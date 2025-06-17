Personal Finance

How Much Income Inequality Exists in Every State

June 17, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

Across 41 states, the bottom 20% make less than $20,000 on average. Meanwhile, the top 20% earn more than $250,000 in 25 states — accounting for half of America. While it’s not exactly a new development to hear income inequality persists in every state, recent data compiled by GOBankingRates reveals the lines between massive wealth and abject poverty are increasingly stark. 

GOBankingRates was able to determine the amount of income inequality by sourcing the 2023 American Community Survey for each state’s Gini index, which summarizes the dispersion of income across the country. The Gini coefficient ranges from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality). No state received a 0. 

Additional factors analyzed include the bottom 20% of earners’ average income, the top 20% of earners’ average income, the top 5% of earners’ average income and  top 5% of earners’ share of wealth.

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

Key Findings

  • The bottom 20% earn less than $20,000 in 41 states. 
  • By sharp comparison, the top 20% earn $300,000 in 10 states: New York (#1), Connecticut (#2), California (#4), Massachusetts (#5), New Jersey (#10), Virginia (#20), Washington (#25), Colorado (#32), Maryland (#34) and Hawaii (#42). 
  • New York has the most income inequality. New York is also one of five states where the top 5% earn $600,000 on average. Connecticut, California, Massachusetts and New Jersey round out the remaining states.
  • Louisiana ranks third. While California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York are all well known for their expense, Louisiana is by far the lowest cost state to rank in the top five for income inequality.
  • The top 5% have a 25% share of wealth in New York and Connecticut. Across the United States, this amounts to more than 20% in 47 states. Alaska is the only state where the top 5% have less than a 20% share of wealth — but at 19.4% it won’t be long before the top 5% has a 20%+ share of wealth in every US state.

Ranked from highest to lowest Gini index, keep reading to view the amount of income inequality in every state.

New York, New York, USA - January 10, 2024: Busy day on Time Square in January.

1. New York

  • Bottom 20% average income: $15,334
  • Top 20% average income: $342,150
  • Top 5% average income: $646,648
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 25.7%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.5152

The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut on an overcast day.

2. Connecticut

  • Bottom 20% average income: $18,939
  • Top 20% average income: $358,875
  • Top 5% average income: $676,016
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 25%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4984
Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

3. Louisiana

  • Bottom 20% average income: $11,406
  • Top 20% average income: $223,489
  • Top 5% average income: $394,301
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 23%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4944
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

4. California

  • Bottom 20% average income: $19,606
  • Top 20% average income: $356,382
  • Top 5% average income: $638,872
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 23.4%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4887
Springfield, Massachusetts, USA stock photo

5. Massachusetts

  • Bottom 20% average income: $18,796
  • Top 20% average income: $364,076
  • Top 5% average income: $642,510
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.8%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4877
The Hillsboro Inlet separating the city of Pompano Beach to the south and Lighthouse Point community of Deerfield Beach to the north shot during a helicopter photo flight from an altitude of about 200 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

6. Florida

  • Bottom 20% average income: $16,315
  • Top 20% average income: $266,051
  • Top 5% average income: $499,610
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 24.5%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4849

Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

7. Mississippi

  • Bottom 20% average income: $11,083
  • Top 20% average income: $197,470
  • Top 5% average income: $346,882
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.5%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4840
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

8. Arkansas

  • Bottom 20% average income: $13,044
  • Top 20% average income: $212,270
  • Top 5% average income: $385,873
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 23.4%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4807
Downtown Chicago Skyscraper Cityscape along the Chicago River.

9. Illinois

  • Bottom 20% average income: $16,674
  • Top 20% average income: $289,355
  • Top 5% average income: $521,013
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 23.1%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4802
Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

10. New Jersey

  • Bottom 20% average income: $20,700
  • Top 20% average income: $359,314
  • Top 5% average income: $632,685
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.6%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4800
This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

11. Alabama

  • Bottom 20% average income: $12,871
  • Top 20% average income: $219,518
  • Top 5% average income: $384,038
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.3%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4783

Augusta, Georgia

12. Georgia

  • Bottom 20% average income: $15,866
  • Top 20% average income: $264,953
  • Top 5% average income: $472,175
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.8%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4779
Covington is a city in Kenton County, Kentucky, in the Upland South region of the United States.

