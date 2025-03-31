How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in Every State

The only time the financial status of the top 1% of Americans doesn’t induce envy is during tax season. Not only does the top 1% pay taxes, but new data from GOBankingRates has uncovered that the super wealthy pay in aggregate anywhere from a few billion to more than $100 billion in taxes.

GOBankingRates was able to determine these figures by analyzing individual tax returns by state as well as a number of additional factors sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included.

Editor’s note: Dollar amounts originally were listed incorrectly as millions. They have been corrected to billions.

Key Findings

The top 1% in Wyoming pay the highest share of taxes in the United States. The top 1% pay 54.7% of all federal income taxes in the state, which amounts to about $2.5 billion in total.

pay the highest share of taxes in the United States. The top 1% pay 54.7% of all federal income taxes in the state, which amounts to about $2.5 billion in total. Neither California nor Hawaii appear in the top 10 states for highest total income tax share. Besides Wyoming, the top 10 states include Florida (53.6%), Nevada (51.1%), New York (46.3%), Texas (44.5%), Connecticut (43.9%), Montana (42.9%), Arkansas (42.2%) Utah (41.2%) and Tennessee (41%).

appear in the top 10 states for highest total income tax share. Besides Wyoming, the top 10 states include Florida (53.6%), Nevada (51.1%), New York (46.3%), Texas (44.5%), Connecticut (43.9%), Montana (42.9%), Arkansas (42.2%) Utah (41.2%) and Tennessee (41%). The total income tax for the 1% is more than $50 billion in four states. From highest to lowest, these states include California ($122 billion), Florida ($96 billion), Texas ($81 billion) and New York ($79 billion).

In order of states with the highest to lowest tax share percentage, here’s where the 1% pay the most in taxes.

1. Wyoming

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 54.7%

54.7% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.1%

23.1% Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,460,940,000

$2,460,940,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 2,611

2. Florida

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 53.6%

53.6% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%

26% Total income tax for the top 1%: $96,264,565,000

$96,264,565,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 105,101

3. Nevada

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 51.1%

51.1% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25%

25% Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,010,104,000

$11,010,104,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 14,754

4. New York

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 46.3%

46.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.6%

27.6% Total income tax for the top 1%: $79,488,609,000

$79,488,609,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 91,840

5. Texas

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 44.5%

44.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.7%

26.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $81,990,700,000

$81,990,700,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 128,130

6. Connecticut

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 43.9%

43.9% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 28.1%

28.1% Total income tax for the top 1%: $16,284,881,000

$16,284,881,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,917

7. Montana

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.9%

42.9% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%

24.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,690,156,000

$2,690,156,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 5,101

8. Arkansas

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.2%

42.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.2%

23.2% Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,814,153,000

$4,814,153,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,198

9. Utah

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41.2%

41.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.2%

24.2% Total income tax for the top 1%: $7,477,634,000

$7,477,634,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 13,991

10. Tennessee

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41%

41% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%

25.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,547,566,000

$14,547,566,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,531

11. South Dakota

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 40.5%

40.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%

24.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,020,508,000

$2,020,508,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 4,062

12. Louisiana

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.7%

38.7% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%

26% Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,806,423,000

$6,806,423,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,593

13. California

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.6%

38.6% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27%

27% Total income tax for the top 1%: $122,452,981,000

$122,452,981,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 175,045

14. Illinois

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.4%

38.4% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.0%

27.0% Total income tax for the top 1%: $32,677,874,000

$32,677,874,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 56,794

15. Georgia

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%

38.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%

25.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $21,001,340,000

$21,001,340,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,220

16. Mississippi

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%

38.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%

24.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,297,109,000

$3,297,109,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 11,731

17. Idaho

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.2%

38.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24%

24% Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,392,957,000

$3,392,957,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 8,145

18. Massachusetts

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.2%

38.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.3%

27.3% Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,646,912,000

$26,646,912,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 32,795

19. Arizona

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38%

38% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.3%

25.3% Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,438,918,000

$14,438,918,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 31,872

20. Oklahoma

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.8%

37.8% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.6%

24.6% Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,622,529,000

$5,622,529,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,106

21. Missouri

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.2%

37.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%

25.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,481,163,000

$10,481,163,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,898

22. South Carolina

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.1%

37.1% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%

25.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $8,867,845,000

$8,867,845,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 23,203

23. Nebraska

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37%

37% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25%

25% Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,704,671,000

$3,704,671,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 8,660

24. Alabama

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 36.2%

36.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.9%

23.9% Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,778,809,000

$6,778,809,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 20,185

25. Kansas

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.8%

35.8% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%

25.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,066,051,000

$5,066,051,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,643

26. Wisconsin

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%

35.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%

25.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,024,109,000

$11,024,109,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 27,293

27. Indiana

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%

35.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.1%

25.1% Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,518,818,000

$10,518,818,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,120

28. New Hampshire

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.4%

35.4% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%

25.6% Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,946,877,000

$3,946,877,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 6,796

29. North Carolina

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.3%

35.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%

25.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,037,365,000

$19,037,365,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,525

30. Pennsylvania

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.1%

35.1% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%

25.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,128,752,000

$26,128,752,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 58,541

31. Michigan

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35%

35% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.5%

24.5% Total income tax for the top 1%: $16,650,121,000

$16,650,121,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 45,218

32. Ohio

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.6%

34.6% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.5%

25.5% Total income tax for the top 1%: $18,842,538,000

$18,842,538,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 53,103

33. Colorado

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.5%

34.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%

26% Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,894,687,000

$14,894,687,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 27,685

34. North Dakota

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.4%

34.4% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%

25.9% Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,521,767,000

$1,521,767,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,431

35. Kentucky

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.3%

34.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%

24.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,451,182,000

$5,451,182,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,395

36. New Jersey

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.8%

33.8% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.4%

27.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $26,899,308,000

$26,899,308,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 43,042

37. Rhode Island

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.6%

33.6% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%

25.6% Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,150,700,000

$2,150,700,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 5,224

38. Hawaii

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.6%

33.6% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%

24.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,455,554,000

$2,455,554,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 6,472

39. Iowa

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.2%

33.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%

24.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,813,252,000

$4,813,252,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 13,821

40. Virginia

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.9%

32.9% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%

25.9% Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,239,261,000

$19,239,261,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 39,103

41. Minnesota

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.6%

32.6% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.3%

26.3% Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,524,941,000

$11,524,941,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,423

42. New Mexico

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.3%

32.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.3%

24.3% Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,380,544,000

$2,380,544,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 9,310

43. Washington

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.1%

32.1% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%

25.6% Total income tax for the top 1%: $20,012,467,000

$20,012,467,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 35,597

44. Vermont

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32%

32% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%

24.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,078,255,000

$1,078,255,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,123

45. Maine

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.5%

30.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%

24.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,976,671,000

$1,976,671,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 6,618

46. Maryland

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.5%

30.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.5%

26.5% Total income tax for the top 1%: $12,675,749,000

$12,675,749,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 29,040

47. Delaware

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.4%

30.4% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.6%

25.6% Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,326,000

$1,647,326,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 4,726

48. Oregon

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.4%

30.4% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.9%

24.9% Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,773,041,000

$6,773,041,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 19,053

49. West Virginia

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.3%

30.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%

24.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,747,000

$1,647,747,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 7,316

50. Alaska

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 26.4%

26.4% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.2%

25.2% Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,016,945,000

$1,016,945,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,223

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest tax share percentage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in Every State

