How Much Does It Cost To Spay A Dog? (2023 Guide)

Spaying and neutering dogs is common practice in the U.S.; not only does it reduce the number of euthanizations performed by animal shelters annually, but it also provides several health benefits to both sexes (neutering is for males and spaying is for females.)

When it comes to spaying dogs, it’s especially recommended because it can help prevent two critical health issues: pyometra (uterus infection) and mammary cancer. Ultimately, the decision to sterilize a dog is up to each individual owner. If you do decide to spay your canine, you’ll want to make sure you have the best pet insurance to help out with the cost.

How Much Does It Cost To Spay a Dog?

The cost to spay a dog depends on a few factors, including where you’re located and your pet’s overall health.

What’s the Average Cost To Spay a Dog?

The average cost to spay a dog largely varies as there are many different establishments that offer sterilization services.

Here’s a breakdown of what the average cost* to spay a dog can be at various clinics and practices:

*These numbers were compiled after comparing costs across various pet health websites. Costs in your area may vary.

Although this procedure may seem pricey, thankfully, there are establishments that offer it for considerably less.

“Each state offers a low-cost spay and neuter service and sometimes ASPCA (the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) does it at no cost at all,” offers Dr. Kamran Babamohammadi, D.V.M., a veterinary surgeon at Animal Surgical Center in New York City.

What’s Included in the Cost of Spaying Your Dog

There are numerous costs involved in spaying your dog. Preoperative tests will first be conducted to ensure your canine is in good health before anesthesia.

“When there aren’t any underlying health issues, usually the price will be low[er],” Babamohammadi says.

If the tests come back normal, your pooch will undergo anesthesia, which is part of the cost. The sterilization surgery will follow and after, your dog will need to be monitored for any post-op complications. If there’s an issue, it will likely result in an additional charge.

Weeks later, you’ll likely have to return for a follow-up visit, which may be included in the original surgery cost. Any prescribed medications will also likely be included.

If you opt for a low-cost or free option, it’s important to ask if any of these additional services will be a separate cost. Since the initial price is lower, it may not cover things like preoperative blood work or a follow-up visit.

Does Pet Insurance Cover the Cost of Spaying?

Spaying is considered an elective procedure, so most pet insurance companies don’t cover its cost; instead, most policies focus on accidents and illnesses. Still, some pet insurance companies may offer an add-on wellness plan that does cover the cost of spaying.

Examples of pet insurance companies that cover neutering and spaying with wellness plans include:

What’s the Best Age to Spay a Dog?

For small-breed females, spaying is most effective when performed prior to the dog’s first heat cycle—before they are 5 months old. When it’s done at this age, the risk of mammary cancer reduces to just 0.05%.

“Mammary cancer… has a direct association with the hormones. Spaying [results] in the elimination of the hormone’s source, the ovaries,” explains Babamohammadi.

When it comes to large-breed females like German shepherds, recommendations are less clear. There could be certain health risks associated with spaying your dog before it reaches maturation. Always be sure to discuss the best course of action with your pet’s veterinarian.

Benefits of Spaying a Dog

There are many advantages to spaying your dog, including:

Population control. Spaying a dog ensures that it won’t produce a litter. This not only takes the extra work and financial liability off your hands but prevents more dogs from ending up in the animal shelter system.

Spaying a dog ensures that it won’t produce a litter. This not only takes the extra work and financial liability off your hands but prevents more dogs from ending up in the animal shelter system. A solution to behavioral and hormonal issues. Spaying your dog means it won’t go into heat every month. A dog in heat may cry out or urinate more frequently to attract mates. Some dog owners report their dogs urinating in the house to accomplish this. It also won’t menstruate, which can be messy and require additional accommodation.

Spaying your dog means it won’t go into heat every month. A dog in heat may cry out or urinate more frequently to attract mates. Some dog owners report their dogs urinating in the house to accomplish this. It also won’t menstruate, which can be messy and require additional accommodation. Health benefits. Pyometra is a life-threatening uterus infection that occurs in nearly 20% of intact dogs under 10 years old, according to a 2017 study in BMC Veterinary Research. Around 45% of mammary tumors in dogs are malignant and are far more common in unspayed dogs, per the Merck Veterinary Manual. Lastly, inguinal hernias (a painful and common condition) are more common in intact toy-breed dogs.

Pyometra is a life-threatening uterus infection that occurs in nearly 20% of intact dogs under 10 years old, according to a 2017 study in BMC Veterinary Research. Around 45% of mammary tumors in dogs are malignant and are far more common in unspayed dogs, per the Merck Veterinary Manual. Lastly, inguinal hernias (a painful and common condition) are more common in intact toy-breed dogs. Increased lifespan. According to a 2013 study by Banfield Pet Hospital, spayed dogs live 23% longer than intact dogs. Additionally, a 2013 study by the University of Georgia found that the average life expectancy for unsterilized dogs was 7.9 years compared to 9.4 years for their sterilized counterparts.

Disadvantages of Spaying a Dog

Some studies have suggested that there may be some disadvantages to spaying a dog, but it’s important to note that research on these findings is inconclusive.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, “studies on this subject are mostly retrospective in nature, meaning they are looking at existing research data. Therefore, while they evaluate for associations between a cause and an outcome, they cannot definitely establish causality.”

Each breed, and especially certain giant breeds, has its own distinct risks when it comes to sterilization. Risks for 35 breeds can be found in a 2020 Frontiers of Veterinary Science study.

Here are the potential risks of spaying your dog:

Health issues. Spayed dogs are at a greater risk of developing cancers such as osteosarcoma (bone cancer), hemangiosarcoma (cancer that forms from blood vessels), lymphoma (cancer affecting the lymph nodes and lymphatic system) and mast cell tumors. Some joint disorders may be more likely in large-breed spayed dogs like golden retrievers. This is according to several studies in a 2013 research article in PLOS One.

Spayed dogs are at a greater risk of developing cancers such as osteosarcoma (bone cancer), hemangiosarcoma (cancer that forms from blood vessels), lymphoma (cancer affecting the lymph nodes and lymphatic system) and mast cell tumors. Some joint disorders may be more likely in large-breed spayed dogs like golden retrievers. This is according to several studies in a 2013 research article in PLOS One. Behavioral changes. Some middle-aged and older dogs may develop urinary incontinence. However, this can be easily managed with medications.

Some middle-aged and older dogs may develop urinary incontinence. However, this can be easily managed with medications. Weight gain. Several studies have found that spaying your dog may place it at a higher risk for obesity due to a slowed metabolism and altered hormonal levels. But with proper care and nutrition, your dog will be able to maintain a normal weight regardless if it’s sterilized or not.

It should be considered that many veterinarians believe that the benefits of spaying a dog far outweigh the potential disadvantages. Be sure to discuss the benefits and risks with your veterinarian to make the best-informed decision.

“I always tell clients that if they don’t plan to breed their dogs, it’s better to spay them to prevent health conditions associated with not spaying them,” says Babamohammadi.

