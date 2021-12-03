How Much Does A Hotel Quarantine Cost?

Travel can come with unexpected expenses, now more than ever. While the Covid-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant continue to wreak havoc, a whole new category of unexpected travel expenses are arising. If you test positive and are stuck, a hotel quarantine can cost you a chunk of change. Understanding the potential costs involved is a vital step to being prepared to travel in the new normal.

What is a Quarantine Hotel?

Quarantine hotels are government-mandated properties designated to hold those who are currently infected with the Covid-19 virus. They can also be used to house visitors who fail to meet the requirements to enter the country. Once in a quarantine hotel, you will not be permitted to leave, so make sure to consider this when planning your trip.

Don’t let the word “hotel” fool you as only the hotel similar to a quarantine hotel is the Hotel California. Scattered reports have featured quarantine hotels with walls laden with black mold, meals laden with green mold and, well, you get the idea. The good news is that this is not the norm and most properties are more than adequate to cover all of your needs during your mandatory quarantine.

While some countries offer accommodations that are filled with amenities and other features to make your stay comfortable, others offer just the bare-bones with few comforts and services. However, what most quarantine properties do provide are meals, drinks and Covid-19 testing. Many also include initial transportation to the property and final transportation from the hotel.

What they do not generally cover is room cleaning as this defeats the purpose of isolating those who are sick with the highly contagious virus. Other services such as laundry will vary by the property.

What Do Quarantine Hotels Cost?

The cost to stay at a quarantine hotel will vary drastically from country to country and even city to city. The one thing in common with most quarantine hotels is that you’re the one on the hook for the bill.

It’s important to note that the price for mandatory quarantine accommodations fluctuates frequently. Additionally, countries are changing almost daily whether or not they even allow foreign travelers to enter. The pricing listed below is subject to change and does not reflect whether you can enter the country at the current time. You can find out more about which countries U.S. citizens are allowed into with our frequently-updated guide.

Here are several examples of what you can expect to pay if you must stay at a quarantine hotel during your travels:

United Kingdom

The full price of a quarantine hotel in the United Kingdom will cost a pretty penny. Rooms run £2,285 ($3,037 USD) for a single adult traveler. Additional people sharing the same hotel room will pay £1,430 ($1,900 USD) each. For children ages 5-12, the cost is £325 ($432 USD) each. Children under 5 do not incur any charges.

New Zealand

To stay in “managed isolation” in New Zealand, adults will pay $3,086 NZD ($2,100 USD). Children over the age of three cost about $465 NZD ($323 USD). Children younger than 3 will not be charged.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong charges different prices depending on which property you are staying in. Some of the properties will also let you choose between staying in a standard room or upgrading to a suite. Whichever option you choose, you can expect to be charged by the number of people staying in a room.

As one example, the government-designated Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong costs $590 HKD (about $75 USD) daily for one adult in a non-suite or $730 HKD (about $94 USD) for a single adult in a suite. You can find a full list of government-appointed quarantine hotels in Hong Kong here.

Australia

Staying at a quarantine hotel in Australia will cost you based on the number of people in your party. For one adult, the cost will run $2,500 AUD ($1,774 USD). For a family sharing accommodations, the cost will run $5,000 AUD (about $3,547 USD). If you end up having to stay longer than the mandatory 14-day period, an additional 10 days will cost an extra $1,750 AUD ($1241 USD) for each individual or $3,500 AUD (about $2,483 USD) for a family.

Thailand

Thailand quarantine hotels includes a large list of government-accredited properties. You can choose from more economy-style properties all the way up to luxury hotels. For the entire list, click here. The cost varies drastically from one property to the next. Additionally, each property offers different packages that include your choice of room and meals.

As one example, The Landmark Bangkok, a high-end luxury hotel property, will run 6,900 THB (about $240 USD) per person for the first night in a premium room and includes meals. The following nights will cost 2,700 THB (about $80 USD) per person, per night and also include meals.

Pandemic Travel Insurance

Many countries require visitors to have an insurance policy that will cover pandemic-related incidences. But even if it is not required, it’s probably in your best interest to purchase a plan. So, what is pandemic travel insurance?

Pandemic travel insurance is a travel insurance policy that specifically covers pandemic related expenses. For example, it could cover the cost of hospitalization due to complications from Covid-19, cancelations due to border closings and even hotel quarantine costs. Costs are reasonable and could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in the long run.

Bottom Line

Whether you want to or not, if you come down with Covid-19 during your travels you could be forced to stay in a quarantine hotel where you are responsible for all the costs and fees. Knowing this is a very real possibility, make sure to do your own research on the places you plan to visit so you can know what to expect and the costs you could incur. Finally, strongly consider paying for travel insurance that covers pandemic related costs. The peace of mind alone can make pandemic travel insurance more than worth it.

