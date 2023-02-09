How Much Social Security Will I Get?

Since its inception in 1935, Social Security has been a key source of retirement income for older Americans. Despite the program’s enduring popularity, many potential beneficiaries have no idea how much money they can count on from Social Security once they retire.

You can figure out exactly how much you’re eligible for by setting up a My Social Security account at SSA.gov. Here’s a breakdown of how your personal benefit amount is calculated and what factors go into your number.

How Is Social Security Calculated?

To determine your monthly benefits, the Social Security Administration uses a series of somewhat complicated calculations. At their heart is an inflation-adjusted average of your monthly income from your highest earning years.

This monthly average is run through an income replacement formula that determines your base monthly Social Security payment rate in retirement. This base rate will then be adjusted upward or downward depending on a few factors, like your age when you start claiming Social Security benefits, your employment status in retirement, your tax bracket and your Medicare premiums.

If that sounds overly complex, don’t fret. Here’s how each part of the Social Security calculation breaks down.

How Your Inflation-Indexed Earnings Are Calculated

Inflation-adjusted average earnings—officially referred to as your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME) by the Social Security Administration—standardize your income across your peak earning years.

This inflation-indexed average is calculated by multiplying the income you earned in each of your top 35 earning years by an indexing factor that normalizes each year’s income for the rate of inflation in the year you turn 60.

Social Security uses the National Average Wage Index (NAWI) to determine the indexing factor for each year. The resulting 35 numbers are then added up and divided by 420 (12 months x 35 years) to determine your inflation-adjusted average monthly earnings.

If you haven’t worked for a full 35 years, they use earnings of zero for the years you earned no income when calculating your AIME. You can boost your benefit amount by continuing to work, thereby reducing zero earnings years and increasing your average.

How Your Primary Insurance Amount Is Calculated

Once you have your AIME, you can calculate your primary insurance amount (PIA), the base rate for your Social Security payments. The PIA calculation relies on so-called “bend points” that determine how much of your income will be replaced by Social Security benefits in retirement.

Think of bend points as similar to tax brackets, in that they determine a percentage of your benefits based on incremental buckets of earnings. There are three bend point buckets: one for 90% of income replacement, one for 32% and one for 15%.

These bend point buckets help give lower lifetime earners a higher percentage of income replacement, and higher lifetime earners a lower rate of income replacement, according to Jim Blankenship, certified financial planner (CFP) and author of “A Social Security Owner’s Manual.”

The dollar amounts of bend points are adjusted for inflation each year, but the percentages of each bend point are set by law and remain unchanged. AIME amounts are always rounded down to the nearest $0.10. For 2023, the bend points are:

90% of the first $1,115 of your AIME, plus

32% of your AIME between $1,115 and $6,721, plus

15% of your AIME over $6,721

For a worker with an AIME of $6,800, the calculation would look like this:

90% of $1,115 = $1,003.50, plus

32% of $5,606 (the difference between $1,115 and $6,721) = $1,793.92, rounded down to $1,793.90, plus

15% of $79 (the difference between $6,721 and $6,800) = $11.85, rounded down to $11.80

This worker would earn a monthly Social Security benefit of $2,808.60 ($1003.50 + $1,793.90 + $11.80).

When calculating PIA, it’s important to keep in mind a couple of things. First, there is a maximum PIA. For 2023, that upper limit is $3,506, meaning even if your calculated PIA is greater than that, your amount will be set at $3,506. This is equivalent to an AIME of $10,503, which itself is roughly equal to having an average annual salary of about $126,000.

Second, though the bend point dollar cutoffs are adjusted for inflation each year, this process stops when beneficiaries turn 62, the current federal early retirement age. This basically means your PIA is set as of age 62—unless you have less than 35 years’ worth of earnings or outlier years with much lower income than normal. Then your additional earning years can help to increase your AIME and by extension your PIA.

A reminder: Your PIA is not the amount you will necessarily receive as your Social Security benefit. It is simply the amount that your benefit is based on. Your benefits may increase or decrease depending on a few other factors.

Other Factors that Impact Your Social Security Benefits

Though your earnings history determines your base Social Security benefit, the amount you actually get in each monthly check is influenced by the following factors.

When You Choose to Start Taking Social Security Benefits

The year—and even the month within that year—that you choose to begin taking Social Security benefits affects how much you receive each month.

You can start claiming Social Security benefits early as age 62, the current early retirement age. But you won’t get your full PIA. It’ll be reduced based on how many months you have until your full retirement age. This reduction can really add up, topping in at as high as 30% for particularly early claimers.

