How Much Does FHO Surgery for Dogs Cost? (2023 Guide)

Some dogs are more prone to issues with their hips, usually caused by abnormal development of their hip joint.

While hip dysplasia most commonly occurs in large breed dogs, including Labrador retrievers, German shepherds, rottweilers and Saint Bernards, it can also occur in dogs of any breed or size and even in cats, according to the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.

Hip dysplasia is caused by a number of factors, including genetics and nutrition. Typically, as the hip joint abnormally develops, it loosens the hip joint, causing support ligaments, the hip joint capsule and the muscles around the hip joint to stretch.

If left untreated, hip dysplasia can lead to pain and discomfort for the dog, especially when walking, jumping or even lying down.

There are several surgical options for treating hip dysplasia, including a femoral head ostectomy (FHO). Here’s more about the surgery, its costs and the recovery period.

What Does FHO Surgery Involve?

Femoral head ostectomy surgery is one of several options available for treating hip dysplasia in dogs, according to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS).

If diagnosed early enough, puppies can be treated with juvenile pubic symphysiodesis surgery. Younger dogs (typically less than 8 to 10 months old) can be treated with a double or triple pelvic osteotomy procedure. The other option is a total hip replacement.

The fourth surgical option is a femoral head ostectomy (FHO) surgery, which can be performed at any age, and is best for dogs that weigh less than 60 to 70 pounds.

The ACVS notes that the surgery involves removing the femoral portion of the hip joint to reduce the pain from abnormal hip joint contact, which wears away at the joint cartilage and stretches the soft tissues around the joint.

Post-surgery, the body will produce a “false joint,” and the muscles around the hip will transfer the forces from the leg to the pelvis.

“The goal of an FHO is to relieve the pain associated with (canine hip dysplasia), not to maintain/recreate normal hip function,” notes the ACVS website.

How Much Does FHO Surgery for Dogs Cost?

FHO surgery for dogs can cost between $1,500 to $5,000, says Dr. Kimberly Nelsen, D.V.M., veterinarian and the Virginia/West Virginia area medical director for IndeVets, a veterinary staffing service in 33 states.

The total cost depends on the size of the dog, where the surgery is performed and whether the surgery involves one hip or two, Nelsen says.

Factors That Affect the Cost of Femoral Head Ostectomy (FHO) Surgery

There are various factors that can affect the cost of FHO surgery for dogs, including:

Who performs the surgery: The price will vary depending on whether a general practitioner trained in orthopedic surgery performs the surgery in a vet clinic versus a board-certified veterinary surgeon performing the surgery in a surgical facility.

The price will vary depending on whether a general practitioner trained in orthopedic surgery performs the surgery in a vet clinic versus a board-certified veterinary surgeon performing the surgery in a surgical facility. How large the dog is: The size of the dog will determine the amount of medication and anesthesia required for the procedure and follow-up treatment.

The size of the dog will determine the amount of medication and anesthesia required for the procedure and follow-up treatment. Underlying health conditions: If the dog has any underlying health conditions that could complicate the procedures or the anesthesia required, costs can increase.

If the dog has any underlying health conditions that could complicate the procedures or the anesthesia required, costs can increase. Complexity of the case: Whether the femoral head is anatomically located in the normal position in the pelvis or is detached can affect the cost of surgery.

Whether the femoral head is anatomically located in the normal position in the pelvis or is detached can affect the cost of surgery. Geographical location: Where you are located in the country can affect the cost of the surgery and associated medications.

What’s Included in the Cost of FHO Surgery for Dogs?

Before moving forward with the FHO surgery, it’s important to ask for an itemized estimate breaking down the cost of each element of the surgery and what might be an additional cost.

Typically, the following things associated with FHO surgery are included in the cost quoted by your veterinarian:

X-rays

Pre-surgical bloodwork

All surgical equipment needed

Surgery room expenses

A trained veterinary technician to monitor the pet during surgery

The procedure itself

Post-operative monitoring of your pet

Pain medications needed for pain management

Outpatient exams

Suture removal

What’s Not Included?

“Each hospital may choose to add facets pre- and post-surgery that may not be included in the general quoted surgical procedure,” says Dr. Michael Fleck, D.V.M., veterinarian and co-host of the radio show, The Pet Buzz.

In general, the following things may not be included in the overall quoted cost for FHO surgery:

Major surgical complications that may arise

Post-operative care and recheck visits (sometimes included in the cost of surgery)

Take-home medications for pain management (sometimes included in the cost of surgery)

Specialized recovery equipment, such as a sling or harness to assist with walking

Medications needed due to complications

Is FHO Surgery Required for Dogs With Hip Dislocation?

The best way to determine if your dog requires FHO surgery for hip dislocation is to talk to your veterinarian.

“Anytime a part of the body is injured or damaged, it no longer functions 100% normally. If there is damage or abnormal development of the hip joint the result is often chronic pain,” Nelsen says.

A number of factors will determine whether surgery is the best option, including your dog’s activity level, size, age and the degree of hip dysplasia or dislocation.

