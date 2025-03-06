Since 62 is the earliest age to claim Social Security retirement benefits, it appeals to those looking to leave the workforce sooner. However, retiring at this age means planning for potentially 25 to 30 years of financial security. Determining how much you need to retire at 62 depends on several factors, including your expected expenses, income sources and withdrawal strategy.

How Much Do You Need to Retire at Age 62?

The amount needed to retire at 62 depends on personal expenses, anticipated income sources and life expectancy.

A common rule of thumb for retirement planning is Fidelity's 10x Rule, which dictates that you should have 10x your annual salary saved by age 67 – the full retirement age (FRA) for people born in 1960 and later. However, those looking to retire five years early at age 62 should aim to have 14x their salary saved by that time.

For example, a person who earns $115,000 per year should have $1.61 million saved by age 62 if they were to follow the Fidelity guidance.

The 4% rule also can be used to estimate a sustainable withdrawal rate from your savings. This rule assumes your savings should last you for at least 30 years if you withdraw 4% in the first year, adjusting your withdrawals in each year thereafter for inflation. For instance, if you retired with $1 million in savings, you would take out $40,000 in your first year of retirement. In the second year, if the rate of inflation was 3%, you'd withdraw $41,200.

Factoring in Social Security and Other Income Sources

Unlike those retiring at age 40 or 50, retirees who are 62 years old may have access to Social Security, pensions or annuities, reducing the amount they need in personal savings. However, claiming Social Security at 62 results in reduced benefits compared to waiting until full retirement age or later.

For example, if your full retirement age is 67 and your expected monthly benefit is $2,000, taking benefits at 62 could reduce your payout by up to 30%, meaning you would receive only $1,400 per month instead. This lower amount may require you to rely more heavily on personal savings and investment returns.

On the other hand, additional income sources – such as rental properties, dividends or part-time work – can supplement savings and help stretch retirement funds further.

What to Consider When Retiring at 62

Retiring at 62 brings several unique considerations that can affect long-term financial security. Understanding the following factors can help retirees plan accordingly.

Healthcare and Medicare Eligibility

One of the biggest challenges to retiring at 62 is covering healthcare costs before becoming eligible for Medicare at age 65. Without employer-sponsored health insurance, retirees must explore options like:

Purchasing a plan through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, which may have high premiums

Using a health savings account (HSA) to cover medical expenses tax-free

Seeking part-time work with employer health benefits to bridge the gap

Healthcare costs can be significant, so planning ahead is crucial to avoid unexpected medical expenses. For example, a 65-year-old who retired in 2024 can expect to spend approximately $165,000 on healthcare over the remainder of their life, according to estimates from Fidelity.

When to Take Social Security Benefits

As discussed above, Social Security benefits can be claimed at age 62 but waiting until full retirement age at 67 or even age 70 can result in significantly higher monthly payments. Retirees should weigh their options carefully, keeping in mind the following:

Claiming early at age 62 results in permanently reduced benefits

Waiting until full retirement age at 67 provides 100% of benefits

Delaying until age 70 increases monthly benefits by 8% per year

For those with other income sources in the meantime, delaying Social Security can provide greater financial security later in life.

Retirement Account Withdrawals and Required Minimum Distributions

Retirees should consider how and when to withdraw money from 401(k) plans, IRAs and taxable accounts to optimize their retirement income. Since required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin at age 73 (age 75 for people born in 1960 or later), developing a tax-efficient withdrawal plan can help minimize tax liabilities.

Strategies such as Roth IRA conversions and withdrawal sequencing can help retirees keep more of their money while reducing taxes on withdrawals. Roth IRA conversion requires paying taxes on the converted amount in the year of the conversion. Afterward, the funds grow tax-free and can be withdrawn tax-free if specific conditions are met.

Withdrawal sequencing refers to strategically withdrawing funds in a way that maximizes the growth of tax-advantaged accounts while optimizing after-tax income.

Lifespan and Long-Term Financial Planning

Since many retirees at 62 will need their savings to last for 25 to 30 years – or more – ensuring that funds do not run out is a key concern. Important considerations include:

Keeping a portion of investments in stocks to provide long-term growth.

Adjusting withdrawal rates based on market conditions.

Planning for inflation and rising living costs over time.

Maintaining an emergency fund for unexpected expenses.

How to Budget to Retire at 62

Budgeting for retirement at 62 requires having a strategic plan that balances savings, expenses and investment withdrawals. Since early retirees must cover living costs for several decades, careful planning is necessary to avoid depleting funds too quickly.

Assess Your Expenses and Lifestyle

Understanding your monthly and annual expenses is the first step in determining how much you need to retire. Common expenses include:

Housing, including mortgage and rent payments, as well as property taxes

Healthcare and insurance premiums

Food, transportation and entertainment

Travel, hobbies and leisure activities

Taxes on retirement withdrawals and Social Security benefits

Reducing expenses by downsizing, relocating to a lower-cost area or eliminating debt can help stretch retirement savings further.

Maximize Retirement Savings and Investments

A diversified portfolio can generate steady income while managing risk. Some strategies include:

Investing in dividend-paying stocks and bonds to generate passive income

Maintaining a mix of stocks and fixed-income assets to balance growth and stability

Utilizing annuities or real estate investments to create additional income streams

Retirees should also consider tax-efficient withdrawal strategies, such as drawing from taxable accounts first while delaying Social Security or Roth IRA withdrawals to maximize benefits.

Bottom Line

Retiring at 62 is an achievable goal, but one that requires careful financial planning to ensure long-term stability. The amount needed to do so depends on personal expenses, Social Security benefits and investment income. Some may rely on Social Security and pensions, while others will need well-structured savings and investment strategies to sustain their income.

Retirement Planning Tips

