How Much Does A Cat Dental Cleaning Cost?

If you’re not brushing your cat’s teeth, you’re ignoring a major part of their overall health and well-being.

According to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, diseases of the teeth and gums are unfortunately common in cats. Studies have found that roughly 50% to 90% of cats over the age of four suffer from some form of dental disease.

The good news is, most periodontal disease is preventable if owners take a proactive approach to their cat’s dental hygiene. With regular dental care and cleanings, you can maintain healthy teeth and gums for your feline friend.

How Much Does a Cat’s Dental Cleaning Cost?

Teeth cleaning for cats can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to over $2,000, says Dr. Katie Rohrig, a veterinarian at Danville Family Vet in Virginia.

“Veterinarians try to give a good estimate for the price of teeth cleaning based on the outward appearance of the teeth and gums,” Rohrig adds.

“Dental X-rays are an essential tool for every dental procedure to show us if there is infection under the gums that generally causes significant pain,” she says, adding that extractions may be necessary when hidden spots of infection are found, which can increase the price of the dental procedure.

Multiple factors can affect the cost of a dental cleaning for cats, including:

Who is conducting the teeth cleaning. There will be a price difference between a general practitioner versus a board-certified veterinary dentist working with your animal.

There will be a price difference between a general practitioner versus a board-certified veterinary dentist working with your animal. The extent of the procedure. If the cat requires a simple tartar scraping, the cost will be lower than it would be for a cat requiring complete dental X-rays and ultrasonic cleaning.

If the cat requires a simple tartar scraping, the cost will be lower than it would be for a cat requiring complete dental X-rays and ultrasonic cleaning. Pre-cleaning prep. Some vet clinics require full X-rays and tests before they proceed with a teeth cleaning.

Some vet clinics require full X-rays and tests before they proceed with a teeth cleaning. The cat’s overall health. If the cat is older or has health issues, more tests and closer monitoring during a cleaning will be required.

If the cat is older or has health issues, more tests and closer monitoring during a cleaning will be required. The severity of the dental disease. If the cat’s teeth have deteriorated extensively, more work will need to be done to bring the cat’s mouth back to good health.

What Does a Cat Dental Cleaning Involve?

According to the American Veterinary Dental College, a professional veterinary dental cleaning includes the following:

An initial oral exam of the cat’s mouth by either a veterinarian or veterinary dentist.

Blood drawn from your cat to determine if anesthesia can be safely used during the procedure

Your cat will be anesthetized and may also have a local anesthetic used in the mouth during the procedure

A complete oral exam and X-rays to identify problems beneath the gum-line

A full cleaning under the gum-line

Professional scaling and polishing of the crown or the visible parts of the cat’s teeth

Polishing of the teeth to leave a smooth surface that prevents plaque build-up

Are Cat Dental Cleanings Necessary?

Maintaining good oral health is essential to the whole health of your cat, says Dr. Whitney Miller, chief veterinarian at Petco.

“Just as keeping up with routine dentist appointments for yourself is critical, the same goes for your cat,” Miller says. “Many health problems start—and can be prevented—in the mouth.”

Without a proper at-home dental routine and regular dental exams, cats can develop infections, plaque and gingivitis. In addition to being irritating and painful, they can also lead to more serious health complications if left untreated, Miller says.

Not only can diseased or loose teeth cause pain, it can also prevent your cat from eating properly, and cause mouth infections, says Dr. Megan Conrad, veterinary consultant at Hello Ralphie, a telehealth site for pets.

“Also, bacteria from the mouth can enter the bloodstream and potentially damage organs in your cat’s body,” Conrad adds.

Why Anesthesia-Free Cleanings Aren’t a Good Idea

Veterinary dentists use anesthesia to help prevent pets from moving, jumping, escaping, or even biting during teeth cleanings.

Under anesthesia, dentists can perform the dental procedure with less stress and pain for your pet, as well as capture proper X-rays for a true picture of their dental health, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

While it may be tempting to ask for a dental cleaning without anesthesia, it’s not possible if you want it done right, or safely, says Dr. Michelle Lugones, veterinarian at Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare nonprofit organization.

“While the thought of anesthesia can be daunting, patients are screened with examinations and testing to ensure they are good candidates for anesthesia,” Lugones says. “They are also closely monitored throughout the procedure to ensure they are stable and doing well under anesthesia.”

The American Veterinary Dental College notes there are several risks associated with anesthesia-free dental procedures, including the following:

Periodontal disease causes damage beneath the gum-line, which anesthesia-free dental care can’t reach

During anesthesia-free cleaning, your pet’s teeth are scaled with an instrument that leaves grooves, leaving a surface that is prime for bacteria

Pets are likely uncomfortable and in pain during an anesthesia-free cleaning

It’s not possible to take X-rays if the pet is not under anesthesia, which means early detection isn’t possible

How Often Does My Cat’s Teeth Need To Be Cleaned?

Every cat’s dental health is unique, so the best way to stay ahead of periodontal disease is to talk to your vet during your cat’s regular vet wellness visit.

The American Veterinary Dental College notes that periodontal disease is preventable with an at-home dental routine and annual veterinary dental care.

