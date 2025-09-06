How Much Richer Is Mark Cuban Than Donald Trump?

Compared to most people, President Donald Trump is rich. However, Mark Cuban is a lot wealthier.

As of Aug. 11, 2025, Trump has a net worth of $5.1 billion, according to Forbes. This makes him the 765th richest person in the world.

Ranked the 607th richest person on the planet — as of Aug. 11, 2025 — Mark Cuban has a net worth of $6 billion, per Forbes. In terms of billionaires, this might not sound like much, until you do the math.

Cuban is worth $900 million more than Trump, which certainly isn’t pocket change. Not even that close in the rankings, as 158 billionaires are positioned between the two businessmen on the Forbes list.

Mark Cuban’s Wealth Story

In 1990, Cuban sold his software startup MicroSolutions to the since-shuttered CompuServe — an internet services company — for $6 billion, according to CNBC Make It. Later that decade, he sold the internet streaming service Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.9 billion.

After the sale, he bought the Dallas Mavericks for $285 million in 2000, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. In 2023, he sold his majority stake in the NBA team for $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

In 2022, he co-founded the online pharmacy Cost Plus Drug Company to help lower prescription drug costs, NPR reported.

Donald Trump’s Wealth Story

Before becoming president, Trump was a second-generation real estate tycoon. He joined his father’s real estate business in 1968, after earning his undergraduate degree, per the Miller Center.

He’s inherited the equivalent of $413 million from his father’s real estate ventures, The New York Times reported. Today, the Trump Organization owns a wide-variety of real estate, including hotels, golf courses and residential and commercial buildings, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

Previously in the beauty pageant business, Trump became the owner of the Miss Universe Organization in 1996, according to the New York Post. In 2003, he sold a stake in the company to NBCUniversal, and sold the rest of the company to WME/IMG for $28 million in 2015.

Trump hosted reality show “The Apprentice” from 2004 to 2017. He earned a total of $427 million due to his involvement in the show, including a $197 million salary from the show itself and $230 million in licensing deals, per NYT.

Also an author, he has written more than 14 books, according to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library. This includes his first book — and likely most well-known — “The Art of the Deal,” published in 1987.

