How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

While taxes are inevitable for most Americans, the government doesn't require those with sufficiently low incomes to file. However, choosing not to file usually means forfeiting profitable tax breaks and other financial advantages. Plus, you'll be penalized if it turns out you owe taxes or made too much to avoid filing. Individuals under age 65 must file taxes if they make a minimum of $12,950 in 2023 ($25,900 for joint filers under age 65). However, your status can affect your obligation to file. Here's what you need to know.

Your income level and marital status determine if you must file taxes. As a result, it's crucial to understand how tax regulations affect your individual circumstances. This table shows the tax requirements for every possible scenario for the 2022 tax year (filed by April 2023.) Remember, you can still file taxes if your income falls under the threshold for mandatory filing.

Income Threshold for Mandatory Filing Filing Status Age of Taxpayer at the End of 2022 Income Threshold for mandatory filing Single Under 65 $12,950 Single 65 and older $14,700 Head of household Under 65 $19,400 Head of household 65 and older $21,150 Married filing jointly Both spouses under 65 $25,900 Married filing jointly One spouse 65 or older $27,300 Married filing jointly Both spouses 65 or older $28,700 Married filing separately Any age $5 Qualifying surviving spouse Under 65 $25,900 Qualifying surviving spouse 65 or older $27,300

Filing Status Definitions

It's crucial when filing to understand what status you fall under. Knowing your status allows you to file correctly and receive the appropriate tax advantages. Here's how to tell your status:

You have single filing status if you're unmarried or have legally ended your marriage. In addition, you have single status if you aren't a surviving spouse or head of household (read on for descriptions of these, as they both provide more tax benefits than single status in most cases).

If you're married or haven't ended your marriage legally, you can file jointly or separately with your spouse. If your spouse passed away in 2022, you can file jointly, separately, or as a qualifying surviving spouse for that tax year. However, remarrying the same year your spouse passed away means you'll file a separate return with your old spouse and a joint or separate return with your new spouse. On the other hand, if your spouse passed away more than two tax years ago, you'll have single or head of household status if you haven't remarried.

You can also file separately if you're married. Filing jointly usually grants more tax deductions and credits. However, you may reap more advantages by filing separately if one or both spouses are self-employed or want to minimize their student loan payment amounts.

Unmarried filers have the head of household option if they pay over half their housing costs for the year and have a qualified dependent living with them (or pay for a dependent parent's living expenses regardless of the parent's home).

Those who became widows or widowers within the past two tax years can file as a surviving spouse. To qualify, you can't have remarried when filing. In addition, you must pay more than half your housing costs for the tax year and have a dependent son, stepson, daughter, or stepdaughter.

Marriage tax situations can be complicated when couples separate but don't legally end their marriage. However, you can file unmarried for tax purposes even if you have a spouse. To do so, you must file a separate return and pay for more than half of your annual housing costs. In addition, you must have a dependent whose primary home was your house. Specifically, the dependent can be a biological child, stepchild, or foster child. Lastly, your spouse can't have lived in your home for the second half of the year.

As a taxpayer, you'll have various obligations depending on several elements in your individual circumstances, such as:

Your income is the primary determining factor in whether you must file taxes and how much you owe. The money you make from your job, side hustle, business, international transactions, and investments is subject to taxes. Generally, these income streams contribute to your ordinary income and capital gains tax brackets.

As demonstrated above, your filing status influences the benchmark for when you must file taxes. For example, a married couple filing jointly can make more money than a single filer before needing to file.

Working for an employer means you file taxes once per year. Therefore, if your income is solely from wages your employer pays you, you'll file annually in April. For example, W-2 workers have until April 18, 2023, to file this year. On the other hand, if you generate self-employment income of at least $400, you must pay estimated taxes each quarter or risk incurring financial penalties from the IRS. So, for 2023, your quarterly filing dates are April 18, June 15, and September 15 of 2023. The final quarterly filing date for 2023 is January 15, 2024.

Regarding tax filing, a dependent relies on someone else for the majority of their financial support. However, being a dependent doesn't exempt you from filing taxes because dependents can receive income. For instance, a 17-year-old who lives with their parents might have dependent status but earn $13,000 of gross income by working part-time. In this case, their gross income requires them to file or have their parents file on their behalf.

In addition, a dependent with over $1,100 of unearned income (such as money from a trust) must file taxes.

If your tax status and income level don't require you to file taxes, filing is still a good idea. Generally, filing will put money in your pocket in this situation for a few following reasons.

First, your paychecks had federal income tax withheld. If you fall beneath the filing threshold, the government will return that money to you when you file.

Similarly, your quarterly tax payments as a self-employed worker will come back to you. If your income is under your filing threshold, the state and federal government will return the money to you when you file.

There are also numerous tax credits are available for filers with income under the required level, such as:

Earned income tax credit (EITC)

American opportunity tax credit

Child tax credit

Child and dependent care credit

Credit for federal tax paid on fuel

Credit for sick and family leave

Health coverage tax credit

Premium tax credit

While your income and individual circumstances influence whether you must file taxes, filing regardless allows you to reap a host of advantages:

Filing taxes means you'll get the highest possible refund. Therefore, it's best to file regardless of your income level because you'll see if you qualify for money back due to your individual circumstances, such as childcare costs or healthcare expenses.