You can avoid these surcharges on your PIA, of course, simply by waiting to start payments until your full retirement age. This is generally between ages 66 and 67, depending on when you were born.

You can even add onto your base amount by delaying when you start benefits. After you reach full retirement age, you can boost your benefits by up to 8% of your PIA annually simply by not claiming Social Security. These benefit increases are known as delayed retirement credits, and you can accrue them up to age 70.

An important note: These benefit rate changes are performed to provide roughly the same cumulative benefit over a lifetime, assuming a roughly average lifespan. In other words, if you start Social Security earlier, you’ll probably claim it for longer; someone with the same lifespan who delayed payments would claim them for less time.

To provide them the same total benefit, earlier payments must be smaller and later benefits have to be larger to catch up.

That’s why experts recommend you take your health into account when deciding when to take Social Security. You may receive slightly larger benefits by waiting, but if poor health may limit your longevity, you may be better off taking payments as soon as you can. Conversely, someone in excellent health who expects to live substantially longer than average may make more total by waiting until 70 to start Social Security benefits.

Social Security Taxes

Many beneficiaries don’t realize that Social Security benefits may be taxable. The IRS determines this by looking at your provisional income, which is your taxable income (including withdrawals from tax-deferred retirement accounts) plus half of your annual Social Security benefit.

Provisional incomes above $25,000 for single filers and above $34,000 for married couples may trigger tax on Social Security benefits. This does not necessarily affect your monthly benefit check directly, unless you have taxes withheld.

“if you have taxes withheld, your monthly Social Security benefit check may be reduced in order to cover the tax bill when you file your return,” says Blankenship.

Medicare

Taxes are not the only potential withholding from your benefits check. According to Blankenship, if you’re enrolled in Medicare Part B, Part C, and/or Part D, the premium is withheld from your monthly check.

As of 2021, the standard Part B premium is $164.90 per month. Part C and Part D premiums can vary from insurer to insurer. While you can choose to pay them directly yourself, most insurers get paid directly from your Social Security Benefit.

If you have an exceptionally high income in retirement, you’ll also have your check reduced for the Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). Everyone on Medicare in retirement has their premiums subsidized by people still working and paying into Medicare. If your income is higher, you don’t qualify for that subsidy and have to pay a greater portion of your own premiums.

In 2023 IRMAA starts at annual household income levels of $97,000 for single filers and $194,000 for married couples filing jointly. The lowest IRMAA bracket will deduct a total of $78.10 from your monthly check. Singles earning over $499,000 and married couples earning over $750,000 in retirement are in the highest IRMAA bracket, and will have a total of $472 deducted from their check.

Continued Employment

If you continue to work, your benefit may be reduced or increased depending on your age and employment history.

“If you are under full retirement age and keep working while receiving Social Security benefits, there’s a limit to the amount you can earn before reductions are applied,” says Blankenship.

If you make more than $21,240 in 2023, for every $2 over the limit $1 of your Social Security benefit will be withheld. The year you reach full retirement age, this limit changes to $1 in benefits for every $3 you earn above $56,520 up to the month of your birthday. As soon as you hit full retirement age, these limits no longer apply and you can earn as much as you want and receive full benefits.

Working can increase your benefit substantially if you don’t have a robust earnings history by increasing your PIA. While individuals with 35 years of high earnings won’t benefit much from working at this point, people with many years of zeros or years with very low earnings will see an increase by working.

Inflation

Your benefits may actually increase from year to year. A cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) may occur annually to prevent your benefit’s buying power from being eroded by inflation. For 2023, the COLA increase is 8.7%, the highest in 40 years.

The Social Security Administration does not necessarily provide a COLA increase every year. Years with low inflation may lead to no COLA increase.

How to Calculate Social Security Benefits

If you’d like a ballpark estimate of your benefit, the Social Security Administration offers a quick calculator to give you a sense of your potential benefit. This calculator simply asks for your current annual salary, your birth date and your projected retirement date, although it does allow you to fill in your actual income by year to get a more accurate estimate.

This estimate does not take early or late application for benefits, taxes and Medicare, or COLA increases into account. You’ll need to set up a My Social Security Account to see what your exact benefits will be.

Knowing how much you can expect to receive in Social Security gives you an important piece of your retirement income puzzle. With that in hand, you can make the financial plans you need for a secure and fulfilling retirement.