“The cause of the hip dislocation is important in determining if your pet can live a healthy life without surgery,” Nelsen says. “Often pets with congenital malformations, hip dysplasia or trauma can greatly benefit from an FHO.”

Fleck notes that there are other options available if FHO surgery isn’t chosen. Dogs can undergo a manual maneuver with braces and bandages that work to reposition the femoral head back into the pelvic socket, which results in restricted leg movement.

Dog owners can also opt for medical management of their dog’s hip dysplasia, according to the ACVS. This treatment option depends on several factors, including age, weight, the degree of hip dysplasia, and how much work, effort, and money the owner is willing to incur for treatment of their dog.

Medical management includes the following:

Maintenance of a healthy, minimal body weight

Limited exercise, including short leash walks

Daily or occasional use of NSAIDs. This option can lead to side effects so the dog should be regularly monitored with blood tests to avoid damage to their kidney and liver.

Supplements to help protect the dog’s cartilage are often recommended, even though there is no evidence that they can help in repair or protection against damage

Physical therapy to help increase joint movement and muscle strength to help with mobility and comfort.

Nelson adds that other alternative treatment options include acupuncture and laser therapy.

According to the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals (OFA), “studies have shown that up to 76% of severely dysplastic dogs with arthritis secondary to hip dysplasia are able to function and live comfortable, quality lives with conservative management.”

What Is Recovery Like for Dogs After FHO Surgery?

To ensure proper recovery from FHO surgery, it’s important to carefully follow all after-care instructions from your veterinarian.

How long it takes for your dog to recover from FHO surgery will depend on their age, size and physical rehabilitation.

Dogs are encouraged to use their limbs as soon as possible after surgery in a controlled manner, according to the ACVS.

“Aggressive physical rehabilitation and controlled exercise to increase hip range of motion are essential for an optimal outcome,” the ACVS notes.

The OFA notes that owners can use a towel under the dog’s abdomen to help the dog get to a standing position and walk. Leash walks and swimming rehabilitation are encouraged as soon as they are discharged.

Physical therapy is another important step in the dog’s recovery process, and ensuring full range of motion and use of their legs.

It can take six weeks or longer for dogs to show signs of improvement from FHO surgery, notes the ACVS.

Does Pet Insurance Cover FHO Surgery for My Dog?

Whether your pet insurance will cover the cost of FHO surgery for your dog will depend entirely on your specific policy coverage.

Check your policy and see if the FHO surgery is covered before you agree to the procedure.

If you learn that your pet insurance does not cover all or part of the FHO surgery for your dog, there are alternatives to help you cover the cost of the surgery.

Many veterinary clinics offer flexible payment plans that allow you to break the bill into manageable monthly payments spread over a certain amount of time. This is a great option if you don’t have the cash upfront to pay the full cost of the procedure.

If your vet clinic doesn’t offer a payment plan, there’s also the CareCredit credit card, which is designed to be used for medical expenses, including veterinary care expenses. The card offers short-term financing options with no interest, but only if you pay the full amount due by the end of the promotional period. If you don’t, you’ll be charged interest from the original purchase date. The card’s interest rate at the time of publishing is 29.99%, which means your balance will balloon if you don’t pay it in full by the time the zero-interest period is over.

Another increasingly popular option for funding veterinary bills is crowdfunding on sites such as GoFundMe and Waggle. If you do opt to turn to crowdfunding, you should take note of any service fees charged by the platform, and whether or not there are any limits on the amount of funds you can raise per campaign.

GoFundMe also has a list of 15 charitable sites that will help pet parents pay their vet bills.

Can Hip Dysplasia Be Prevented?

While hip dysplasia is caused by a number of factors, genetics “is the biggest single risk factor,” according to the ACVS.

“Careful and responsible breeding is the only way to limit hip dysplasia,” Fleck says.

Besides genetic testing, and preventing breeding of dogs with hip dysplasia, there are some things owners can do to reduce their risk of developing hip dysplasia.

According to the AKC, owners should do the following to reduce the chances of their puppy developing hip dysplasia:

Feed your puppy an appropriate diet to ensure the development of healthy bones and joints

Feed your puppy the right amount of food to prevent excessive growth that can lead to hip dysplasia

Provide appropriate levels of exercise

Help your dog maintain a health weight

Find a responsible breeder that conducts the proper health screenings

Bring your dog for regular vet visits to ensure they’re growing and developing properly

Symptoms of Hip Dysplasia in Dogs

The signs of hip dysplasia include the following:

Limping

Weakness or pain in the hind limbs

Shifting of weight to the forelimbs

“Bunny hopping” gait when running

Wobbly when walking

Difficulty or slow to get up after lying down

Difficulty sitting

Difficulty going up stairs or jumping onto the couch

If you are concerned that your dog is showing signs of hip dysplasia, it’s important you talk to your veterinarian about the best options for treatment.

“As with any disease, early intervention is best,” Nelsen says.

