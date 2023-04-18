How Much Does Ear Hematoma Surgery For Dogs Cost? (2023 Guide)

It’s likely that your dog will need medical care for a health condition at least once in its life—especially if it’s a breed that’s predisposed to health issues like pugs. One health issue that’s common in dogs is an ear hematoma, often referred to as a blood blister. Thankfully, there’s an effective surgery that can resolve it.

When a pup’s ear is irritated—either by an ear infection, allergy or something else—it will usually shake its head. Sometimes this violent motion causes the blood vessels in a dog’s ear flap to break, leading to internal bleeding. This blood accumulation in the dog’s ear flap is known as an ear hematoma.

An ear hematoma is primarily the result of underlying ear conditions such as an ear infection, allergies, a wound, a blood-clotting disorder or something else.

“Ear hematoma can be associated with allergies and ear infections or just from trauma…[which can result from] dogs running around or [bumping] into something,” explains Dr. Boaz Man, D.V.M., medical director and owner of Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital in Boca Raton, Florida.

Man says dogs with long floppy ears and those prone to ear infections are more likely to get ear hematoma. Dogs with cocked ears are also more predisposed. According to a 2021 study in Scientific Reports, the breeds most likely to develop the condition are bull terriers, Saint Bernards and French bulldogs.

How Much Does Ear Hematoma Surgery for Dogs Cost?

The cost of ear hematoma surgery for dogs can range between $300 and $2,500 due to the various factors that are taken into consideration with the procedure, including the location and size of the hematoma. It’s important to check with your dog’s vet on what you’ll be charged for before agreeing to the surgery.

Factors That Affect the Cost of Ear Hematoma Surgery

A veterinarian’s experience and your dog’s health condition are just two factors that could affect the overall cost of ear hematoma surgery. Other factors that may affect the cost include:

Your location. Prices may vary based on which state you live in. If you live in a city that has a higher cost of living, ear hematoma surgery may be more due to increased overhead costs and higher rent and property taxes.

Prices may vary based on which state you live in. If you live in a city that has a higher cost of living, ear hematoma surgery may be more due to increased overhead costs and higher rent and property taxes. The veterinarian’s experience. If a general veterinarian performs the surgery, its cost will likely be on the lower end. However, if a veterinary surgeon or veterinary dermatologist (ear specialist) conducts the surgery, prices will fall on the higher end due to their extensive training and knowledge.

If a general veterinarian performs the surgery, its cost will likely be on the lower end. However, if a veterinary surgeon or veterinary dermatologist (ear specialist) conducts the surgery, prices will fall on the higher end due to their extensive training and knowledge. The size of the ear hematoma. An ear hematoma can come in different sizes, making the cost variable. If your dog’s ear hematoma is large, a vet may charge more due to the extra time and effort it may take to remove it.

An ear hematoma can come in different sizes, making the cost variable. If your dog’s ear hematoma is large, a vet may charge more due to the extra time and effort it may take to remove it. Your dog’s health. Your dog needs to be healthy enough to undergo anesthesia during the surgery. If it has health complications such as heart disease, this could make the operation more problematic and the cost may increase to cater to your dog. Similarly, if your dog has an underlying condition such as an ear infection, additional care may be necessary, which could increase the cost of treatment.

Your dog needs to be healthy enough to undergo anesthesia during the surgery. If it has health complications such as heart disease, this could make the operation more problematic and the cost may increase to cater to your dog. Similarly, if your dog has an underlying condition such as an ear infection, additional care may be necessary, which could increase the cost of treatment. The equipment used. Vets have different methods and equipment they may prefer when it comes to treating an ear hematoma, which can impact the cost. “[For instance], what we do [at my practice], is we use a carbon dioxide laser to make a small incision in the ear flap and drain the blood out [of the ear hematoma],” Man says.

Vets have different methods and equipment they may prefer when it comes to treating an ear hematoma, which can impact the cost. “[For instance], what we do [at my practice], is we use a carbon dioxide laser to make a small incision in the ear flap and drain the blood out [of the ear hematoma],” Man says. Your pet insurance company and plan. There are many pet insurance companies, but their prices and coverage vary. Since an ear hematoma is not generally considered a pre-existing condition, it should be covered by most pet insurance companies.

Symptoms of Ear Hematoma in Dogs

An ear hematoma isn’t difficult to detect as it typically appears as a swollen, fluid-filled pocket on a dog’s ear flap. You’ll be able to see or feel it in your dog’s ear—Man compares it to a “balloon.” Other symptoms to look out for include:

Swollen ear flap

Ear flap filled with fluid

Pawing or scratching at the affected ear

Head shaking

Tilting the head

Expressing pain or resistance to being touched on the ear

An ear hematoma is painful, so you’ll likely notice your dog exhibiting behavioral symptoms. If you notice any of these symptoms or believe your dog may have an ear hematoma, take them to the vet. It’s best to get a professional diagnosis because in most cases of ear hematoma, treatment is required.

