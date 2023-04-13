How Much Does Hernia Surgery Cost For Dogs? (2023 Guide)

It may come as a surprise, but similar to humans, dogs can also suffer from hernias.

A hernia is defined as a “protrusion of a body part through the lining that normally encloses it,” according to The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, a non-profit animal hospital in New York.

The most common form of hernia in dogs is an umbilical hernia, says Dr. Robyn Jaynes, D.V.M. and director of veterinary affairs at PetSmart Charities.

What some pet owners see as an “outie” belly button on their dog could in fact be an umbilical hernia, which occurs when a small amount of abdominal fat protrudes through the body wall, caused by the wall not completely closing after birth.

There are several different types of hernias that can occur in dogs:

Umbilical hernia: Occurs when the umbilical ring does not close entirely after birth. This type of hernia is most commonly seen in Weimaraners, Pekingese, Basenjis, and Airedale terriers, according to the Merck Veterinary Manual. Inguinal hernia: Occurs when an internal organ manages to come out of the inguinal ring (an opening in the abdominal wall near the pelvis) and protrudes into the groin area. This type of hernia is most commonly seen in middle-aged and older intact female toy breed dogs, including Basenjis, Pekingese, poodles, Cairn terriers, and West Highland white terriers, according to the VCA Hospital. Peritoneopericardial Diaphragmatic (PPD) hernia: This congenital hernia occurs when the diaphragm doesn’t properly form, causing the liver, stomach and intestines to lie in abnormally close contact with the heart. This type of hernia is most commonly seen in Weimaraners, according to the Merck Veterinary Manual. Hiatal hernia: Also known as a diaphragmatic hernia, this congenital hernia occurs when the muscles around the opening of the diaphragm becomes weak, causing the upper part of the stomach to bulge through the diaphragm into the chest cavity. This type of hernia is most commonly seen in bulldogs and Chinese shar-peis. Male dogs are also at a greater risk for a hiatal hernia, according to the VCA Hospitals. Perineal hernia: Occurs when the muscles of the perineum, the area between the anus and the scrotum or vulva, become weak or tear, which results in the bladder, intestine, or fat pushing through the weakened muscle to just under the skin. This type of hernia is most commonly seen in middle-aged or older, unneutered dogs and rarely occurs in female dogs, according to VCA Hospitals.

In addition to being congenital (meaning your dog was born with it), hernias can occur due to genetics, or they can occur after an injury, such as blunt force trauma or being hit by a car.

How Much Does Hernia Surgery for Dogs Cost?

“Hernia surgery for dogs typically costs between $400 and $8,000 depending on the complexity of the hernia, location in the body, and size, with an average cost of $1,600 for uncomplicated hernias,” Dr. Paula Simons, D.V.M. and veterinary consultant for K9 of Mine wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

She adds that “diaphragmatic hernias require much more invasive surgery and are higher risk, so these surgeries require repair with a boarded veterinary surgeon and often ICU recovery so they are associated with much higher costs.”

Factors That Affect the Cost of Hernia Surgery

There are various factors that can affect the cost of hernia surgery in dogs, including:

How large the dog is: The size of the dog will determine the amount of medication and anesthesia required for the procedure and follow-up treatment, which will affect the final price of the surgery.

The size of the dog will determine the amount of medication and anesthesia required for the procedure and follow-up treatment, which will affect the final price of the surgery. The type of hernia: A small, simple hernia (umbilical hernia) will cost less to repair than a larger, more complicated hernia (PPD hernia), which will be more invasive and performed by a board certified veterinary surgeon.

A small, simple hernia (umbilical hernia) will cost less to repair than a larger, more complicated hernia (PPD hernia), which will be more invasive and performed by a board certified veterinary surgeon. Type of hernia repair: If the hernia requires patching or mesh closure to support the area, the cost of the surgery will increase.

What’s Included in the Cost of Hernia Surgery for Dogs?

In general, your vet will provide an estimated total for the hernia surgery, says Dr. Linda Simon, M.V.B and veterinary consultant to Dogaspet.com, an informational website about dogs.

“The total estimate … would include the cost of the surgery, anesthesia, medication and post-op checks,” she says. “If imaging is needed, this would also be quoted for.”

In addition, the estimate for the hernia surgery may include the following:

Preoperative laboratory test

Surgery, including anesthesia

Post-operative medications for pain management

Medical follow-up visit to monitor progress

What’s Not Included?

The final cost of the procedure is dependent on your vet clinic’s pricing structure, Jaynes says.

