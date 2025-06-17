How Much Income Inequality Exists in Every State

Across 41 states, the bottom 20% make less than $20,000 on average. Meanwhile, the top 20% earn more than $250,000 in 25 states — accounting for half of America. While it’s not exactly a new development to hear income inequality persists in every state, recent data compiled by GOBankingRates reveals the lines between massive wealth and abject poverty are increasingly stark.

GOBankingRates was able to determine the amount of income inequality by sourcing the 2023 American Community Survey for each state’s Gini index, which summarizes the dispersion of income across the country. The Gini coefficient ranges from 0 (perfect equality) to 1 (perfect inequality). No state received a 0.

Additional factors analyzed include the bottom 20% of earners’ average income, the top 20% of earners’ average income, the top 5% of earners’ average income and top 5% of earners’ share of wealth.

Key Findings

The bottom 20% earn less than $20,000 in 41 states.

less than $20,000 in 41 states. By sharp comparison, the top 20% earn $300,000 in 10 states: New York (#1), Connecticut (#2), California (#4), Massachusetts (#5), New Jersey (#10), Virginia (#20), Washington (#25), Colorado (#32), Maryland (#34) and Hawaii (#42).

New York (#1), Connecticut (#2), California (#4), Massachusetts (#5), New Jersey (#10), Virginia (#20), Washington (#25), Colorado (#32), Maryland (#34) and Hawaii (#42). New York has the most income inequality. New York is also one of five states where the top 5% earn $600,000 on average. Connecticut, California, Massachusetts and New Jersey round out the remaining states.

New York is also one of five states where the top 5% earn $600,000 on average. Connecticut, California, Massachusetts and New Jersey round out the remaining states. Louisiana ranks third. While California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York are all well known for their expense, Louisiana is by far the lowest cost state to rank in the top five for income inequality.

While California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York are all well known for their expense, Louisiana is by far the lowest cost state to rank in the top five for income inequality. The top 5% have a 25% share of wealth in New York and Connecticut. Across the United States, this amounts to more than 20% in 47 states. Alaska is the only state where the top 5% have less than a 20% share of wealth — but at 19.4% it won’t be long before the top 5% has a 20%+ share of wealth in every US state.

Ranked from highest to lowest Gini index, keep reading to view the amount of income inequality in every state.

