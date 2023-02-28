How Much Does Cherry Eye Surgery for Dogs Cost? (2023 Guide)

A dog’s eye health is just as important as its oral hygiene and diet. And, if you look carefully, your dog’s eyes can tell you more than just the fact that they’re hungry or need a walk—they can also give you insights to their overall health.

A healthy dog will have bright, clear eyes with healthy pupils, and no tearing or discharge. A dog with underlying health or eye problems will show symptoms such as discharge from the eye, tearing, yellowing of the eye, or severely red eyes.

Like humans, dogs can also suffer from glaucoma, cataracts and dry eyes. But perhaps one of the more common eye problems seen in certain breeds and younger dogs is called cherry eye. Dogs, like cats, have a third eyelid called the nictitating membrane. At the base of this third eyelid sits a tear-producing gland that keeps the eyes moist. When this gland moves out of position and protrudes from behind the eyelid, it appears as a pink or red mass in the corner of the dog’s eye, commonly referred to as “cherry eye.”

How Much Does Cherry Eye Surgery for Dogs Cost?

Cherry eye surgery can cost $300 to $1,500, says Dr. Megan Conrad, D.V.M., a veterinary advisor at Hello Ralphie, a telehealth company for pet parents.

The cost depends on “how severe the condition is, whether both eyes are affected, where you have the procedure done, and what type of surgery is performed,” Conrad wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

Factors That Affect the Cost of Cherry Eye Surgery

Where you are located. If you live in a large metro area, the surgery could be more expensive than if you live in a smaller city or town.

If you live in a large metro area, the surgery could be more expensive than if you live in a smaller city or town. Who performs the surgery. If the surgery is performed by a veterinary ophthalmologist, the price may be higher than if the surgery is done at a general practice facility.

If the surgery is performed by a veterinary ophthalmologist, the price may be higher than if the surgery is done at a general practice facility. Number of eyes affected. If the surgery is required for both eyes as opposed to just one eye, it will increase the cost of the procedure.

If the surgery is required for both eyes as opposed to just one eye, it will increase the cost of the procedure. How large the dog is. The size of the dog will determine the amount of medication and anesthesia required for the procedure and follow-up treatment, which will affect the final price of the surgery.

What’s Included in the Cost of Cherry Eye Surgery for Dogs?

It is always wise to confirm with the doctor performing the cherry eye surgery for a price quote including a breakdown of the final cost of the procedure. It’s not uncommon for these initial quotes to omit any additional or follow-up treatment that may be required.

Typically, the price of cherry eye surgery will include a pre-operative examination of your dog’s eye, the surgery itself, the anesthesia medication required, monitoring and in-hospital aftercare.

What’s Not Included in the Cost of Cherry Eye Surgery for Dogs?

Always confirm if anesthesia medication is included in your dog’s cherry eye surgery quote. It seems like a no-brainer, but some veterinary clinics consider it a separate charge since it will depend on the size of the dog.

Other things that are not often included in the quoted cost for cherry eye surgery include:

Pre-anesthetic blood work

IV fluid therapy during the procedure

Pain medication or antibiotics for at-home care

Treatment for any complications that may arise during or after the surgery

Is Cherry Eye Surgery Required for Dogs?

Once cherry eye occurs in a dog, surgery is the only permanent treatment for the condition, Conrad says.

If it’s left untreated, it can be extremely uncomfortable for your pet, who you may notice rubbing or pawing at their eye repeatedly. Unfortunately, repeated rubbing can lead to a scratched cornea or an eye infection.

The American College Of Veterinary Ophthalmologists notes that surgical replacement is necessary to correct the prolapse, especially since the third eyelid plays an important role in maintaining normal tear production.

Dogs that are unable to produce the proper amount of tears can suffer from painful dry eyes, which would require topical medication given multiple times a day for the rest of the dog’s life.

Rather than removing the gland entirely, most doctors recommend the gland be surgically replaced or repositioned.

In extreme cases, cherry eye can also develop into corneal ulcers which can lead to devastating consequences. .

“A worse case scenario would be eventual loss of the eye,” says Conrad.

What Is Recovery Like for Dogs After Cherry Eye Surgery?

Similar to other serious surgery, most dogs will be sent home with an Elizabethan collar, also referred to as a cone, to prevent them from scratching at or damaging the eye.

In most cases, it will take 24 to 48 hours for the anesthesia to completely wear off, during which time your dog will be groggy and need rest.

“There will likely be swelling at the surgery site, which should resolve in about a week,” says Conrad.

Swelling and redness are normal as your dog’s body works to heal the site, which typically takes about 10 to 14 days to heal completely.

It is important that you not only ensure your dog wears the cone collar properly and doesn’t scratch at their eye, but also that you are using all medications as directed. Medication will likely include antibiotics to prevent infection and pain medication to manage the pain post surgery.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Cherry Eye Surgery for my Dog?

Not all pet insurance will cover the cost of cherry eye surgery for your dog. It’s up to you to check your policy coverage and see if it’s covered.

If you find out your policy won’t cover the cost of cherry eye surgery, there are alternative payment methods.

Many veterinary clinics offer flexible payment plans that will split the final bill into manageable monthly payments spread over a certain amount of time. This is a great option if you don’t have the cash upfront to pay the full cost of the procedure.

If your vet clinic doesn’t offer a payment plan, there’s also the CareCredit credit card, which is designed to be used for medical expenses, including veterinary care expenses.

If you do opt to use CareCredit, you should double check that your veterinary provider accepts the card before applying. The card offers short-term financing options (of $200 or more) with six, 12, 18 or 24 months of no interest—but only if you pay the full amount due by the end of the promotional period. This caveat is essential to take note of; if you don’t pay the amount in full by the time the zero-interest period is over, you’ll be charged interest from the original purchase date. The card’s interest rate at the time of publishing is 26.99%, which means your balance will balloon if you don’t pay it in full by the time the zero-interest period is over.

Another increasingly popular option for funding veterinary bills is crowdfunding on sites such as GoFundMe and Waggle. If you do opt to turn to crowdfunding, you should take note of any service fees charged by the platform. GoFundMe also has a list of 12 charitable sites that will help pet parents pay their vet bills.

Can Cherry Eye Be Prevented?

Unfortunately, cherry eye is not preventable, and some breeds are more susceptible to it than others.

According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, “cherry eye is a common disorder in young dogs and certain breeds (for example, American cocker spaniel, Lhasa apso, beagle, Pekingese and English bulldog).”

“Pet parents who have a breed that is more prone to this condition should check their dog’s eyes regularly to watch for any early signs,” says Conrad.

In addition to taking their dog to the vet on a regular basis, dog owners should also check their dog’s eyes, paying close attention to the following as recommended by VCA Hospitals:

The whites of the eyes should be white, and not yellow or bloodshot

The corner of the eyes should be clear and not cloudy

The pupils should be the same size

The eyes should be moist and free of discharge

Your dog should be able to blink freely and without pain

There shouldn’t be signs of swelling anywhere in or around the eye

Eyelids should be straight and not turned inside out or curled

Symptoms of Cherry Eye in Dogs

According to the American College Of Veterinary Ophthalmologists, cherry eye most often occurs in younger dogs, and is fairly easy to recognize in part due to the red mass that protrudes from inside the lower eyelid.

Owners should be aware that sometimes the prolapsed gland will retract and then reappear.

“Any symptoms of cherry eye, such as the most obvious reddish bump inside the corner of your dog’s eye (along with possible eye discharge, rubbing or pawing at the eye, and/or squinting) warrants a visit with a veterinarian,” says Conrad. “Your vet can help you determine the best course of treatment for your dog’s cherry eye.”

