How Much Does A DIY Spray Foam Insulation Kit Cost?

If you’re looking into insulating your home or a part of your home, you’re probably already aware of the many benefits of spray foam insulation. Sprayed in place through a gun, spray foam insulation is more flexible than other types of insulation, making it an ideal method for insulating the insides of walls, air pockets, holes and other small cavities. Its pliability and durability also make spray foam a great option for insulating surfaces with unusual textures like concrete slabs, the undersides of floors, and attic surfaces.

With that said, one factor that sometimes deters people from considering spray foam insulation for their homes is the cost of getting it installed by a professional. One way to combat that issue is to invest in a spray foam insulation kit and do the job yourself. Keep in mind that the cost of spray foam (especially closed-cell spray foam) can be high, and that this DIY project can be fairly taxing. But if you’re up for it, it’ll save you considerable bucks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cost of a DIY spray foam insulation kit.

A major factor in calculating the cost of a spray foam insulation kit is whether the foam in question is closed-cell or open-cell. Closed-cell foam is more rigid, stable, and compact than open-cell foam, making it a good option for insulating the insides of walls and other spaces whose structural integrity you’d like your insulation to augment. It’s also the more expensive of the two options.

The primary of open-cell spray foam, in addition to its relative affordability, is that it expands after being sprayed. This makes it a great option for hard-to-reach places in your home, like ceiling cracks and crevices in high places. It’s also a good option for sound-proofing. Keep in mind that open-cell spray foam doesn’t insulate as well as closed-cell foam does (it’s got a lower R-value), so you may want to shell out for closed-cell if you live in a cold climate.

The cost of an open-cell DIY spray foam kit (the more common option for homeowners) will obviously depend on how much surface area you are insulating. On the lowest end of the spectrum, you’ll find DIY kits for around $40. These kits will typically contain a 12 to 15 board feets’ worth of insulation, making them good options for patching up previously installed insulation or insulating the areas around doors and windows.

In the middle range, you’ll find open-cell spray foam kits that cost between $300 and $350. These kits typically yield 200 board feets’ worth of spray foam, making them a good candidate for medium-sized projects, like sealing roof and wall junctions, attic walls and basement sill plates.

On the higher end of the price range for open-cell spray foam insulation kits, you’ll find options that will run you upwards of $700. These typically yield between 600 and 650 board feets’ worth of insulation, which means they’re good for big insulation projects—-namely, insulating your entire home.

You might come across a DIY open-cell spray foam insulation kit much cheaper than the above prices online or at your local hardware store. It’s possible that you’ve simply found a really good deal, but keep in mind that there are also formulas that advertise themselves as “quick cure.” This means the spray foam is designed for smaller patch-up projects rather than a full insulation job, and the DIY job you do may not hold up well over time. Keep this in mind before you pounce at the best deal you can find.

Closed-cell DIY spray foam kits will run you, on average, $150 more than open-cell ones.

Keep in mind that there are items you will need in order to do a successful DIY spray foam job that are not included in the kit, such as eye protection, gloves and masks. Additionally, you’ll need tape or plastic to prep your space so that you don’t accidentally spray foam on an area you are not trying to insulate. You may also have to buy extra hoses and guns. Although many kits include spares, they are known to clog easily.