13. Kentucky

  • Bottom 20% average income: $13,043
  • Top 20% average income: $219,022
  • Top 5% average income: $395,106
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.9%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4776
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

14. New Mexico

  • Bottom 20% average income: $12,418
  • Top 20% average income: $216,944
  • Top 5% average income: $373,030
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4774
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

15. South Carolina

  • Bottom 20% average income: $14,418
  • Top 20% average income: $237,160
  • Top 5% average income: $428,094
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 23.1%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4773
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

16. Texas

  • Bottom 20% average income: $16,872
  • Top 20% average income: $272,904
  • Top 5% average income: $487,366
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.8%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4765

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

17. North Carolina

  • Bottom 20% average income: $15,742
  • Top 20% average income: $249,042
  • Top 5% average income: $446,248
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.9%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4760
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

18. Tennessee

  • Bottom 20% average income: $15,072
  • Top 20% average income: $238,504
  • Top 5% average income: $435,202
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 23.3%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4755
The aerial view of the City Hall and Downtown District of Scranton at sunset.

19. Pennsylvania

  • Bottom 20% average income: $16,609
  • Top 20% average income: $266,309
  • Top 5% average income: $473,542
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.6%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4737

20. Virginia

  • Bottom 20% average income: $19,781
  • Top 20% average income: $316,724
  • Top 5% average income: $547,015
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4716
The Parkersburg–Belpre Bridge is a four-lane cantilever bridge that connects Parkersburg, West Virginia to Belpre, Ohio.

21. West Virginia

  • Bottom 20% average income: $12,333
  • Top 20% average income: $197,286
  • Top 5% average income: $340,667
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.6%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4697

Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

22. Oklahoma

  • Bottom 20% average income: $14,390
  • Top 20% average income: $219,134
  • Top 5% average income: $389,979
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.3%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4675
Akron, United States - May 29, 2014: Downtown Akron skyline with the words

23. Ohio

  • Bottom 20% average income: $15,460
  • Top 20% average income: $237,659
  • Top 5% average income: $420,966
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.2%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4674
Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

24. Nevada

  • Bottom 20% average income: $17,024
  • Top 20% average income: $258,414
  • Top 5% average income: $470,305
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.9%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4669
Seattle Eastside.

25. Washington

  • Bottom 20% average income: $21,589
  • Top 20% average income: $325,947
  • Top 5% average income: $574,868
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.2%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4660
Kansas City skyline.

26. Missouri

  • Bottom 20% average income: $15,897
  • Top 20% average income: $234,836
  • Top 5% average income: $420,563
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.4%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4652

Battle Creek, Michigan stock photo

27. Michigan

  • Bottom 20% average income: $15,909
  • Top 20% average income: $240,130
  • Top 5% average income: $419,606
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4639
Cityscape in Bozeman, Montana, USA.

28. Montana

  • Bottom 20% average income: $16,750
  • Top 20% average income: $237,041
  • Top 5% average income: $430,052
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.7%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4634
Tucson Arizona at night framed by saguaro cactus and Santa Catalina Mountains.

29. Arizona

  • Bottom 20% average income: $17,609
  • Top 20% average income: $259,767
  • Top 5% average income: $461,363
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.2%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4624
People details edited/changed.

30. Oregon

  • Bottom 20% average income: $17,956
  • Top 20% average income: $269,437
  • Top 5% average income: $470,649
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.7%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4621
Newport, Rhode Island.

31. Rhode Island

  • Bottom 20% average income: $17,075
  • Top 20% average income: $276,548
  • Top 5% average income: $477,607
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.2%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4607

Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

32. Colorado

  • Bottom 20% average income: $21,409
  • Top 20% average income: $307,101
  • Top 5% average income: $538,026
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.7%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4576
Lewiston is a city in Androscoggin County in Maine, and the second-largest city in the state.

33. Maine

  • Bottom 20% average income: $16,977
  • Top 20% average income: $237,505
  • Top 5% average income: $418,624
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.7%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4567
Row of colorful, red, yellow, blue, white, green painted residential townhouses, homes, houses with brick patio gardens in summer.