“Most cats will benefit from professional dental cleaning at least once a year,” Rohrig says. “Recommended frequency depends on the cat’s individual needs and health condition—its age, diet, pre-existing diseases, and lifestyle habits.”

More frequent cleanings may be necessary for older cats or cats with pre-existing dental issues, Rohrig adds.

The goal is to be proactive at home about your cat’s oral health and preventing serious periodontal disease, Lugones says.

Symptoms of Teeth Issues in Cats

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, these are the signs you should have your cat’s teeth checked sooner rather than later:

Bad breath

Broken or loose teeth

Extra teeth or retained baby teeth

Teeth that are discolored or covered in tartar

Abnormal chewing, drooling, or dropping food from the mouth

Reduced appetite or refusal to eat

Pain in or around the mouth

Bleeding from the mouth

Swelling in the areas surrounding the mouth

Three Most Common Dental Diseases in Cats

The three most common types of dental disease in cats are gingivitis, periodontitis, and tooth resorption, according to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Gingivitis

Gingivitis typically leads to red, painful, swollen gums due to the build up of bacterial plaque, according to the Merck Veterinary Manual.

Signs of gingivitis include bad breath, bleeding gums, and red or purple gums.

With proper dental cleanings, gingivitis can be reversed. If nothing is done, then gingivitis can lead to periodontitis.

Periodontitis

Peridontitis affects the gums, ligaments, and bone in the cat’s mouth. It develops after the development of plaque, tartar and gingivitis, which damages tissues that anchor the teeth in the mouth, according to the Merck Veterinary Manual.

Signs of periodontitis are similar to gingivitis, including red, swollen gums and bleeding. Cats with periodontitis may also be reluctant to eat, have excessive drooling, and in a worst case scenario, may lose a tooth.

Unfortunately, periodontitis is irreversible and the damage is permanent. Treatment involves a thorough, deep-cleaning of the teeth and gums and continued preventive care to avoid further damage.

Tooth resorption

Tooth resorption occurs when the dentin (a bony substance that accounts for most of the tooth’s structure) erodes and is eventually destroyed, according to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Tooth resorption leads to the breakdown and loss of teeth, along with red, swollen gums. Cats with tooth resorption experience pain on contact, or reluctance to eat due to pain, and have excessive drooling.

Treatment involves removing the affected teeth.

Does Pet Insurance Cover the Cost of a Cat’s Dental Cleaning?

Whether your pet insurance covers a professional teeth cleaning depends entirely on the coverage you’ve chosen for your cat and the extent of the procedure required. Some plans, for example, won’t cover routine cleanings, but may cover dental care performed due to medical issues (such as a broken tooth or periodontitis).

If your insurance doesn’t cover the cost of teeth cleaning, don’t let the price tag deter you from taking care of your furry friend; there may be alternatives.

Some veterinary clinics offer patients in-house payment plans that splits the final bill into manageable monthly payments. This can be a viable solution if you don’t immediately have the cash for the full-price on hand.

If your vet doesn’t offer a payment plan, you could consider using the CareCredit credit card. This credit card, which is designed to be used for medical expenses, includes veterinary care expenses.

If you do opt to use CareCredit, you should double check that your veterinary provider accepts the card before applying. The card offers short-term financing options (of $200 or more) with six, 12, 18 or 24 months of no interest—but only if you pay the full amount due by the end of the promotional period. If you don’t pay the amount in full by the time the zero-interest period is over, you’ll be charged interest on the amount from the original purchase date.

How To Keep a Cat’s Teeth Healthy Between Cleanings

There are things you can do as a cat owner to prevent damage to your cat’s teeth and gums, holding periodontal disease at bay.

While it may require some training and a lot of trust building, it is possible to brush your cat’s teeth, which is the best way to keep your cat’s teeth healthy between cleanings, says Dr. Sarah Nold, staff veterinarian at Trupanion, a pet insurance company.

“Ideally, you would start this when they are a kitten, but even an older cat can learn to tolerate tooth brushing,” Nold says. “Take it slow, gradually getting them used to the taste of the toothpaste first and then work up to brushing their teeth.”

Nold recommends the following best practices while attempting to brush your cat’s teeth:

Take it slowly, letting them get used to the taste of the toothpaste

Work up to brushing their teeth

Use as little restraint as possible

Use lots of positive reinforcement with praise, treats and pets along the way

When brushing, focus on the outside of the teeth (next to the cheek/lips)

If your cat isn’t amenable to having their teeth brushed, then there are other things cat owners can do to keep their cat’s teeth healthy between cleanings, says Dr. Sam Meisler, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic.

“At the very least, using exclusively dry cat food tends to lead to less periodontal disease than wet food,” Meisler says. “The theory is that dry food is crunched and this helps prevent early plaque from forming on the tooth surface.”

There are also dental chews and treats, oral solutions and gels, and prescription dental diets that can help slow down the progression of dental disease and could even prolong the time between dental cleanings, Nold adds.

She says the owners can turn to the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) for accepted products for cats.

Bottom Line

The best way to avoid periodontal disease in your cat is regular dental care cleanings.

Dental problems that aren’t addressed promptly can lead to infections, heart problems, kidney disease, or even oral cancer, Rohrig says.

“Cats are great at hiding their pain, so it’s important to be proactive about a cat’s dental health,” she says.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.