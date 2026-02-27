How Much Higher Will Micron Stock Go in 2026?

Key Points

In recent months, artificial intelligence (AI) investors have generated meaningful gains in memory chip stocks.

Wall Street expects Micron's revenue and profits to soar in 2026.

Despite its rich outlook and the mission critical need for high-bandwidth memory, Micron stock trades at a modest valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Broadly speaking, investing in semiconductor stocks has been a wise choice over the last year. As artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers double down on infrastructure budgets, the need to secure more chips for data centers remains critical.

That said, recent price movements suggest that growth investors aren't just looking at the obvious AI chip stocks anymore. Over the last six months, shares of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices have risen by 7% and 16%, respectively.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Beyond GPU stocks, capital inflows appear to be moving toward the memory and storage market. Take Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) as a prime beneficiary -- witnessing a 255% price surge since mid-August.

Let's take a look at the factors driving Micron stock higher and assess whether shares can keep rallying throughout 2026.

How large is the AI memory market?

According to Micron's management, the total addressable market for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) was $35 billion in 2025. However, the market is expected to grow 40% annually through 2028 -- putting the total opportunity on pace to reach $100 billion before the end of the decade.

The AI memory market is highly fragmented, with Micron's primary challenges being just two other major players: Samsung and SK Hynix.

What type of growth does Wall Street expect for Micron?

Limited competitive dynamics and a rapidly emerging market size is fueling widespread shortages for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND solutions. As such, Micron is able to command high degrees of pricing power as big tech races to complement their GPU clusters with adequate HBM architecture.

According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, Micron's revenue is forecast to reach $76 billion in fiscal 2026 -- an increase of 103% year over year. Meanwhile, analysts expect robust strong unit economics to flow to the bottom line as earnings per share (EPS) are expected to quadruple from $7.59 in fiscal 2025 to $33.92 this year.

Where will Micron stock be at the end of 2026?

Even with its massive upward price swing and its robust growth outlook, Micron still trades at a modest forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 12.3.

For reference, the average forward P/E across the Nasdaq-100 index is 24.5. In addition, other leading AI semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia, AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Broadcom each boast forward earnings multiples in the range of 25 to 37.

If Micron were to be valued at a forward P/E of 20, which is still meaningfully below the broader Nasdaq-100 and adjacent AI chip stocks, shares would be trading closer to $660 -- implying 57% upside from current levels.

While each semiconductor business has a different market size -- and therefore varying growth prospects -- the macro takeaway is that Micron is valued at a considerable discount relative to other leading AI chip players.

For these reasons, I see Micron continuing to experience valuation expansion throughout 2026 as investments in AI infrastructure accelerate and trickle across the broader HBM opportunity.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.