial panoramic image at sunrise off the coast over Hanalei Bay and pier on Hawaiian island of Kauai.

38. Hawaii

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,455,554,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 6,472
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

39. Iowa

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,813,252,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 13,821

View More: 13 Banks With Immediate Sign-Up Bonuses and No Direct Deposit Required

Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

40. Virginia

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.9%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,239,261,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 39,103
St.

41. Minnesota

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.3%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,524,941,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,423
View to the St.

42. New Mexico

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.3%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,380,544,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 9,310
First snow on the Blue Mountains in Walla Walla, Washington.

43. Washington

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.1%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $20,012,467,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 35,597

Read More: If You’re Thinking About Getting a CD, Suze Orman Says You Should Do It Now — Here’s Why

Vermont, United States of America – October 20, 2017: View across Lake Bomoseen during Autumn.

44. Vermont

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,078,255,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,123
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

45. Maine

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,976,671,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 6,618
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

46. Maryland

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.5%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $12,675,749,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 29,040
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

47. Delaware

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.4%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,326,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 4,726

Discover Next: 30 Scam Phone Numbers To Block and Area Codes To Avoid

Tigard, Oregon - March 17, 2019 : Bridgeport Village, Shopping Mall in Tigard city.

48. Oregon

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.4%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.9%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,773,041,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 19,053
Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building.

49. West Virginia

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,747,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 7,316
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

50. Alaska

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 26.4%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.2%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,016,945,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,223

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest tax share percentage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.