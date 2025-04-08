Personal Finance

How Much House Middle-Class Families Can Afford in 50 Cities

April 08, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Recently, a Zillow dataset outlined how much house earners can afford on average across some of the nation’s most popular metros — along with the years it will take them to save for down payments.

GOBankingRates referred to this data to determine how much house middle-class families can afford. In high cost-of-living areas such as Miami, Los Angeles and New York, middle-class households will need to earn six-figure incomes to become homeowners.

To determine how much house a middle-class household can afford, GOBankingRates sourced Zillow Affordability Research Data. The affordable home value is defined as an estimate of the home price such that the total monthly payment on this home does not exceed 30% of the median household’s monthly income (after a 20% down payment).

The new homeowner income needed is defined as an estimate of the annual household income required to spend less than 30% of monthly income on the total monthly payment after newly purchasing the typical home with a 20% down payment.

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

Key Findings

    Find out how much house middle-class families can afford in these 50 metros.

    San Jose California Saint Joseph Cathedral as viewed from the corner of Market and San Fernando.

    1. San Jose, California

      University of California, Santa Cruz, UC Santa Cruz, UCSC

      2. Santa Cruz, California

        Maui, Hawaii, USA - March 15, 2012: People paddle outrigger canoes off the beach at sunrise.

        3. Kahului, Hawaii

          San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

          4. San Francisco

            Nice emblems at Lompoc, California, the Point Conception Lighthouse nad Indian Head Rock at the coast.

            5. Santa Maria, California

              Morning commute into Los Angeles at sunrise stock photo

              6. Los Angeles

                7. San Luis Obispo, California

                  Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

                  8. San Diego

                    Salinas, California, United States- March 12,2017: Late afternoon Main Street downtown scene.

                    9. Salinas, California

                      Napa, California, CA - November 12, 2016: St.

                      10. Napa, California

                        Houses on the waterfront in Oxnard, California, USA on a sunny day.

                        11. Oxnard, California

                          The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

                          12. Honolulu

                            Wine grapes in Sonoma County, California.

                            13. Santa Rosa, California

                              Ocean City, NJ, USA - September 1, 2013: Ocean City Boardwalk in New Jersey.

                              14. Ocean City, New Jersey

                                Drone shot of Cape Cod Bay at sunset on a sunny day in Fall, close to the town of Barnstable, Massachusetts

                                15. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

                                  Boulder Reservoir stock photo

                                  16. Boulder, Colorado

                                    View of the historic buildings along 6th Avenue towards downtown Manhattan in New York City NYC.

                                    17. New York City

                                      Scenic downtown Flagstaff as seen from the air.

                                      18. Flagstaff, Arizona

                                        Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

                                        19. Bozeman, Montana

                                          Bellingham is the most populous city in, and county seat of Whatcom County in the US state of Washington.

                                          20. Bellingham, Washington

                                            Pedestrians cross street in downtown Bend Oregon USA on a sunny day.

                                            21. Bend, Oregon

                                              Ewam Garden of 1,000 Buddhas North of Missoula, Montana.

                                              22. Missoula, Montana

                                                Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

                                                23. Boston

                                                  Corvallis, Oregon - 11/1/2011: The womens building on a foggy autumn morning at Oregon State University -with blurred people to show motion - Image.

                                                  24. Corvallis, Oregon

                                                    Coeur-d-Alene-Idaho

                                                    25. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

                                                      The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

                                                      26. Seattle

                                                        Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

                                                        27. Riverside, California

                                                          Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

                                                          28. Miami

                                                            Condos and marina in Naples, Florida, USA on a sunny day.

                                                            29. Naples, Florida

                                                              Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

                                                              30. Bridgeport, Connecticut

                                                                Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

                                                                31. Santa Fe, New Mexico

                                                                  November sunrise over the Wenatchee Valley looking north from Saddle Rock.

                                                                  32. Wenatchee, Washington

                                                                    Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

                                                                    33. Sacramento, California

                                                                      Merced, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of the Merced Theatre along W.

                                                                      34. Merced, California

                                                                        Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

                                                                        35. Reno, Nevada

                                                                          Mount Vernon Washington iStock

                                                                          36. Mount Vernon, Washington

                                                                            Stockton, California, USA - July 15, 2021: Sunlight shines on the historic city center.

                                                                            37. Stockton, California

                                                                              Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA - September 22, 2014: People enjoy a late afternoon at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island.

                                                                              38. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

                                                                                Sunset lights up the sky behind the Carquinez bridge in the Bay area of California.

                                                                                39. Vallejo, California

                                                                                  Saint George Utah

                                                                                  40. Saint George, Utah

                                                                                    Fort Collins, Colorado, USA - February 2, 2013: People walking in the Old Town pedestrian zone of Fort Collins, Colorado at night.

                                                                                    41. Fort Collins, Colorado

                                                                                      Sunset on the boardwalk on the waterfront at The Villages, Florida.

                                                                                      42. The Villages, Florida

                                                                                        Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

                                                                                        43. Portland, Oregon

                                                                                          Downtown Providence, Rhode Island at night.

                                                                                          44. Providence, Rhode Island

                                                                                            Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

                                                                                            45. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

                                                                                              Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

                                                                                              46. Eugene, Oregon

                                                                                                Fresno California

                                                                                                47. Madera, California

                                                                                                  California State University Chico

                                                                                                  48. Chico, California

                                                                                                    Grand Junction Main Street in Colorado

                                                                                                    49. Grand Junction, Colorado

                                                                                                      Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

                                                                                                      50. Denver

                                                                                                        Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates used Zillow Affordability Research Data to find out how much house a middle-class household can afford. This assumes a 20% down payment and not spending more than 30% of median household income on home costs. The affordable home price, new homeowner income needed, years to save and new homeowner affordability were all sourced from the Zillow Research Data on Affordability. The new homeowner affordability measures the share of household income the median household would spend on a newly purchased home, including mortgage, insurance, property tax and maintenance costs. Spending more than 30% of household income on housing is considered unaffordable. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 21, 2025.

                                                                                                          • This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much House Middle-Class Families Can Afford in 50 Cities

