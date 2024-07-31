How Much It Costs To Visit the 8 Most Popular Fall Foliage Destinations of 2024

Although the heat is making it hard to think about fall, now is the best time to book your leaf-peeping trips, according to Priceline. The travel deal site reports that many travelers are already booking their autumn trips, with eight destinations in particular proving popular among fall foliage-seekers.

Here are the top destinations to see fall foliage this year, plus how much it will cost to visit.

Buck County, Pennsylvania

Average flight cost: $309 to Philadelphia International Airport (approx. 1-hour drive)

Peep the foliage among Buck County’s famous covered bridges, or catch the leaves by train with a ride on the New Hope Railroad.

North Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada

Average flight cost: $416 to Reno-Tahoe International Airport (approx. 45-minute drive)

North Lake Tahoe is home to several great sites for leaf peeping, including Donner Pass in the Tahoe National Forest, the Yuba River and Bowman Lake.

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

Average flight cost: $349 to Portland International Jetport (approx. 2-hour drive)

The White Mountains are famous for their foliage. You can get spectacular views by taking a gondola ride or canopy zipline excursion.

Albany, New York

Average flight cost: N/A

New York’s capital is home to both Washington Park and Thacher State Park, which offer ample leaf-peeping opportunities. You can also take a fall foliage cruise along the Hudson River.

Payette River Scenic Byway, Idaho

Average flight cost: $311 to Boise Airport (approx. 1.5-hour drive)

In addition to taking in the leaves at this fall destination, you can also enjoy the local natural hot springs.

Stowe, Vermont

Average flight cost: $389 to Burlington International Airport (approx. 45-minute drive)

Stowe is known as “New England’s color capital” thanks to its vibrant seasonal foliage. In addition to leaf-peeping, local activities include hot air balloon rides and maple syrup tasting.

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Average flight cost: N/A

This national park offers 500 miles of trails for hikers of all experience levels, but you can also check out the foliage from the comfort of your car by riding along Skyline Drive, which has 75 overlook points.

McKenzie River Scenic Byway, Oregon

Average flight cost: $465 to Eugene Airport (approx. 1-hour drive)

This 34-mile byway offers breathtaking views of vineyards, forests and waterfalls.

All data is sourced from Priceline and is accurate as of July 24, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Visit the 8 Most Popular Fall Foliage Destinations of 2024

