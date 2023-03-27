How Much Does It Cost To Microchip A Dog? (2023 Guide)

As any dog owner can tell you, even the mere thought of losing your beloved companion can be absolutely heartbreaking.

And yet, every year about 10 million pets are lost in the United States. Millions of those pets end up in animal shelters around the country, according to American Humane, an animal welfare nonprofit organization. Unfortunately, only 15% of dogs without ID tags or microchips are reunited with their families.

Most dog owners take extra care to give their dogs a proper and balanced diet, daily exercise and lots of love. Some, however, don’t take the step to microchip their dog and provide an additional level of protection.

Microchips, which are no larger than a grain of rice, are enclosed in a glass capsule. They act as a radio-frequency transponder that is activated when a scanner passes over the chip. The chip transmits the dog’s identification number back to the scanner, which helps identify the dog and its owners.

Placed just under your dog’s skin, microchips can help ensure a happy reunion should your dog manage to run away or get lost.

How Much Does It Cost to Microchip a Dog?

Microchipping your dog typically costs around $50, according to Dr. Bethany Hsia, D.V.M. and co-founder of CodaPet, a network of veterinarians who provide in-home end-of-life care for pets.

The cost depends on “the type of microchip and veterinarian’s pricing,” Hsia wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Factors That Affect the Cost of Microchipping

Multiple factors can affect the overall cost of microchipping your dog, including:

Where you are located. If you live in a large metro area, the cost to microchip your dog may be more expensive than elsewhere in the country.

If you live in a large metro area, the cost to microchip your dog may be more expensive than elsewhere in the country. Where you get microchipped. Having a veterinarian microchip your dog is likely to cost more than if you were to have it done at a non-profit animal clinic, which often offer low-cost or no-cost microchipping services.

Having a veterinarian microchip your dog is likely to cost more than if you were to have it done at a non-profit animal clinic, which often offer low-cost or no-cost microchipping services. Who is registering the microchip. If you are required to register the chip online yourself, it will cost less than if the veterinary clinic registers the chip for you.

What’s Included in the Cost of Microchipping a Dog?

Usually, the cost of microchipping a dog will include the microchip itself, the procedure to implant the chip under the dog’s skin between its shoulder blades, and the registration of the chip, which adds your dog’s identification number to an online registry connected to your name and contact information.

What’s Not Included?

Make sure you confirm with the clinic microchipping your dog about what exactly is included in the cost of the procedure. Some clinics will include everything, as noted above. Others might not include the cost of registering the microchip, which they leave up to the owners.

An American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) study notes that the U.S. “is the only country in which the implantation of a microchip is often treated as a separate process from registration with a microchip registry.”

Leaving registration up to the owners results in a lower rate of compliance. Owners either fail to maintain current information in the registry or incorrect information is added to the registry.

Is Microchipping Required for Dogs?

In 2021, Hawaii became the first state in the United States to mandate that owners microchip their pets. Many cities and counties have also adopted laws that require owners to microchip their pets.

Only 12 states and the District of Columbia actually require animal shelters, pounds, or animal control to scan for a microchip, according to the Michigan State University College of Law.

Whether your city, county or state requires your dog to be microchipped, getting them microchipped provides an added sense of security.

The AVMA study also found that animals that are microchipped are far more likely to be returned to their owners.

“The dog microchip cost is a small price to pay for peace of mind in case your dog is lost without his collar and tags,” Hsia says.

What Should I Know About How Microchips Work?

Getting your dog microchipped is not any worse than getting a vaccination. The needle used to implant the microchip–called a hypodermic needle–is slightly larger than a needle used for an injection. But there is no surgery or anesthesia required.

While some owners request their dog be microchipped during a spay or neuter procedure, it’s not required. It’s just simpler to get it done at the same time.

Unlike new GPS-enabled pet tags and collars, the microchip does not act as a locator beacon for the dog. It is only activated when a scanner passes over it, providing the dog’s identification number.

Microchips should not replace your dog’s collar and identification tag, which provides critical contact information and often up-to-date rabies information to anyone who may find your dog should they become lost.

While microchips themselves don’t require any maintenance, making sure your contact information is current is the most important thing you can do, especially if you move.

Are There Alternatives to Getting My Dog Microchipped?

For pet owners who are opposed to getting their dog microchipped or if the dog cannot be microchipped for medical reasons, it’s important that your dog is always wearing a collar with tags that include your contact information.

Some owners have embraced the latest technology in pet care: GPS-enabled collars and tags.

Just like GPS on your car or your phone, a GPS-enabled collar or tag can help you locate your dog’s precise location in minutes. However, they require cell service and a battery that needs to be recharged.

GPS devices also cost more than a microchip or a traditional collar and tag.

With the increasing awareness in pet safety and well-being, the U.S. pet wearable market is expected to grow from $784 million in 2022 to $2 billion in 2030, according to Grandview Research.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Microchipping for my Dog?

Whether your pet insurance will cover the cost of microchipping your dog depends entirely on the policy coverage you’ve chosen.

If you find out your policy won’t cover the cost of microchipping, many local animal shelters or non-profit animal clinics offer regular microchipping days where they will microchip your dog for a low-cost or free.

Many veterinary clinics offer flexible payment plans that will split the final bill into manageable monthly payments spread over a certain amount of time. This is a great option if you don’t have the cash upfront to pay the full cost of the procedure.

Why Owners Should Microchip Their Dogs

The AVMA sums it up best, as to why owners should microchip their dogs:

“The best reason to have your animals microchipped is the improved chance that you’ll get your animal back if it becomes lost or stolen,” reads the AVMA website.

To ensure you are successfully reunited with a lost or runaway dog, American Humane recommends the following:

Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an ID tag that has your current info, a rabies tag, and the city/county license.

Include your contact name and phone number on their ID tag.

Stay up-to-date on your dog’s license, ID tag, and microchip information.

If you move, make sure you update all contact information in the microchip registry, as well as on your dog’s tags.

If you’re moving or traveling, place a temporary tag on your pet with the phone number of someone who knows how to reach you

Even indoor pets need tags. Shelters are full of indoor pets who escaped and got lost

