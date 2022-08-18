How Much Is Walmart Worth?

Walmart is the nation’s largest private employer, and its varied selection of goods, from home furnishings and electronics to groceries, appeals to millions. The multinational retail chain achieved the coveted status of No. 1 retailer in the U.S. by 1990. Its stock market performance is going strong more than 30 years later, as its size and market share help it ride out the lingering effects of the pandemic on the economy. About Walmart Headquarters Bentonville, Arkansas Year Founded 1945 CEO Doug McMillon’s Salary $1.272 million base pay What Is Walmart Worth? Share Price, 52-Week Range $117.27 – $160.77 Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue $572.75 billion Fiscal Year 2022 Profit $13.67 billion GOBankingRates’ Evaluation of Walmart’s Net Worth $429.337 billion Information on 52-week range is accurate as of Aug. 16, 2022.

Walmart’s Market Cap: $381.57 Billion

Market caps represent the aggregate value of a company’s stocks. You can determine how investors assess a company based on the dollar amount at which its stocks are trading. Walmart’s current market cap is $381.57 billion.

Walmart’s Net Worth: $429.337 Billion

Although market cap gives you a clear sense of what the market values a company at, it is subject to change from prospective and current investors’ activity, resulting in hour-by-hour differences.

The GOBankingRates Evaluation of Walmart’s net worth, however, is a calculation based on concrete, measurable figures like assets and revenue. It’s a more conservative valuation, taking into account only full-year profits and revenue from the last three years and the company’s assets and debts.

Based on Walmart’s revenue and profits from the last three years, Walmart’s net worth is well over $429 billion.

Walmart’s Stock and Revenue

In 1993, the corporation created the Wal-Mart International Division, with sights on theglobal market In 2002, Walmart enjoyed its biggest sales day up to that point, with a revenue of $1.43 billion a day after Thanksgiving. However, the company has also shown signs of reacting to competition from Amazon.

In recent years, Walmart has undergone a significant image makeover, raising minimum wages and expanding employee benefits, lowering prices and buying other businesses to combat Amazon’s global presence.

Although Walmart’s roughly $382 billion market cap doesn’t come close to Amazon’s $1.46 trillion valuation, its second-quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, beat analyst earnings and revenue estimates, CNBC reported. Walmart reiterated its guidance for the second half of the year, when it expects a 9% to 11% decline in earnings per share and a 4.5% increase in consolidated net sales. According to the earnings statement, Walmart assumes stability among consumers and continued pressure from inflation.

Competitive pricing gives Walmart a clear advantage in an economy where inflation has a firm hold. U.S. comparable sales grew 6.5%, driven by grocery. Sam’s Club comparable sales were up 9.5%, not including fuel, and membership income increased 8.9%.

Dividends and stock buybacks are two ways companies return money to investors. It’s not just good for investor relations — it also signals that the company is flush with cash. At the end of its 2022 fiscal year, Walmart announced it would increase its annual dividend to $2.24 per share, marking the 49th straight year of dividend increases, according to the press release. And more stock repurchases could be ahead, which could drive up share prices. Walmart spent $3.3 billion on share repurchases last quarter — an increase of 39.6% over the same quarter last year.

Walmart’s History and Investors

America counts the Waltons as one of its richest families. The family’s patriarch, Sam Walton, opened the first Walmart in 1962, in Rogers, Arkansas. Despite humble beginnings, his entrepreneurial spirit has had a lasting impact on American consumerism.

The Walton family has a collective net worth of about $182.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As of July 2021, family members had sold 28.6 million shares of Walmart stock — worth about $4 billion — in 2021 to manage their stake in the company, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, reporting on SEC filings.

The company’s previous legal name was Wal-Mart Stores Inc. before it was updated to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Shoppers nowadays might find it difficult to avoid Walmart, with more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and e-commerce websites, according to the Walmart website.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information is accurate as of Aug. 16, 2022.

Methodology: The GOBankingRates Evaluation assesses a company’s net worth based on the company’s total assets, total liabilities, and revenue and net income from the last three years. Base value is established by subtracting total liabilities from total assets from the company’s last full fiscal year. Income value is established by taking the average of the revenue from the last three full fiscal years, plus 10 times the average of the net profits from the last three full fiscal years, and then calculating the average of those two figures. The final GOBankingRates Evaluation number is the sum of the base value and the income value.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Walmart Worth?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.