How Much Does TSA PreCheck Cost?

Because airport security often features long lines and inconvenient, intrusive requirements, a steadily-increasing number of travelers have turned to TSA PreCheck to make the process faster and easier. For new applicants, the TSA PreCheck fee costs $85. Renewal costs $70 online and an approval for PreCheck lasts five years.

What Is TSA PreCheck?

TSA PreCheck is a program run by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to allow expedited passage through airport security. Participants must pass through a pre-approval process to identify them as low-risk travelers and must pay an application fee for approval. If approved, these pre-screened travelers are granted access to a separate TSA PreCheck lane at airport security and may undergo a less-thorough physical inspection. PreCheck status lasts five years before it must be renewed.

As a U.S. government program, PreCheck mostly applies to domestic U.S. travelers, though it’s also often available to flyers taking international flights departing the U.S. (Frequent international travelers can check out Global Entry, another government program that expedites passing through customs during re-entry to the U.S.).

How Does TSA PreCheck Work?

TSA PreCheck is part of the Trusted Traveler Program managed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which also includes the Global Entry, Nexus and Sentri programs. It relies on partnerships with airlines to process the necessary traveler information and facilitate access. In the roughly ten years since it began, TSA PreCheck has grown rapidly to include partnerships with over 85 airlines and is accessible at an ever-expanding list of over 200 airports.

Passengers approved for TSA PreCheck receive a Known Traveler Number, or KTN—a nine-digit mix of numbers and letters that removes the need for any sort of special identification at the airport. Participants simply enter their KTNs while booking a flight and their boarding passes will display TSA PreCheck indicators.

Once approaching airport security, passengers with the indicator typically enjoy a shorter wait time. While passing through security, those with TSA PreCheck also typically won’t have to remove their shoes, belt or light jacket. They also usually won’t have to take out laptops or small containers of liquids from their carry-on bag and can usually avoid stopping for a full-body scan. The program doesn’t change the general restrictions on what is permissible to bring on a flight.

Note that if you travel with multiple electronic devices, you may be asked to remove extras. Metallic shoes or large boots may still require removal and TSA PreCheck doesn’t guarantee you won’t still be selected for a full-body scan.

How Do I Get TSA PreCheck?

Registering and receiving approval for TSA PreCheck takes some time and advance notice, but the process itself remains fairly straightforward.

How Do I Apply for TSA PreCheck?

Travelers interested in TSA PreCheck can begin the application process on the Department of Homeland Security’s website. You can start by entering basic personal information including address, physical attributes such as height and eye color, birthplace and other identifying information. This initial step only takes about five minutes and also involves scheduling an in-person appointment at one of the TSA’s over 500 enrollment centers, which can be found using the DHS’ enrollment center locator tool.

The TSA describes this next in-person step as a 10-minute interview, though the process may be even quicker and involve little questioning. Applicants provide a couple of identifying documents and are fingerprinted for a background check. Once cleared, approved travelers are typically issued a KTN by email and are free to use it right away.

This specific application process isn’t necessary for Global Entry, Nexus or Sentri participants. Travelers should beware of PreCheck scams that phish for personal information by fabricating a false government website.

How Do I Use TSA PreCheck?

As long as travelers enter a KTN when booking a flight, the rest of the process is fairly simple. Participants can use a tool on the TSA’s website to check ahead of time if a PreCheck lane will be available when they arrive at airport security. If there is one, they’ll just look for TSA PreCheck signage after passing through an airport’s baggage check area. If a dedicated PreCheck lane is not available, a PreCheck indicator can usually still be presented at security to provide expedited screening in a standard lane.

In many smaller airports without a second or third security line, a TSA Agent will provide a traveler with TSA PreCheck a special colored tag to allow them to pass through the same security lane without removal of shoes, belt or light jacket. In these cases, it typically will be required to remove a laptop and liquids from your bag.

How Much Does TSA PreCheck Cost?

Using TSA PreCheck status doesn’t cost anything, but an $85 application fee is charged when applying. This fee is non-refundable, even for those whose applications are ultimately denied, as according to the TSA it covers the operational costs of the background check. Many loyalty programs and credit cards cover or reimburse this cost as a perk. The TSA also maintains a list of these programs.

How Much Does It Cost To Renew TSA PreCheck?

This varies depending on the method of renewal. In 2021, the TSA lowered the renewal fee to $70 for those who complete the process online, while the standard $85 fee is still charged to those who renew in-person at an enrollment center. The renewal process can be started up to six months ahead of expiration.

Bottom Line

From a cost standpoint, TSA PreCheck remains a deal when compared to other “special treatment” programs for air travelers—it breaks down to only $17 per year. As the number of participants continues to expand, there’s been criticism that wait times are increasing and the program is losing its value. That said, the numbers still check out: the TSA reports that 93% of PreCheck travelers waited less than five minutes at security in September 2022. PreCheck may not be the answer to all airport woes, but it’s definitely worth considering for frequent travelers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

