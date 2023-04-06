How Much Does Tumor Removal For Dogs Cost? (2023 Guide)

Just like humans, as dogs age, it’s not uncommon for lumps, bumps and masses to appear on their body.

While many of these lumps and bumps are harmless growths and considered benign, others could be harbingers of a more serious problem, such as cancer.

The word tumor is an umbrella term for a cancerous mass, which means an uncontrolled replication or growth of cells, says Dr. Joseph Tsang, D.V.M. and senior veterinarian at Small Door Veterinary.

“Tumors can be benign, meaning they are local and do not spread to other parts of the body,” Tsang wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor. “They can also be malignant, which means they can spread to other parts of the body through the bloodstream.”

Tumors can appear anywhere on a dog’s body, including internally or on the skin. They can look like a small bump or they can appear as a giant mass, bulging out of your dog’s body.

Tsang notes that the only way to determine what type of tumor your dog has is to submit it for a biopsy.

How Much Does Tumor Removal for Dogs Cost?

Tumor removal for dogs can cost anywhere from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands of dollars, says Dr. Gary Richter, D.V.M., founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition and owner of Holistic Veterinary Care in Oakland.

“(The cost) very much depends on the size, location, and specific nature of the tumor,” Richter wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Factors That Affect the Cost of Tumor Removal

There are various factors that can affect the cost of tumor removal in dogs, including:

Size of tumor: How large the tumor is will determine the type of procedure that is required and whether it can be done in-office or will require an operating room.

How large the tumor is will determine the type of procedure that is required and whether it can be done in-office or will require an operating room. Type of tumor: Whether the tumor is malignant or benign will also affect the cost of the tumor, as there are different approaches depending on the type.

Whether the tumor is malignant or benign will also affect the cost of the tumor, as there are different approaches depending on the type. Location of the tumor: A mass located on the surface of the skin will be less complicated than a mass located near or on an internal organ. Larger and internal masses will also require pre-surgical imaging such as X-rays and CT scans.

A mass located on the surface of the skin will be less complicated than a mass located near or on an internal organ. Larger and internal masses will also require pre-surgical imaging such as X-rays and CT scans. Who performs the surgery: The price will vary depending on whether a general veterinary practitioner performs the surgery in their clinic or a board-certified veterinary surgeon performs the procedure in a surgical facility.

“Depending on what type of mass and how involved it is, not all masses can be removed routinely at a general practice facility,” Tsang says. “Some may require board-certified veterinary surgeons.”

What’s Included in the Cost of Tumor Removal for Dogs?

It is always a good idea to ask for an itemized breakdown of the bill prior to the procedure to determine what exactly will be included, says Dr. Amy Attas, V.M.D. and founder of City Pets, a veterinary house call service in New York City.

Dog owners should confirm if the following items are included in the final cost:

Anesthesia with appropriate monitoring

Operating room and materials

Biopsy

Treatments associated with the procedure

Richter notes that surgical estimates usually include the cost of anesthesia, the surgery, and immediate after care.

Each hospital typically has its own policy about charging for consultations and follow-up visits, and it’s up to you to ask whether they are included in your surgical estimate.

What’s Not Included?

“Most likely hospitalization, medication to go home and rechecks are not included in the surgery, but it is important to ask so you are not surprised by additional costs,” Attas says.

Most pre-surgical consultations and post-surgical follow-up care are not included in the total estimated cost for the procedure.

“Before considering surgical removal, routine diagnostics should be performed to ensure a patient is a candidate for surgery and whether removal is necessary,” Tsang says. “These involve routine bloodwork and X-rays of the lungs to ensure there is no spread of cancer.”

Is Surgery Required for Dogs with Tumors?

Whether the tumor removal is necessary depends entirely on the type of mass, Richter says.

“Some benign tumors can be left alone and they will not impact quality or quantity of life. Others are a matter of life and death,” he says.

Tsang says that in addition to the type of mass, it’s important to look at whether the tumor is causing the dog discomfort.

“If there is a mass located on the paw and the pet is uncomfortable with every step it takes, regardless of whether it is benign or malignant, surgery is recommended to alleviate the discomfort,” Tsang says. “If it is a soft benign mass, such as a fatty tumor (lipoma) located on the side or back area, surgical removal is not absolutely necessary.”

