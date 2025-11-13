It’s nice to show how much you appreciate those around you who make your life a little easier and the holidays are the perfect time to show your gratitude. Housekeepers, babysitters, pet sitters and other service providers often play a big role in keeping things running smoothly during the busiest and most stressful time of the year. A thoughtful tip or small gift can be a great way to recognize their support.

Here’s how much to tip housekeepers, babysitters and others for the holidays.

Holiday Tipping Etiquette

“In my world of caregiving (also have friends who employ caregivers) tipping is most common during the holidays,” said Drew Ann Long, founder of nonprofit Caroline’s Cause and speaker at Drew Ann Long.

According to Care.com, who you tip also depends on your relationship and budget. Make a list of people who provide you a service throughout the year and decide if you’re going to give them a tip and how much.

You don’t have to give every single person a tip. Care.com pointed out that you can base this on how often you use their services and your relationship with them. And if you don’t have the budget to tip everyone, your regular housekeeper or babysitter can have priority over others who may have just give a one-time service.

“There are some circumstances where tipping other than holidays is appropriate — perhaps when the caregiver is asked to take on more responsibility, if the [person] is sick or the caregiver is asked to accompany doctors’ visits or travel with the family,” Long explained. “I try to be respectful of any additional time I ask of the caregiver and am happy to tip above set pay.”

How Much To Tip

It’s not mandatory, but it’s always a kind gesture. Also it doesn’t always have to be a cash tip. Depending on your relationship, there are times when a gift is also suitable.

Long’s go-to gift is gift cards, including options like Visa gift cards or local retailers such as Walmart, Target and grocery stores. She typically gives $500 for full-time caregivers and $200 for part-time.

Here are several expert-approved holiday tipping and gift recommendations from Care.com:

Babysitter: One day or evening’s pay for regular sitters, plus an optional small gift from the kids

One day or evening’s pay for regular sitters, plus an optional small gift from the kids Hairdresser or colorist: Up to the cost of one session or a gift if you tip well throughout the year

Up to the cost of one session or a gift if you tip well throughout the year Handyman: $25 to $50

$25 to $50 Housekeeper: An extra 20% to 80%, depending on your relationship

An extra 20% to 80%, depending on your relationship House cleaner: $20 or up to the cost of one visit

$20 or up to the cost of one visit Nanny: One to two week’s pay or more depending on how long they’ve worked with you

One to two week’s pay or more depending on how long they’ve worked with you Dog walker/pet sitter: $50 to $200 in cash or gift card

