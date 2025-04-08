How Much House Middle-Class Families Can Afford in 50 Cities

Recently, a Zillow dataset outlined how much house earners can afford on average across some of the nation’s most popular metros — along with the years it will take them to save for down payments.
GOBankingRates referred to this data to determine how much house middle-class families can afford. In high cost-of-living areas such as Miami, Los Angeles and New York, middle-class households will need to earn six-figure incomes to become homeowners.
To determine how much house a middle-class household can afford, GOBankingRates sourced Zillow Affordability Research Data. The affordable home value is defined as an estimate of the home price such that the total monthly payment on this home does not exceed 30% of the median household’s monthly income (after a 20% down payment).
The new homeowner income needed is defined as an estimate of the annual household income required to spend less than 30% of monthly income on the total monthly payment after newly purchasing the typical home with a 20% down payment.
Key Findings
Find out how much house middle-class families can afford in these 50 metros.
1. San Jose, California
2. Santa Cruz, California
3. Kahului, Hawaii
4. San Francisco
5. Santa Maria, California
6. Los Angeles
7. San Luis Obispo, California
8. San Diego
9. Salinas, California
10. Napa, California
11. Oxnard, California
12. Honolulu
13. Santa Rosa, California
14. Ocean City, New Jersey
15. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts
16. Boulder, Colorado
17. New York City
18. Flagstaff, Arizona
19. Bozeman, Montana
20. Bellingham, Washington
21. Bend, Oregon
22. Missoula, Montana
23. Boston
24. Corvallis, Oregon
25. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
26. Seattle
27. Riverside, California
28. Miami
29. Naples, Florida
30. Bridgeport, Connecticut
31. Santa Fe, New Mexico
32. Wenatchee, Washington
33. Sacramento, California
34. Merced, California
35. Reno, Nevada
36. Mount Vernon, Washington
37. Stockton, California
38. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
39. Vallejo, California
40. Saint George, Utah
41. Fort Collins, Colorado
42. The Villages, Florida
43. Portland, Oregon
44. Providence, Rhode Island
45. Port Saint Lucie, Florida
46. Eugene, Oregon
47. Madera, California
48. Chico, California
49. Grand Junction, Colorado
50. Denver
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates used Zillow Affordability Research Data to find out how much house a middle-class household can afford. This assumes a 20% down payment and not spending more than 30% of median household income on home costs. The affordable home price, new homeowner income needed, years to save and new homeowner affordability were all sourced from the Zillow Research Data on Affordability. The new homeowner affordability measures the share of household income the median household would spend on a newly purchased home, including mortgage, insurance, property tax and maintenance costs. Spending more than 30% of household income on housing is considered unaffordable. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 21, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much House Middle-Class Families Can Afford in 50 Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.