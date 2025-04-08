How Much House Middle-Class Families Can Afford in 50 Cities

Recently, a Zillow dataset outlined how much house earners can afford on average across some of the nation’s most popular metros — along with the years it will take them to save for down payments.

GOBankingRates referred to this data to determine how much house middle-class families can afford. In high cost-of-living areas such as Miami, Los Angeles and New York, middle-class households will need to earn six-figure incomes to become homeowners.

To determine how much house a middle-class household can afford, GOBankingRates sourced Zillow Affordability Research Data. The affordable home value is defined as an estimate of the home price such that the total monthly payment on this home does not exceed 30% of the median household’s monthly income (after a 20% down payment).

The new homeowner income needed is defined as an estimate of the annual household income required to spend less than 30% of monthly income on the total monthly payment after newly purchasing the typical home with a 20% down payment.

Key Findings

Find out how much house middle-class families can afford in these 50 metros.

1. San Jose, California

2. Santa Cruz, California

3. Kahului, Hawaii

4. San Francisco

5. Santa Maria, California

6. Los Angeles

7. San Luis Obispo, California

8. San Diego

9. Salinas, California

10. Napa, California

11. Oxnard, California

12. Honolulu

13. Santa Rosa, California

14. Ocean City, New Jersey

15. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

16. Boulder, Colorado

17. New York City

18. Flagstaff, Arizona

19. Bozeman, Montana

20. Bellingham, Washington

21. Bend, Oregon

22. Missoula, Montana

23. Boston

24. Corvallis, Oregon

25. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

26. Seattle

27. Riverside, California

28. Miami

29. Naples, Florida

30. Bridgeport, Connecticut

31. Santa Fe, New Mexico

32. Wenatchee, Washington

33. Sacramento, California

34. Merced, California

35. Reno, Nevada

36. Mount Vernon, Washington

37. Stockton, California

38. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

39. Vallejo, California

40. Saint George, Utah

41. Fort Collins, Colorado

42. The Villages, Florida

43. Portland, Oregon

44. Providence, Rhode Island

45. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

46. Eugene, Oregon

47. Madera, California

48. Chico, California

49. Grand Junction, Colorado

50. Denver

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates used Zillow Affordability Research Data to find out how much house a middle-class household can afford. This assumes a 20% down payment and not spending more than 30% of median household income on home costs. The affordable home price, new homeowner income needed, years to save and new homeowner affordability were all sourced from the Zillow Research Data on Affordability. The new homeowner affordability measures the share of household income the median household would spend on a newly purchased home, including mortgage, insurance, property tax and maintenance costs. Spending more than 30% of household income on housing is considered unaffordable. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 21, 2025.