Can Ear Hematoma Be Prevented?

While ear hematomas can’t be fully prevented, the hematoma’s underlying cause can. For instance, if you know your dog is prone to ear infections, it’s important to take them to routine checkups to ensure the infection hasn’t returned.

“Maintaining your pet’s health and doing things like ear cleanings are very important,” adds Man. Using a solution to keep the ears clean on a regular basis will get excess wax, bacteria and yeast out of the ear canal.”

Man also notes that not all underlying causes of ear hematoma can be prevented. “Sometimes… it just happens. [The dog] does something and the blood vessel ruptures and it’s not the pet parent’s fault,” Man says.

Is Ear Hematoma Surgery Required for Dogs with Ear Hematoma?

Although some mild ear hematomas may resolve on their own, it’s such a painful condition that relief through treatment is usually advised. This doesn’t always necessarily imply surgery, though.

Medical management is the preferred method for initial and minor cases. It involves draining the ear hematoma with a needle, injecting the dog with a steroid and then placing it on a temporary daily oral steroid treatment.

Surgery is recommended when the ear hematoma returns or it’s a more severe case. “Surgery is really the only proven effective way to help with the least complications because the other ways are more prone to having [ear hematomas] recur,” Man says, who has performed over 100 of these surgeries throughout his 20-year career.

There are many different methods applicable for ear hematoma surgery and will depend on your dog’s veterinarian and their preference. However, most surgeries typically involve a drain tube that removes the blood from the ear flap, the elimination of the “pocket” where the blood accumulated (by using stitches) and the bandaging of the ear.

If an ear hematoma is left untreated, not only will the dog be in pain but intense scarring may occur, resulting in a malformed appearance dubbed “cauliflower ear.” It also makes it more likely that the ear hematoma may recur.

“The ear hematoma will form scar tissue that’s abnormal. So if you’ve ever watched boxing matches, some boxers have suffered trauma to their ears and [they] have an abnormal appearance. [In dogs], they can have crooked ears or they may not fall normally anymore,” Man explains.

What Is Recovery Like for Dogs After Ear Hematoma Surgery?

Ear hematoma surgery is safe and most dogs live happy, healthy lives afterward. It takes about two to three weeks for a dog to heal. Following the surgery, a vet will recommend you give your dog pain medication. If the hematoma’s underlying cause was an ear infection, you may also be sent home with antibiotics. To prevent your dog from injuring itself during recovery, a vet will require it to wear an Elizabethan collar.

After it heals, you’ll need to take your dog back to the vet for a follow-up visit where the stitches and bandages will be removed. Your dog will also be evaluated to ensure that its ear has healed properly.

“Sometimes [the ear hematoma] has to be repaired more than once. It’s not common but it’s possible for any surgery to need a revision,” Man says.

Ear hematomas can be recurrent, although the chances are quite low when resolved surgically. Still, you’ll want to pay extra attention to your dog’s ear care to stay on top of any ear infections, allergies or other conditions.

What’s Included in the Cost of Ear Hematoma Surgery for Dogs?

The cost will will vary based on which veterinarian practice you go to and which pet insurance company and policy you have. Typically, the cost for ear hematoma surgery will include the surgery itself, the stitches placed on your dog’s ear(s) and the provided Elizabethan collar.

What’s Not Included?

Depending on which veterinarian your dog sees, the cost of the ear hematoma surgery may or may not include everything. Follow-up visits and post-operative medications are usually a separate cost.

Other things that may result in a separate charge include:

The initial consultation to diagnose your dog with ear hematoma

Pre-operative blood work

Anesthesia (or other precautions if your dog cannot handle regular anesthesia)

Pain medications and antibiotics

The follow-up visit to remove the stitches, bandage and any other required visits

A second surgery, if needed

Does Pet Insurance Cover Ear Hematoma Surgery for my Dog?

Pet insurance typically covers ear hematoma surgery as it’s usually not considered a pre-existing condition. So, if your dog has been insured past your insurance policy’s waiting period and it develops ear hematoma, it should be covered.

However, if your dog’s ear hematoma was diagnosed by a vet before your policy started, it could be considered pre-existing and may not be covered. In these cases, you could ask if your pet’s vet offers payment plans or you could crowdfund through platforms like GoFundMe or Fundly. Financing the surgery through a credit card, such as CareCredit may be an option—but always be aware of interest charges you may incur if you don’t pay your balance off in full each month.

