How Much Is Joe Biden’s Social Security Check?

If you’ve ever wondered if former presidents and senators are eligible for Social Security, the answer is yes. Just as every other American who earns pays into Social Security Insurance through taxes, when they reach retirement age, they are eligible to draw benefits.

And after 36 years as a senator, eight years as vice president and four years as president, Joe Biden is not only eligible, but collecting Social Security benefits. In fact, he’s collecting well above the average Social Security recipient.

How Much Is Joe Biden’s Monthly Social Security Check?

Unlike President Donald Trump, Joe Biden has released his annual tax returns since 1998. His 2024 return is not released yet, but his 2023 joint federal tax return, with his wife Dr. Jill Biden, states that he received $42,842 in Social Security income. That works out to approximately $3,570 per month.

His wife received $21,412 in Social Security for the year of 2023. That works out to about $1,784 per month. The fact that this amount is almost exactly half of Joe Biden’s suggests that she is likely drawing spousal benefits since those are capped at 50%, according to the Social Security Administration.

How Much Did Joe Biden Make as a Politician?

You may be wondering why Joe Biden’s Social Security is so high. The simple answer is that as a U.S. senator he drew a pretty good salary by most people’s standards. Therefore, he paid and earned a high Social Security rate.

Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972, when senators made $42,500 per year, according to the U.S. Senate website. That’s more than $333,000 in today’s dollars. Over the next few decades, his salary as senator gradually increased to $89,500 in 1987. He then ran for president and lost, but became a senator again from 1990 to 2007, finishing with a salary of $165,200. He then, of course became vice president and president.

Biden first began receiving Social Security benefits in 2008 ($6,534) and in full in 2009 ($27,923).

What Is the Average Social Security Check Amount?

If you’re wondering where Biden stands in relation to other Americans drawing Social Security benefits, he’s above average. According to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Monthly Statistical Snapshot, for the month of June 2025, the average benefit for retired workers was $2,005.05.