34. Maryland

  • Bottom 20% average income: $21,505
  • Top 20% average income: $327,400
  • Top 5% average income: $554,828
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 20.7%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4560
Omaha Lincoln

35. Nebraska

  • Bottom 20% average income: $18,092
  • Top 20% average income: $247,090
  • Top 5% average income: $447,231
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 22.3%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4556
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

36. Kansas

  • Bottom 20% average income: $17,493
  • Top 20% average income: $240,712
  • Top 5% average income: $425,080
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4555

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

37. North Dakota

  • Bottom 20% average income: $17,522
  • Top 20% average income: $246,410
  • Top 5% average income: $437,736
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4551
Vermont, United States of America – October 20, 2017: View across Lake Bomoseen during Autumn.

38. Vermont

  • Bottom 20% average income: $18,239
  • Top 20% average income: $252,655
  • Top 5% average income: $434,633
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4522
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

39. Indiana

  • Bottom 20% average income: $16,520
  • Top 20% average income: $226,387
  • Top 5% average income: $396,992
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.4%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4520
St.

40. Minnesota

  • Bottom 20% average income: $21,058
  • Top 20% average income: $282,691
  • Top 5% average income: $497,204
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.5%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4500
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

41. Delaware

  • Bottom 20% average income: $19,803
  • Top 20% average income: $266,218
  • Top 5% average income: $463,843
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.2%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4495

People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

42. Hawaii

  • Bottom 20% average income: $21,178
  • Top 20% average income: $310,254
  • Top 5% average income: $526,148
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 20.5%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4495
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

43. Wyoming

  • Bottom 20% average income: $17,308
  • Top 20% average income: $235,402
  • Top 5% average income: $417,388
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.4%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4483
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

44. South Dakota

  • Bottom 20% average income: $17,834
  • Top 20% average income: $230,785
  • Top 5% average income: $414,593
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4470
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

45. Iowa

  • Bottom 20% average income: $17,958
  • Top 20% average income: $231,690
  • Top 5% average income: $405,907
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.2%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4447
Downtown Boise Idaho.

46. Idaho

  • Bottom 20% average income: $19,548
  • Top 20% average income: $240,204
  • Top 5% average income: $431,824
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.9%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4442

The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

47. Wisconsin

  • Bottom 20% average income: $18,642
  • Top 20% average income: $238,669
  • Top 5% average income: $418,668
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 21.1%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4434
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

48. New Hampshire

  • Bottom 20% average income: $23,065
  • Top 20% average income: $297,363
  • Top 5% average income: $507,282
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 20.4%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4414
Ketchikan, Alaska - September 30 2017: Night aerial/drone view on Front Street, downtown with Welcome to Alaska 1st City neon sign, buildings, vehicles driving and parked, people walking and standing.

49. Alaska

  • Bottom 20% average income: $21,333
  • Top 20% average income: $270,877
  • Top 5% average income: $445,464
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 19.4%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4333
Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

50. Utah

  • Bottom 20% average income: $24,390
  • Top 20% average income: $276,288
  • Top 5% average income: $483,169
  • Top 5% share of wealth: 20.6%
  • Gini index (0-1): 0.4277

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at all states and found the following factors for each state: (1) Gini Index measuring income inequality (definition below); (2) bottom 20% of earners’ average income; (3) top 20% of earners’ average income; (4) top 5% of earners’ average income; (5) bottom 20% of earners’ share of wealth; (6) top 20% of earners’ share of wealth; (7) top 5% of earners’ share of wealth; (8) median household income; and (9) average household income. For rankings only factor (1) was considered. All data was sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 29, 2025.

Gini Index: The Gini Index is a summary measure of income inequality. The Gini coefficient incorporates the detailed shared data into a single statistic, which summarizes the dispersion of income across the entire income distribution. The Gini coefficient ranges from 0, indicating perfect equality (where everyone receives an equal share), to 1, perfect inequality (where only one recipient or group of recipients receives all the income). The Gini is based on the difference between the Lorenz curve (the observed cumulative income distribution) and the notion of a perfectly equal income distribution.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Income Inequality Exists in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

