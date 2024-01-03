How Much Does It Cost To Attend One of 2024’s Best Colleges?

If you want to attend one of the nation’s top colleges, it’ll cost you.

According to data collected by U.S. News & World Report, the average cost of tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 school year is $42,162 at private colleges, $23,630 for out-of-state students at public universities and $10,662 for in-state students at public schools.

Additionally, when you add other expenses, the overall cost jumps. Harvard University charges nearly $60,000 in tuition and fees for undergraduate students per year, CNN reported. When you add other expenses — housing, food, books and more — Harvard expects you to pay $95,438 each year.

U.S. News also noted that private schools often make up the price gap through tuition discounts and aid. For example, Princeton University had a sticker price of $57,410 for tuition and fees in the 2022-2023 school year, but the average cost per student receiving needs-based grants was only $17,464.

Between 1980 and 2020, the average price of tuition, fees and room and board for an undergraduate degree went up by 169%, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. This far outpaces wage increases, which increased by only 19% for workers ages 22 to 27 in that time.

Choosing public versus private has a huge impact on college costs. If you’re set on picking one of the nation’s best schools, here are U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked schools from the 2024 Best Colleges rankings, including tuition and fees without aid.

National Universities:

Princeton University: $59,710

$59,710 Massachusetts Institute of Technology: $60,156

$60,156 Harvard University: $59,076

$59,076 Stanford University: $62,484

$62,484 Yale University: $64,700

National Liberal Arts Colleges:

Williams College: $64,860

$64,860 Amherst College: $67,280

$67,280 United States Naval Academy: No tuition

No tuition Pomona College: $62,326

$62,326 Swarthmore College: $62,412

$62,412 Wellesley College: $64,320

Planning and saving for higher education is incredibly important. When making plans and budgets for your education — or for your children — keep in mind that the highest-ranked schools often require the highest tuition and fees.

