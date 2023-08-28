How Much Does TPLO Surgery For Dogs Cost? (2023 Guide)

Tears to the cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) are one of the most common orthopedic injuries in dogs.

Rupture of the CCL, an injury similar to a torn ACL in humans, is the No. 1 reason dogs experience “hind limb lameness, pain and subsequent knee arthritis,” according to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS).

The CCL is crucial in stabilizing the knee when a dog places weight on its legs. When the CCL is damaged or ruptured, the knee becomes destabilized, leading to inflammation and eventually osteoarthritis. This all translates into pain and discomfort for your dog.

CCL tears and ruptures occur after long periods of degeneration of the ligament or poor physical health result in excess strain on the knee; genetics and breed also play a role in tears. Thankfully, there is a surgery that can repair the injury, enabling your dog to live pain free.

While there are several different types of surgical techniques for treating CCL injuries in dogs, the tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO), is considered to be the safest, most reliable and most effective treatment option, notes the University of MIssouri Veterinary Health Center.

As a dog owner, it’s important to know the signs and symptoms of CCL injuries in your dog, and understand what your best options are in helping your dog live a life free from pain.

Here’s a look at tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) surgery, including the costs and the recovery time.

What Does TPLO Surgery Involve?

There are three osteotomy-based techniques , which essentially changes the biomechanics of the knee to reduce inflammation and osteoarthritis.

Surgeons will choose between the tibial tuberosity advancement (TTA), the newer CORA-based leveling osteotomy (CBLO), and the tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) procedure.

The VCA Animal Hospitals note that the TPLO essentially changes the angle and relationship of the femur and tibia, in order to reduce how much the tibia moves forward when the dog is walking.

The surgery involves making a semicircular cut through the top of the tibia, rotating the top of the tibia, and using a bone plate to allow the tibia to heal. Realigning the surfaces provides more stability for the dog.

How Much Does TPLO Surgery for Dogs Cost?

TPLO surgery for dogs can cost between $3,000 to $6,000 or more, says Dr. Robyn Jaynes, D.V.M., veterinarian and director of veterinary affairs at PetSmart Charities.

“This procedure is often performed by boarded veterinary surgeons as it is a specialized surgery, with significant recovery requirements,” Jaynes says. “That results in the procedure being very expensive.”

Factors That Affect the Cost of Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy (TPLO) Surgery

There are various factors that can affect the cost of TPLO surgery for dogs, including:

Where you are located. The cost for the TPLO will differ depending on the cost of living where you live.

The cost for the TPLO will differ depending on the cost of living where you live. Underlying health conditions. If the dog has any underlying health conditions that could complicate the procedure or the anesthesia required, you can expect an increase in the cost of the surgery.

If the dog has any underlying health conditions that could complicate the procedure or the anesthesia required, you can expect an increase in the cost of the surgery. How much the dog weighs. The dog’s weight will determine the amount of medication and anesthesia required for the procedure and follow-up treatment. More medication will result in a higher cost.

The dog’s weight will determine the amount of medication and anesthesia required for the procedure and follow-up treatment. More medication will result in a higher cost. Who performs the surgery. The price will vary depending on whether a general practitioner trained in orthopedic surgery performs the surgery in a vet clinic versus a board-certified veterinary surgeon performing the surgery in a surgical facility.

The price will vary depending on whether a general practitioner trained in orthopedic surgery performs the surgery in a vet clinic versus a board-certified veterinary surgeon performing the surgery in a surgical facility. Complexity of the case. The degree of damage to the knee joint can affect the cost of surgery.

What’s Included in the Cost of TPLO Surgery for Dogs?

What is included in the cost of the surgery can vary between providers, says Dr. Julie Sanders, D.V.M., veterinarian and director of operations for Heart + Paw, a chain of veterinary facilities in the East Coast.

“There is no industry standard [of cost],” Sanders notes. “This is a good question for every pet parent to ask of the veterinary surgeon when obtaining an estimate for the procedure.”

It is always a good idea to ask your veterinarian or surgeon for an itemized bill breaking down the cost of the surgery, including the items that are included or not in the initial quote.