Not filing a tax return puts you at risk of incurring penalties and interest on unpaid taxes if your income is above the threshold. Remember, underestimating your income by a few dollars can be the difference between filing being optional and mandatory. For example, a 65-year-old who thinks their income is $14,695 (and therefore under the filing threshold) while it's actually $14,705 will owe taxes. In addition, finding out too late means they will owe additional fees for filing after the deadline (April 18, 2023).

Applying for financial aid from the government requires your filing status to be up to date. For example, if you want student loans, you must fill out the Free Application for Student Aid (FASFA) form, which requires information from your most recent tax return.

The government bases your Social Security benefit on your reported income. Therefore, filing taxes annually will help increase your Social Security check when you retire.

Banks and credit unions provide loans to borrowers with sufficient income. These financial institutions look at past tax returns to determine your eligibility, so filing taxes means you can apply for a mortgage or personal loan from your bank.

There is no penalty for filing taxes, but failing to file may incur financial penalties and disadvantages. Therefore, filing can only help you: you'll preempt taxes you weren't aware of, and you'll receive the tax credits for which you were eligible.

The federal tax code is complex, and getting your information to the IRS in time can be challenging. Fortunately, you have numerous ways to file taxes for free:

The IRS offers tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide programs. These services are free for those with disabilities. In addition, if your income is $60,000 or lower, you're 60 or above, or you struggle with understanding English, you can access them at no cost.

If you don't qualify for free assistance, you can visit a tax preparation business to sit down with a professional and file your taxes.

IRS-certified volunteers can help you file on myfreetaxes.com if your income is $73,000 or less. In addition, you can get help from VITA online at getyourrefund.org if your income is $66,000 or less.

If you're confident in your tax knowledge, you can file for free through the IRS Free File online tool or print out the forms to fill out physically, regardless of your income level. Remember, you can get free help with filing if you have an income of $73,000 or less.

Miltax is a free tax preparation service for those in the military, National Guard, and Coast Guard. In addition, qualifying family members can use the service, as can certain civilian employees of the Defense Department.

Filing taxes might not be your favorite annual occurrence, but you can make the most of it with an informed approach. Here's how to minimize stress and maximize your return when filing:

Remaining organized throughout the year will streamline the filing process. So, keep all tax-related documents in one place, such as:

Identification (such as a Social Security card) for yourself and your dependents

Your bank account and routing numbers if you want to receive your refund by direct deposit

Your most recent W-2s and pay stubs

Business documents

Estimated quarterly tax payment records

Documents for your rental properties

Retirement income forms, like a 1099-R from your IRA

1099 forms from other income sources, such as a savings account or stock transaction

Your state and income tax returns from the previous year

Your tax documents should arrive by the first week or two of February. You can review them to see your annual income, federal tax withholdings, student loan and mortgage interest paid, and more. These numbers will likely reflect last year's financial and tax circumstances and provide continuity when you file. However, a significant life change, such as a job change or the birth of a child, can mean submitting new information when you file.

On that note, life changes and circumstances dictate your tax situation's complexity. For instance, profiting from the sale of stock means you'll owe capital gains taxes. Or, buying a home can lead to increased tax breaks. If the details are overwhelming, it's best to seek professional help to file. Or, if you have a simple tax situation that hasn't changed since last year, you may feel comfortable filing on your own.

Remember, errors on your tax return can hurt you in two ways: first, you may leave money on the table by failing to claim the deductions and credits you qualify for. Second, you might make a mistake calculating your owed taxes, leading to penalties from the IRS for underpaying.

Usually, you can file in multiple ways, so the question remains each year of which status can provide the most financial benefit. For instance, married couples can choose between joint or separate filing. While filing jointly is usually better, that's not always the case. For instance, paying expensive COBRA premiums throughout the year can lead to a hefty deduction for a spouse filing separately. Fortunately, tax preparation volunteers and professionals can help identify your optimal status.

Deductions are the primary way to reduce your taxable income. Therefore, taking as many as possible will minimize your tax burden. For example, you can deduct student loan interest, charitable giving, municipal sales taxes, jury duty expenses, and more.

Tax credits are even better than deductions because they can put money in your pocket even if your tax burden is $0. For instance, popular tax credits include the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit. However, don't hesitate to explore obscure credits, such as the Residential Clean Energy Credit for installing solar panels.

Your traditional IRA contributions can lower your income taxes. Fortunately, if you forgot to deposit money throughout the year or realize you could have contributed more, you have recourse. Before the filing deadline (usually April 15), you can maximize contributions to a new or existing IRA. For the 2022 tax year, the maximum IRA contribution is $6,000 or $7,000 if you're 50 or older. Regulations for the 2023 tax year increase this amount to $6,500 and $7,500.

Similarly, you can deposit funds into your HSA retroactively. However, your health insurance plan must meet IRS standards for deductible and out-of-pocket costs. In addition, you can't open an HSA if you have Medicare or a plan without deductibles or co-pays. Lastly, you're disqualified if someone else claims you as a dependent.

Working the timetables can improve your tax situation. Generally, you'll want to perform transactions or incur expenses before the end of the tax year to do so. For example, having a costly surgery before the year's end can create a medical expense deduction. Likewise, paying your January mortgage payment before December 31 of the previous year will maximize your mortgage interest deduction.

Filing taxes is a necessity for most Americans. However, if your income is beneath the filing threshold for your status, it's best to file taxes nonetheless. You'll receive tax credits, accumulate Social Security benefits, and eliminate the possibility of unpaid taxes creating financial penalties. As a result, it's crucial to keep accurate records during the year and work with a tax professional to determine your ideal tax filing status.

