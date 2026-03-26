How Much Further Could Micron Stock Fall?

Key Points

Micron's revenue nearly tripled year over year in its most recently reported quarter.

Management provided exceptional guidance, calling for gross margins to reach approximately 81% in the upcoming quarter.

The stock trades at a very low forward valuation, but the cyclical nature of the business means shares could still face severe downside.

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Following the company's recent earnings report, shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have taken a severe beating.

What makes this sell-off so surprising, however, is that it comes on the heels of a quarterly update that was nothing short of spectacular. Micron delivered staggering financial results and provided guidance that blew past expectations.

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But the market is a forward-looking machine, and investors are increasingly worried about the cyclical nature of the memory chip business. With the stock already pricing in peak-cycle fears, investors are left wondering: How much further could Micron fall?

Staggering figures and mind-boggling guidance

To understand the market's reaction, you first have to look at just how well Micron's business is performing right now. Fueled by insatiable demand for specialized memory products like high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and high-performance memory (DRAM) used in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, the company's second quarter of fiscal 2026 (a period that ended in late February 2026) was one for the record books.

Micron's revenue for the period skyrocketed 196% year over year to about $23.9 billion. And profitability was equally impressive. The company's gross margin expanded to 74.9% -- up dramatically from 36.8% in the year-ago quarter. This combination of explosive top-line growth and expanding margins translated into massive cash generation, with adjusted free cash flow coming in at $6.9 billion for the period. Further, Micron's earnings per share rose to $12.20 in fiscal Q2, obliterating analyst expectations.

"The step-up in our results and outlook are the outcome of an increase in memory demand driven by AI, structural supply constraints and Micron's strong execution across the board," explained Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings call.

And management expects the momentum to continue. For its fiscal third quarter, Micron forecast revenue of approximately $33.5 billion and gross margins around 81%.

These are mind-boggling figures that underscore the immense pricing power the company currently wields.

The cyclicality concern

So why has the stock been getting hammered?

It comes down to the fundamental nature of the memory market. Historically, this industry has been highly cyclical. Periods of tight supply and surging demand lead to huge profits, which in turn fund aggressive capital expenditures. Eventually, that new supply hits the market, and whatever is driving this memory frenzy normalizes, and prices come back down to earth.

Despite the possibility of scenarios like this, worst-case scenarios arguably aren't priced in for Micron stock -- even after its recent pullback.

Still, while the AI boom is creating unprecedented demand for specialized memory chips, the stock's current valuation implies that the pricing resulting from the boom stays largely intact. After all, even though the stock has fallen recently, it's up more than 285% over the past 12 months. Investors, therefore, are betting that the recent surge in memory demand is more of a permanent step change in memory's importance rather than a temporary tailwind.

Sure, with the stock trading at 17 times earnings, the market obviously doesn't think growth will remain as explosive as it has been. But it clearly isn't pricing in a significant decline in prices either.

With this said, shares do look quite cheap on a forward basis. As of this writing, the stock trades at a wildly low forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 8. Measuring a stock's valuation as a multiple of analysts' consensus forecast for earnings per share over the next 12 months, a forward price-to-earnings ratio provides better context for the multiple Micron investors are paying for the company's expected growth.

For a typical growth stock, a single-digit multiple would be a screaming buy signal. But for a cyclical company at what the market perceives to be the peak of its cycle, this isn't very low.

How low could Micron stock go?

If the market truly decides that the memory cycle is turning, there is no reason this forward valuation multiple couldn't compress further -- potentially down to 5 (or even lower!). And if earnings estimates are slashed at the same time, the stock price would have to fall dramatically just to maintain that lower multiple.

All of this to say, I think a drawdown of 30% to 50% from here is possible. But it's also possible that the AI boom proves to be far more persistent than investors think, particularly as agentic AI takes off.

So what am I doing?

I'm staying on the sidelines. Thinking about Micron stock today makes my head hurt. Instead, I'll look for investments with more predictable characteristics.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.