Typically, the following things associated with TPLO surgery are included in the cost quoted by your veterinarian:

X-rays

Pre-surgical bloodwork

Required surgical equipment

Surgery room expenses

A trained veterinary technician to monitor the pet during surgery

The procedure itself

Post-operative monitoring of your pet

Pain medications needed for pain management

Outpatient exams

Suture removal

What’s Not Included?

In general, the following things are often not included in the overall quoted cost for TPLO surgery:

Major surgical complications that may arise

Take-home medications for pain management (sometimes included in the cost of surgery)

Specialized recovery equipment, such as a sling or harness to assist with walking

Medications needed due to complications

Rehabilitation sessions during recovery

Is TPLO Surgery Required for Dogs With a Torn Ligament?

Only your veterinarian can help determine if your dog requires TPLO surgery.

Your veterinarian will need to examine your dog to determine whether it has a partial or complete tear of the CCL.

But dogs that are suffering with complete or near-complete ligament tears will likely need surgery to have some semblance of a pain-free life.

Unfortunately, once the CCL starts to tear, there is no way to repair the ligament. Surgery is the only way to “permanently control the instability present in the knee joint,” notes the ACVS.

Whether your dog needs surgery will depend on a number of a factors, including:

The type of tear (total or partial)

The dog’s age, size and medical history

“In general, most dogs, especially medium to large breeds, will need surgery for a complete tear if the goal is to return to normal activity levels,” says Dr. Preston Turano, D.V.M., veterinarian and spokesperson with AKC Pet Insurance.

If you choose not to have TPLO surgery for your dog, “most dogs will continue to limp or not use the leg at all due to pain from the instability of the joint,” Turano adds.

Roughly 40% to 60% of dogs that have CCL disease in one knee will at some point in the future develop a similar problem in the other knee, according to the ACVS.

Surgery is the only thing that has been proven to provide long-term stability and the highest quality of life after recovery, Sanders says.

“There are many dogs that lead happy lives without surgery, but eventually we run out of modalities to manage comfort as the arthritis progresses,” Sanders adds. “The body does its best to stabilize the area, but the vast majority of dogs have altered gait and lameness due to progressive arthritis.”

There are options for managing your dog’s pain and discomfort that don’t involve surgery, including the following:

Keeping your dog at a lean and healthy weight can reduce stress on their joints

Supplements, including fish oils

Injection medications

Acupuncture

Laser therapy

NSAIDs

Physical therapy to help retain muscle mass and improve mobility

Sanders notes that the FDA also recently approved an injectable monthly therapy that reduces osteoarthritis pain in dogs.

What Is Recovery Like for Dogs After TPLO Surgery?

How long it takes for your dog to recover from TPLO surgery will depend on their age, size and physical rehabilitation. The ACVS notes that postoperative care at home is critical.

Keep in mind that if your dog starts exercising or doing too much physical activity too quickly after the procedure, it can lead to a complete or partial failure of the TPLO surgery. To ensure your dog recovers properly from TPLO surgery, it’s critical you follow all after-care instructions from your veterinarian carefully.

According to the University of Florida Small Animal Hospital at the College Of Veterinary Medicine, recovery from TPLO surgery typically follows this process:

Dogs will require three months of exercise restriction, meaning leash-only walks and no off-leash time, no running, no jumping and no rough house play.

Physical therapy and rehabilitation will be an essential part of the recovery process. This will include leash walks and therapeutic exercise to strengthen the muscles of the affected leg.

Most dogs will be allowed to return to normal activity after three to months, once the bone has healed completely and the muscles are rebuilt.

The skin sutures or staples will need to be removed two weeks after surgery.

Recheck exams will be required four to six weeks and three months after surgery.

“A TPLO surgery is a big surgery as the tibia is completely cut and rotated,” Turano says. “The first couple months are the most critical as the bone needs to heal around the surgical site and screws. Most dogs will need about three to six months until full recovery.”

Physical rehab can not only expedite your dog’s recovery but also improve the overall success of the surgery. The ACVS notes that rehabilitation should start immediately after the surgery and include the following:

Passive range of motion exercises

Balance exercises

Controlled walks on leash

Roughly 85% to 90% of dogs who undergo surgery for a torn CCL experience significant improvements, notes the ACVS.

