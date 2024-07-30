How Much Does Probate Cost in Colorado?

Probate costs in Colorado can vary significantly based on several factors, including the size and complexity of the estate, as well as attorney and court fees. Typically, probate costs in Colorado include court filing fees, which often range from a few hundred to several hundred dollars, attorney fees that may be charged hourly or as a percentage of the estate’s value and add thousands more to the cost, executor's fees calculated as a percentage of the estate, plus potential additional expenses such as appraisal fees and accounting fees. For larger estates or more complicated situations, these costs can add up quickly, making it important to understand all potential expenses involved in the probate process.

Understanding Probate in Colorado

Probate is the legal process of administering a deceased person’s estate in Colorado. It involves verifying the validity of a will, inventorying the deceased’s assets, paying debts and taxes, and distributing the remaining assets to beneficiaries.

In 2024, Colorado estates valued over $82,000 or containing real estate must go through probate. Smaller estates, typically under this threshold, may qualify for a simplified process that allows for quicker asset distribution without court supervision and with fewer costs.

The duration of probate in Colorado can vary. For straightforward cases, it might take around six months to a year. However, complex estates with disputes or numerous assets can extend the timeline significantly.

Probate Fees in Colorado

Probate fees are typically paid out of the estate’s assets. The executor or administrator handles the payment of these fees, ensuring that all obligations are met before distributing the remaining assets to the beneficiaries.

Let's take a closer look at six common fees associated with probate in Colorado:

Filing fees: One of the initial costs in the probate process is the filing fee, which typically ranges from $200 to $300, depending on the county. This fee covers the cost of submitting the necessary paperwork to the court.

Executor fees: Executors are entitled to reasonable compensation for their services. In Colorado, this amount is generally around 1.5% to 3% of the estate’s value. The exact amount can vary based on the complexity and size of the estate.

Attorney fees: Legal representation is often necessary during probate. Attorney fees can vary widely, but they generally range from $150 to $400 per hour. Total costs can range from $2,500 to $10,000 or more, depending on the estate’s complexity.

Court costs: Additional court costs can include fees for document certification and court hearings, typically adding another $100 to $500 to the total expenses.

Appraisal fees: If the estate includes real property or valuable personal property, an appraisal may be necessary. For example, an appraiser may charge $300 to $800 to appraise a single-family home. Appraisal costs are highest in metropolitan areas such as Denver and Boulder.

Other fees: Any given estate may be called upon to pay numerous other costs, many of which are difficult to estimate in advance. Often, these will consist of fees paid to professional service providers. For example, an accountant or tax expert may be required to prepare a tax return. A real estate agent or broker may be needed to market a property. A remodeler or building contractor may have to help prepare a home or other property for sale.

How to Avoid Probate in Colorado

There are several strategies and estate planning moves that can keep assets out of probate in the Rocky Mountain State. Here are five common ones to consider:

Living Trusts

One effective way to avoid probate is through a living trust. By placing assets into a living trust, you can retain control of your property during your lifetime and ensure it passes directly to your beneficiaries upon your death without going through probate.

Joint Ownership

Another method is joint ownership with rights of survivorship. When property is owned jointly, it automatically passes to the surviving owner without probate. This is common with spouses but can also apply to other joint property arrangements.

Beneficiary Designations

Assets like retirement accounts, life insurance policies, and payable-on-death (POD) bank accounts can be transferred directly to named beneficiaries. When a beneficiary is designated, these assets bypass the probate process entirely.

Transfer-on-Death Deeds

For real estate, Colorado allows transfer-on-death (TOD) deeds. This deed lets you name a beneficiary who will inherit your property upon your death, avoiding probate. The beneficiary has no rights to the property until you pass away, allowing you to retain full control during your lifetime.

Small Estate Affidavit

Colorado's simplified settlement process can be used for estates that are worth $82,000 or less and do not contain real estate. By filing a small estate affidavit, heirs may be able to settle an estate without formal probate and, in addition, distribute assets to heirs much more quickly.

Bottom Line

Probate in Colorado involves a variety of fees and processes that can vary based on the estate’s size and complexity, among other factors. From court filing and attorney fees to executor and appraisal costs, the expenses can add up quickly. Most costs will be paid by the estate, reducing the amount left over for heirs and beneficiaries. Estate planning tools such as living trusts, joint ownership, beneficiary designations, and transfer-on-death deeds can help streamline the process and reduce costs. Some estates can avoid probate altogether, often saving significant amounts of both time and money.