1. New York

Bottom 20% average income: $15,334

$15,334 Top 20% average income: $342,150

$342,150 Top 5% average income: $646,648

$646,648 Top 5% share of wealth: 25.7%

25.7% Gini index (0-1): 0.5152

2. Connecticut

Bottom 20% average income: $18,939

$18,939 Top 20% average income: $358,875

$358,875 Top 5% average income: $676,016

$676,016 Top 5% share of wealth: 25%

25% Gini index (0-1): 0.4984

3. Louisiana

Bottom 20% average income: $11,406

$11,406 Top 20% average income: $223,489

$223,489 Top 5% average income: $394,301

$394,301 Top 5% share of wealth: 23%

23% Gini index (0-1): 0.4944

4. California

Bottom 20% average income: $19,606

$19,606 Top 20% average income: $356,382

$356,382 Top 5% average income: $638,872

$638,872 Top 5% share of wealth: 23.4%

23.4% Gini index (0-1): 0.4887

5. Massachusetts

Bottom 20% average income: $18,796

$18,796 Top 20% average income: $364,076

$364,076 Top 5% average income: $642,510

$642,510 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.8%

22.8% Gini index (0-1): 0.4877

6. Florida

Bottom 20% average income: $16,315

$16,315 Top 20% average income: $266,051

$266,051 Top 5% average income: $499,610

$499,610 Top 5% share of wealth: 24.5%

24.5% Gini index (0-1): 0.4849

7. Mississippi

Bottom 20% average income: $11,083

$11,083 Top 20% average income: $197,470

$197,470 Top 5% average income: $346,882

$346,882 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.5%

22.5% Gini index (0-1): 0.4840

8. Arkansas

Bottom 20% average income: $13,044

$13,044 Top 20% average income: $212,270

$212,270 Top 5% average income: $385,873

$385,873 Top 5% share of wealth: 23.4%

23.4% Gini index (0-1): 0.4807

9. Illinois

Bottom 20% average income: $16,674

$16,674 Top 20% average income: $289,355

$289,355 Top 5% average income: $521,013

$521,013 Top 5% share of wealth: 23.1%

23.1% Gini index (0-1): 0.4802

10. New Jersey

Bottom 20% average income: $20,700

$20,700 Top 20% average income: $359,314

$359,314 Top 5% average income: $632,685

$632,685 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.6%

22.6% Gini index (0-1): 0.4800

11. Alabama

Bottom 20% average income: $12,871

$12,871 Top 20% average income: $219,518

$219,518 Top 5% average income: $384,038

$384,038 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.3%

22.3% Gini index (0-1): 0.4783

12. Georgia

Bottom 20% average income: $15,866

$15,866 Top 20% average income: $264,953

$264,953 Top 5% average income: $472,175

$472,175 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.8%

22.8% Gini index (0-1): 0.4779

13. Kentucky

Bottom 20% average income: $13,043

$13,043 Top 20% average income: $219,022

$219,022 Top 5% average income: $395,106

$395,106 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.9%

22.9% Gini index (0-1): 0.4776

14. New Mexico

Bottom 20% average income: $12,418

$12,418 Top 20% average income: $216,944

$216,944 Top 5% average income: $373,030

$373,030 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%

21.8% Gini index (0-1): 0.4774

15. South Carolina

Bottom 20% average income: $14,418

$14,418 Top 20% average income: $237,160

$237,160 Top 5% average income: $428,094

$428,094 Top 5% share of wealth: 23.1%

23.1% Gini index (0-1): 0.4773

16. Texas

Bottom 20% average income: $16,872

$16,872 Top 20% average income: $272,904

$272,904 Top 5% average income: $487,366

$487,366 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.8%

22.8% Gini index (0-1): 0.4765

17. North Carolina

Bottom 20% average income: $15,742

$15,742 Top 20% average income: $249,042

$249,042 Top 5% average income: $446,248

$446,248 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.9%

22.9% Gini index (0-1): 0.4760

18. Tennessee

Bottom 20% average income: $15,072

$15,072 Top 20% average income: $238,504

$238,504 Top 5% average income: $435,202

$435,202 Top 5% share of wealth: 23.3%

23.3% Gini index (0-1): 0.4755

19. Pennsylvania

Bottom 20% average income: $16,609

$16,609 Top 20% average income: $266,309

$266,309 Top 5% average income: $473,542

$473,542 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.6%

22.6% Gini index (0-1): 0.4737

20. Virginia

Bottom 20% average income: $19,781

$19,781 Top 20% average income: $316,724

$316,724 Top 5% average income: $547,015

$547,015 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%

21.8% Gini index (0-1): 0.4716

21. West Virginia

Bottom 20% average income: $12,333

$12,333 Top 20% average income: $197,286

$197,286 Top 5% average income: $340,667

$340,667 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.6%

21.6% Gini index (0-1): 0.4697

22. Oklahoma

Bottom 20% average income: $14,390

$14,390 Top 20% average income: $219,134

$219,134 Top 5% average income: $389,979

$389,979 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.3%

22.3% Gini index (0-1): 0.4675

23. Ohio

Bottom 20% average income: $15,460

$15,460 Top 20% average income: $237,659

$237,659 Top 5% average income: $420,966

$420,966 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.2%

22.2% Gini index (0-1): 0.4674

24. Nevada

Bottom 20% average income: $17,024

$17,024 Top 20% average income: $258,414

$258,414 Top 5% average income: $470,305

$470,305 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.9%

22.9% Gini index (0-1): 0.4669

25. Washington

Bottom 20% average income: $21,589

$21,589 Top 20% average income: $325,947

$325,947 Top 5% average income: $574,868

$574,868 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.2%

22.2% Gini index (0-1): 0.4660

26. Missouri

Bottom 20% average income: $15,897

$15,897 Top 20% average income: $234,836

$234,836 Top 5% average income: $420,563

$420,563 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.4%

22.4% Gini index (0-1): 0.4652

27. Michigan

Bottom 20% average income: $15,909

$15,909 Top 20% average income: $240,130

$240,130 Top 5% average income: $419,606

$419,606 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%

21.8% Gini index (0-1): 0.4639

28. Montana

Bottom 20% average income: $16,750

$16,750 Top 20% average income: $237,041

$237,041 Top 5% average income: $430,052