He adds that some masses can rupture and cause infection, bleeding, and smell really bad—which are also good reasons to remove the tumor.

Some cancerous tumors can be successfully treated with radiation and chemotherapy, Attas says. Again, this will depend on the type of tumor.

What Is Recovery Like for Dogs After Tumor Removal?

It’s important to follow all after-care instructions carefully to ensure your dog heals properly from tumor removal surgery.

The timeline for recovery will depend on the extent of the surgery performed to remove the tumor. Some dogs will experience minimal recovery time for a minor procedure, while others will require both hospitalization and rehabilitation that can take weeks, Richter says.

Most dogs will have sutures after the mass is removed to help in the healing of the incision, says Dr. Megan Conrad, D.V.M. and veterinary advisor at Hello Ralphie, a telehealth site for pets.

“Dogs should have an e-collar on at all times to prevent licking or chewing of the incision site,” Conrad wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor. “They should also be given pain medication to keep them comfortable while they heal.”

Tsang notes that usually the skin will heal within 10 to 14 days after surgery. To help prevent the dog from getting at the incision site, he adds that a surgical suit or even a mild sedative can help keep pets calm during the recovery period.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Tumor Removal for my Dog?

Whether your pet insurance will cover the cost of tumor removal for your dog will depend entirely on your specific policy coverage and if it covers illnesses, and most importantly, whether the tumor was present prior to you obtaining the insurance policy.

As the owner, you should always check your policy first to see if a procedure is covered before assuming you will be reimbursed for the cost of the surgery.

If you learn that your pet insurance will not cover the cost of the tumor removal, or only covers part of the procedure, there are alternatives to help you cover the entire cost of the surgery.

Many veterinary clinics offer flexible payment plans that allow you to break the bill into manageable monthly payments spread over a certain amount of time. This is a great option if you don’t have the cash upfront to pay the full cost of the procedure.

If your vet clinic doesn’t offer a payment plan, there’s also the CareCredit credit card, which is designed to be used for medical expenses, including veterinary care expenses.

If you do opt to use CareCredit, you should double check that your veterinary provider accepts the card before applying. The card offers short-term financing options (of $200 or more) with six, 12, 18 or 24 months of no interest—but only if you pay the full amount due by the end of the promotional period. This caveat is essential to take note of; if you don’t pay the amount in full by the time the zero-interest period is over, you’ll be charged interest from the original purchase date. The card’s interest rate at the time of publishing is 26.99%, which means your balance will balloon if you don’t pay it in full by the time the zero-interest period is over.

Another increasingly popular option for funding veterinary bills is crowdfunding on sites such as GoFundMe and Waggle. If you do opt to turn to crowdfunding, you should take note of any service fees charged by the platform. GoFundMe also has a list of 12 charitable sites that will help pet parents pay their vet bills.

Can Tumors Be Prevented?

There is not much owners can do to prevent tumors because many develop due to a dog’s genetics, Attas says.

She adds that scientific evidence does point to spaying female dogs at a young age as playing a role in preventing mammary cancers, and likewise, neutering male dogs at a young age can also prevent testicular cancer.

Richter says owners can also help ensure their dog lives a happy and healthy life by doing the following:

Feeding their dog a balanced, fresh, whole food diet

Providing their dog with plenty of regular exercise

Making sure their dog lives a low-stress lifestyle

Taking their dog regularly to the vet for check-ups

Symptoms of Tumors in Dogs

“One of the best ways to identify tumors is routinely just touching your pet,” Tsang says. “Rubbing them all over and identifying any lumps or bumps that may arise.”

Tsang recommends keeping notes on the size and color of any masses you notice. He adds it’s always best to notify your veterinarian when a mass or lump arises to determine it’s nothing serious or concerning.

Cancer is the No. 1 cause of illness and death in the aging dog population. According to the School Of Veterinary Medicine at University Of Wisconsin-Madison, roughly one out of every three dogs is affected and 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs each year.

“Making sure we take our pets to routine annual and semi-annual wellness exams for blood work once a year may help catch things before they become a problem,” Tsang says. “Being proactive can be very helpful.”