Often, the following are not included in the quoted cost for hernia surgery:

Major surgical complications that require additional care

Diagnostics, including X-rays and CT scans are often not included in the total cost and considered separate

Overnight hospitalization at a vet clinic is also considered a separate cost

Pain medications or antibiotics for post-operative care are sometimes not included

It is always a good idea to ask your veterinarian for a specific breakdown of what the estimate includes before you agree to the final price. A quote that breaks down the individual costs of each procedure will provide a clearer picture about which aspects of the procedure are included and which will be considered an extra charge.

Is Surgery Required for Dogs with Hernia?

Jaynes says that the best treatment plan for a dog with a hernia is highly dependent on the location and severity of the hernia.

“If the pet is not showing signs of discomfort, many pets live normal lives with hernias, even if not repaired,” Jaynes wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor. “However, the recommendation to surgically correct these at the time of alteration is due to the small number of hernias that can result in strangulation (lack of blood flow) to the intestine or other tissues that have gotten trapped in the hernia. This situation requires emergency surgery.”

While there is no alternative repair solution to a hernia, some owners may choose not to pursue hernia surgery, especially if dealing with a reducible hernia.

Simons notes if dog owners opt not to have hernia surgery for their dog, they should carefully monitor the progression of the hernia and schedule regular veterinary visits.

Whether dealing with a reducible or non-reducible hernia, owners should be carefully monitoring their dog for swelling, redness, or pain.

What Is Recovery Like for Dogs After Hernia Surgery?

To ensure your dog properly heals from hernia surgery, it’s important that you follow all the after-care instructions carefully, and provide a clean environment in which they can rest and heal.

“Dogs recovering from hernia surgeries may require minimal activity restriction immediately following the procedure lasting up to 2 weeks,” Simons says.

Full recovery typically takes around 4 to 6 weeks and will involve a course of pain medications and anti-inflammatory medications. It’s important owners prevent the dog from scratching or chewing at the incision site, usually by having them wear a cone collar.

If the hernia repair is done at the same time as a spay or neuter procedure, there is often minimal aftercare, Jaynes says.

“For hernias that are repaired due to emergency situations, the pet will likely need additional monitoring,” she says.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Hernia Surgery for my Dog?

Whether your pet insurance covers the cost of your dog’s hernia surgery is dependent on the type of policy you have and the type of coverage you’ve chosen.

“Pet insurance generally covers most surgeries but this may be considered a congenital condition,” Simons says. “It’s best to check beforehand what all expenses your plan covers before proceeding further.”

If you learn that your pet insurance does not cover all or part of the hernia surgery for your dog, there are alternatives to help you cover the cost of the surgery.

Many veterinary clinics offer flexible payment plans that allow you to break the bill into manageable monthly payments spread over a certain amount of time. This is a great option if you don’t have the cash upfront to pay the full cost of the procedure.

If your vet clinic doesn’t offer a payment plan, there’s also the CareCredit credit card, which is designed to be used for medical expenses, including veterinary care expenses.

If you do opt to use CareCredit, you should double check that your veterinary provider accepts the card before applying. The card offers short-term financing options (of $200 or more) with six, 12, 18 or 24 months of no interest—but only if you pay the full amount due by the end of the promotional period. This caveat is essential to take note of; if you don’t pay the amount in full by the time the zero-interest period is over, you’ll be charged interest from the original purchase date. The card’s interest rate at the time of publishing is 26.99%, which means your balance will balloon if you don’t pay it in full by the time the zero-interest period is over.

Another increasingly popular option for funding veterinary bills is crowdfunding on sites such as GoFundMe and Waggle. If you do opt to turn to crowdfunding, you should take note of any service fees charged by the platform. GoFundMe also has a list of 12 charitable sites that will help pet parents pay their vet bills.

Can Hernias Be Prevented?

It’s nearly impossible to prevent a hernia in your dog, especially because they can be congenital or occur due to a traumatic injury.

Simons notes that owners can take a few proactive steps to keep their dogs healthy and possibly prevent hernias from occurring:

Avoid straining the abdomen: Avoid jumping from heights or putting pressure on the abdomen

Avoid jumping from heights or putting pressure on the abdomen Neuter male dogs: Neutering can lower the risk of male dogs developing inguinal/scrotal hernias

Most umbilical hernias are congenital and can be found on initial veterinary exams, which is why owners should always take their dog for regular vet visits, especially when you first bring them home.

Symptoms of Hernias in Dogs

The most common symptom of a hernia is a small bump near your dog’s belly button, Walther says.

Other signs that your dog has a hernia, include the following:

A bulge in the abdominal area

Pain or discomfort when jumping around or walking

Vomiting due to intestinal strangulation

Routinely checking your dog’s abdomen and regular check-ups with the vet will help ensure an early diagnosis and quick treatment to alleviate pain and discomfort, and perhaps even prevent surgical intervention, Simons says.