Most doctors will also recommend arthritis management for dogs who undergo TPLO surgery. Even after surgery, arthritis will still progress, just at a slower rate.

Does Pet Insurance Cover TPLO Surgery for My Dog?

Whether your pet insurance will cover the cost of TPLO surgery for your dog will depend on your specific policy coverage.

Check your policy and see if the TPLO surgery is covered before you agree to the procedure.

If you learn that your pet insurance does not cover all or part of the TPLO surgery for your dog, there are alternatives to help you cover the cost of the surgery.

Many veterinary clinics offer flexible payment plans that allow you to break the bill into manageable monthly payments spread over a certain amount of time. This is a great option if you don’t have the cash upfront to pay the full cost of the procedure.

If your vet clinic doesn’t offer a payment plan, there’s also the CareCredit credit card, which is designed to be used for medical expenses, including veterinary care expenses.

If you do opt to use CareCredit, you should double check that your veterinary provider accepts the card before applying. The card offers short-term financing options (of $200 or more) with six, 12, 18 or 24 months of no interest—but only if you pay the full amount due by the end of the promotional period.

This caveat is essential to take note of; if you don’t pay your CareCredit balance in full by the time the zero-interest period is over, you’ll be charged interest from the original purchase date. The card’s interest rate at the time of publishing is 29.99%, which means your balance will balloon if you don’t pay it in full by the time the zero-interest period is over.

Another increasingly popular option for funding veterinary bills is crowdfunding on sites such as GoFundMe and Waggle. If you do opt to turn to crowdfunding, you should take note of any service fees charged by the platform and any potential campaign limits; Waggle, for example, only allows a maximum of $2,000 to be raised per campaign.

GoFundMe also has a list of 15 charitable sites that will help pet parents pay their vet bills.

Can Torn Knee Joints Be Prevented?

A torn CCL is most often caused by age, obesity, poor physical condition, genetics, skeletal shape and breed, according to the ACVS.

Partial tears are very common in dogs, and almost always progress to a full tear over time as the ligament slowly degenerates.

The ACVS notes that while CCL injuries can affect dogs of all sizes, breeds and ages, there are certain breeds that are more prone to these types of tears, including the rottweiler, Newfoundland, Staffordshire terrier, mastiff, Akita, Saint Bernard, Chesapeake Bay retriever and Labrador retriever.

Poor physical condition and body weight are the biggest risk factors to developing a CCL injury, and both factors are well within the control of dog owners.

Sanders points dog owners to the WSAVA.org website for a great tool for assessing your dog’s weight and body condition.

Owners can help keep their dog’s knees healthy and strong by following these steps:

Maintain a healthy weight. Overweight dogs are more prone to injuries and strain on their joints.

Overweight dogs are more prone to injuries and strain on their joints. Regular physical activity. To help your dog maintain a healthy weight, be sure and take your dog on daily walks and playtime.

To help your dog maintain a healthy weight, be sure and take your dog on daily walks and playtime. Monitor their diet. Be sure you’re feeding your dog a healthy and balanced diet, and avoid overfeeding or giving it too many treats.

Be sure you’re feeding your dog a healthy and balanced diet, and avoid overfeeding or giving it too many treats. Schedule regular vet visits. Not only is it important to have regular vet exams to ensure you’re not blindsided by any health issues, it’s critical you take your dog to the vet at the first sign of a problem.

Symptoms of Cranial Cruciate Ligament (CCL) in Dogs

Dog owners should keep an eye out for the most common signs of serious knee issues, including lameness or an altered gait.

“The lameness can range from inability to put weight on the affected leg to a subtle change in gait,” Sanders notes. “Many dogs will be slower than usual when sitting/laying down or standing from a resting position.”

Other signs and symptoms of a CCL injury include the following:

Not willing to put weight on the affected leg

Limping

Holding up the affected leg

Discomfort when the joint or leg is touched

Unsteady gait

It’s a good idea to call your vet “if the symptoms continue after 12 to24 hours or your dog is in pain, not wanting to get up, eat or drink. If you are not sure, it is best to contact your veterinarian,” Turano says.

