How Much It Costs To Live in a Tiny House vs. an RV

Dreaming of downsizing? Both tiny houses and recreational vehicles (RVs) promise minimalist living and financial freedom, but the costs differ significantly. Here’s what you need to know before making the leap.

Find Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 7 Places To Avoid Buying a House in 2026

Read Next: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Initial Investment

The upfront cost varies dramatically between the two options. Tiny houses typically cost between $30,000 and $70,000, though prices can reach $180,000 for luxury models, as reported by HomeGuide. And, according to Reader’s Digest, RVs range from $10,000 to $300,000, depending on whether you choose a travel trailer or motorhome.

Beyond the structure itself, tiny house owners must consider land costs. The average value of farm real estate in the United States was $4,170 per acre in 2024, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, though this varies dramatically by location. RV owners can skip this expense entirely by parking at campgrounds or RV parks.

Learn More: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest in These 7 Home Features

Monthly Living Expenses

Once you’re settled, the ongoing costs paint a clearer picture. Travel trailer living costs between $825 and $1,750 monthly, while Class C motorhomes run $1,500 to $3,000 per month, Outdoorsy found. These figures include campground fees, utilities and regular expenses.

Tiny house monthly costs are harder to pin down since they depend heavily on whether you own land or rent a lot. Renting a lot for a tiny home on wheels can range between $250 to $1,500 a month. If you own land, you’ll face property taxes and utility hookups instead.

The Utility Factor

RV utilities typically cost $100 to $300 monthly, though many campgrounds include water, electricity and sewage in their fees. Including utilities, the monthly average cost for campgrounds with necessary hookups can be around $900.

Tiny houses on permanent foundations connect to municipal utilities like traditional homes, with costs varying by location and usage. However, many tiny house dwellers offset these expenses with solar panels and water conservation systems.

Maintenance and Insurance

RV maintenance averages $250 to $500 annually for professional upkeep, though unexpected repairs can run into thousands. Tiny houses require similar maintenance to traditional homes but on a smaller scale. Insurance costs depend on whether the home is classified as a dwelling or RV, affecting both premiums and coverage options.

The Bottom Line

RV living offers flexibility and lower initial costs if you choose a travel trailer, but monthly expenses add up with campground fees and fuel. Tiny houses require a larger upfront investment and land costs but can offer more stability and potentially lower monthly expenses if you own property outright.

Your choice ultimately depends on your lifestyle preferences: Do you crave the freedom to roam, or are you ready to put down roots — just in a smaller space?

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Live in a Tiny House vs. an RV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.