$430,052 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.7%

22.7% Gini index (0-1): 0.4634

29. Arizona

Bottom 20% average income: $17,609

$17,609 Top 20% average income: $259,767

$259,767 Top 5% average income: $461,363

$461,363 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.2%

22.2% Gini index (0-1): 0.4624

30. Oregon

Bottom 20% average income: $17,956

$17,956 Top 20% average income: $269,437

$269,437 Top 5% average income: $470,649

$470,649 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.7%

21.7% Gini index (0-1): 0.4621

31. Rhode Island

Bottom 20% average income: $17,075

$17,075 Top 20% average income: $276,548

$276,548 Top 5% average income: $477,607

$477,607 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.2%

21.2% Gini index (0-1): 0.4607

32. Colorado

Bottom 20% average income: $21,409

$21,409 Top 20% average income: $307,101

$307,101 Top 5% average income: $538,026

$538,026 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.7%

21.7% Gini index (0-1): 0.4576

33. Maine

Bottom 20% average income: $16,977

$16,977 Top 20% average income: $237,505

$237,505 Top 5% average income: $418,624

$418,624 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.7%

21.7% Gini index (0-1): 0.4567

34. Maryland

Bottom 20% average income: $21,505

$21,505 Top 20% average income: $327,400

$327,400 Top 5% average income: $554,828

$554,828 Top 5% share of wealth: 20.7%

20.7% Gini index (0-1): 0.4560

35. Nebraska

Bottom 20% average income: $18,092

$18,092 Top 20% average income: $247,090

$247,090 Top 5% average income: $447,231

$447,231 Top 5% share of wealth: 22.3%

22.3% Gini index (0-1): 0.4556

36. Kansas

Bottom 20% average income: $17,493

$17,493 Top 20% average income: $240,712

$240,712 Top 5% average income: $425,080

$425,080 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%

21.8% Gini index (0-1): 0.4555

37. North Dakota

Bottom 20% average income: $17,522

$17,522 Top 20% average income: $246,410

$246,410 Top 5% average income: $437,736

$437,736 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%

21.8% Gini index (0-1): 0.4551

38. Vermont

Bottom 20% average income: $18,239

$18,239 Top 20% average income: $252,655

$252,655 Top 5% average income: $434,633

$434,633 Top 5% share of wealth: 21%

21% Gini index (0-1): 0.4522

39. Indiana

Bottom 20% average income: $16,520

$16,520 Top 20% average income: $226,387

$226,387 Top 5% average income: $396,992

$396,992 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.4%

21.4% Gini index (0-1): 0.4520

40. Minnesota

Bottom 20% average income: $21,058

$21,058 Top 20% average income: $282,691

$282,691 Top 5% average income: $497,204

$497,204 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.5%

21.5% Gini index (0-1): 0.4500

41. Delaware

Bottom 20% average income: $19,803

$19,803 Top 20% average income: $266,218

$266,218 Top 5% average income: $463,843

$463,843 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.2%

21.2% Gini index (0-1): 0.4495

42. Hawaii

Bottom 20% average income: $21,178

$21,178 Top 20% average income: $310,254

$310,254 Top 5% average income: $526,148

$526,148 Top 5% share of wealth: 20.5%

20.5% Gini index (0-1): 0.4495

43. Wyoming

Bottom 20% average income: $17,308

$17,308 Top 20% average income: $235,402

$235,402 Top 5% average income: $417,388

$417,388 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.4%

21.4% Gini index (0-1): 0.4483

44. South Dakota

Bottom 20% average income: $17,834

$17,834 Top 20% average income: $230,785

$230,785 Top 5% average income: $414,593

$414,593 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.8%

21.8% Gini index (0-1): 0.4470

45. Iowa

Bottom 20% average income: $17,958

$17,958 Top 20% average income: $231,690

$231,690 Top 5% average income: $405,907

$405,907 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.2%

21.2% Gini index (0-1): 0.4447

46. Idaho

Bottom 20% average income: $19,548

$19,548 Top 20% average income: $240,204

$240,204 Top 5% average income: $431,824

$431,824 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.9%

21.9% Gini index (0-1): 0.4442

47. Wisconsin

Bottom 20% average income: $18,642

$18,642 Top 20% average income: $238,669

$238,669 Top 5% average income: $418,668

$418,668 Top 5% share of wealth: 21.1%

21.1% Gini index (0-1): 0.4434

48. New Hampshire

Bottom 20% average income: $23,065

$23,065 Top 20% average income: $297,363

$297,363 Top 5% average income: $507,282

$507,282 Top 5% share of wealth: 20.4%

20.4% Gini index (0-1): 0.4414

49. Alaska

Bottom 20% average income: $21,333

$21,333 Top 20% average income: $270,877

$270,877 Top 5% average income: $445,464

$445,464 Top 5% share of wealth: 19.4%

19.4% Gini index (0-1): 0.4333

50. Utah

Bottom 20% average income: $24,390

$24,390 Top 20% average income: $276,288

$276,288 Top 5% average income: $483,169

$483,169 Top 5% share of wealth: 20.6%

20.6% Gini index (0-1): 0.4277

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at all states and found the following factors for each state: (1) Gini Index measuring income inequality (definition below); (2) bottom 20% of earners’ average income; (3) top 20% of earners’ average income; (4) top 5% of earners’ average income; (5) bottom 20% of earners’ share of wealth; (6) top 20% of earners’ share of wealth; (7) top 5% of earners’ share of wealth; (8) median household income; and (9) average household income. For rankings only factor (1) was considered. All data was sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 29, 2025.

Gini Index: The Gini Index is a summary measure of income inequality. The Gini coefficient incorporates the detailed shared data into a single statistic, which summarizes the dispersion of income across the entire income distribution. The Gini coefficient ranges from 0, indicating perfect equality (where everyone receives an equal share), to 1, perfect inequality (where only one recipient or group of recipients receives all the income). The Gini is based on the difference between the Lorenz curve (the observed cumulative income distribution) and the notion of a perfectly equal income distribution.

